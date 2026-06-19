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Friday June 12 2026 was a dark day in English legal history, on which four people were jailed as “terrorists” despite obviously being nothing of the kind.

Worse still, they had only been convicted of minor charges, with the jury not informed that they could go on to be sentenced for “terrorism” by judge Jeremy Johnson.

Three days later (and the timing is probably no coincidence) the Court of Appeal ruled in the government’s favour over its outrageous designation of Palestine Action as an illegal “terrorist” organisation, declaring that the ban is, in fact, lawful.

What is particularly disturbing is that this twisting of the country’s judicial system has quite clearly been carried out on behalf of a power which is essentially foreign but which has permeated and corrupted national institutions to their very core and whose tyrannical grip on society, in Britain and elsewhere, is becoming ever more arrogant and blatant.

The criminal case was that of the Filton Four – young activists who took direct action against an Elbit Systems factory which makes weapons used in Israel’s genocide in Gaza (and beyond), in which extensive damage was caused and one police officer slightly and unintentionally injured while trying to stop them.

Declassified UK reported shortly after the sentencing: “Four Palestine Action activists have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 25 years in prison, after a judge ruled that they could be treated as terrorists.

“Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Zainab Rajwani were convicted of criminal damage last month in relation to a raid against an Israeli arms factory in Bristol in 2024. At their sentencing hearing at Woolwich Crown Court today, Judge Johnson (pictured) agreed to apply a ‘terrorism connection’ to the case under the Sentencing Act.

“Head and Kamio were given six years, Rajwani received five years and eight months, and Corner was sentenced to eight years and eight months. Gasps could be heard from the public gallery as the sentences were delivered, as some family members cried”.

The sentencing was swiftly condemned by many, including at least one representative of prime minister Keir Starmer’s own party. Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon said: “The sentences handed to four young activists for taking direct action at an Israeli arms factory are completely disproportionate and wrong. They’ve been sentenced for a ‘terrorist connection’ they were never charged with. A clear miscarriage of justice and dangerous precedent”.

Journalist Jonathan Cook said: “This is the first time in British legal history that anyone has been sentenced as a terrorist for damaging property. It’s a very dark moment in an increasingly authoritarian Britain… this was always a show trial”.

He pointed out that the judge effectively overturned the jury’s conviction of the four anti-genocide activists for criminal damage and sentenced them as terrorists instead.

“As one of their barristers pointed out, the four defendants were initially arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in an act of terrorism. But the prosecution decided not to charge them with terrorism offences because it knew no jury would ever convict them based on the evidence.

“Instead the Crown held two trials: a sham one for the jury, and the real one conducted in secret by the judge. That is not justice. It is a show trial worthy of the worst tyrannical regimes”.

Another journalist, Matt Kennard, remarked: “Remember what the Filton actionists did. They decommissioned the machinery of genocide, the moral equivalent of destroying Zyklon B canisters at Auschwitz. A British judge is now sentencing them as ‘terrorists’ for it”. He added: “The jury that convicted them had no idea this would be introduced at sentencing. Sick and lawless”.

Amnesty International UK said: “It is completely disproportionate to punish protesters for criminal damage as if they were terrorists, a sentence which stays with you for life. The defendants in today’s case were sentenced as terrorists because prosecutors want to make an example of them… The use of terrorism laws against direct action protesters must end”.

Journalist Barry Malone described the sentencing as “utterly chilling”, adding that “this is a Britain becoming more authoritarian because its government is so slavishly devoted to supporting another country’s genocidal campaign” and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu declared: “We must fight the evil power Israel and Zionists hold in Britain”.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan commented: “Destroying private ‘israeli’ weapons used in a genocide gets you a longer sentence than child grooming in occupied Britain. For the first time, activists are sentenced as ‘terrorists’ for property damage. This will go down as one of the most unjust cases in British history”.

While the usual Zionist troll accounts were activated on X to pour scorn on such concerns from a supposedly “patriotic” British perspective, the serious implications of the case have also been noticed by some people in nationalist circles, who have realised that the same methods could well be used against them as well.

For instance, Mark Collett, once of the British National Party and now leader of Patriotic Alternative, has written an article about the case which Dr Aladwan describes as “brilliant”.

Here he says that the judge seemed to have circumvented the age-old English legal tradition of jury nullification by holding back information from the jury, ensuring that the jurors did not know how severe the punishment would be if the defendants were convicted.

He adds that Mr Justice Johnson also put in place a number of other pre-trial rulings that prevented the defendants from being able to defend themselves properly.

He barred the defendants’ barristers from inviting the jury to apply the principle of jury equity or from even informing the jury that such a principle exists. “Justice Johnson even went as far as to restrict the defence from introducing evidence regarding Elbit Systems’ role as a weapons developer or its connection to the Middle East conflict. When a juror asked if they could acquit because the defendants believed they were preventing genocide, Justice Johnson answered ‘no’…

“This again takes the English legal system a step further away from trials based on evidence, facts and testimony, and closer to Soviet-style show trials where ideology, supposed motivations and political bias play a disproportionate role in the outcome…

“What’s more, a judge has attempted to set a new precedent that intends to ban defendants from speaking openly in court about their own motivations and from bringing up key facts that surround the case and place their actions in a wider context…

“Finally, it is obviously worth noting that this landmark case and its irregular ruling involves punishing those who have acted against the state of Israel and Zionist interests. This is clearly part of the current political and legal shift that aims to intimidate and criminalise those who protest against Israel’s political and military actions…

“This clearly is not simply intended to serve as means of punishment, but is yet another way that the British establishment hopes to scare people into silence and gag those who wish to talk about Zionist power”.

Important light is shed on the wider undermining of the English legal system by Brian Gerrish of UK Column in the first issue of the independent news outlet’s new printed magazine, The Column.

In an article entitled ‘Leveson: the fall of jury nullification and the rise of Star Chambers’, he zooms in on the sinister role being played by “Sir” Brian Henry Leveson (1949-), whom he describes as “a retired high court judge to whom successive governments have given review tasks in relation to the law of the land”.

In 2012 this man headed the Leveson Inquiry – Report into the Culture, Practices and Ethics of the Press which led to the creation in 2014 of the Independent Press Standards Organisation CIC (IPSO).

Noting longstanding criticism of this body, Gerrish adds: “IPSO – Leveson’s creation – has faced renewed scrutiny over its handling of the Jewish Chronicle, which published fabricated material about the war in Gaza that some argued had inflamed the conflict and disrupted negotiations to return hostages.

“Perhaps significantly, IPSO declined to launch a formal standards investigation, issuing no penalties and no comprehensive report into the failings. Rather, Jewish Chronicle staff received generous and repeated ‘re-training’ to improve their reporting abilities. Was this due to IPSO’s incompetence, nepotism, or collusion? We will most certainly never know”.

Leveson then moved on to head the 2015 Review of Efficiency in Criminal Proceedings in which he encouraged the replacement of juries with judges in some instances and an increase in judge directions to juries.

Gerrish remarks: “Surprisingly, or perhaps not, Leveson makes no mention of judges fully briefing juries as to their real power and responsibility in the court by means of nullification, or the ability to give any verdict according to their conscience, over and above what the law may deem lawful or unlawful”.

In October 2019 Leveson (pictured) was appointed Investigatory Powers Commissioner, which means he “is now responsible for reviewing the use of investigative powers by public authorities, such as intelligence agencies, police and local authorities”.

Gerrish explains that UK Column sounded the alarm during the Covid period about the implementation of legislation linked to Leveson’s post.

It drew attention to a report from the House of Commons and House of Lords Joint Committee on Human Rights which warned: “The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill provides a statutory basis for a variety of public authorities to authorise informants, covert agents and undercover officers to engage in criminal conduct […] by explicitly making authorised conduct ‘lawful for all purposes’…

“There is no express limit within the Bill on the type of criminal conduct that can be authorised. This raises the abhorrent possibility of serious crimes such as rape, murder, or torture being carried out under an authorisation”.

Gerrish comments: “To suggest that Leveson is ignorant of this dangerous and outrageous position is just not credible. His intelligence and extensive career surely demonstrates that he is fully aware that he now oversees ‘lawful’ lawbreaking at the highest levels of the state, and that he is fully prepared to help administer and facilitate that state lawbreaking system”.

Having also highlighted the alarming trend of trials being held in secret, as part of a “fast-tracking” drive, and making a comparison with the hated Star Chamber (1485-1641), Gerrish turns to Leveson’s Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, published in two parts in June 2025 and February 2026, which basically proposes the progressive replacement of juries with a combination of professional judges and AI.

And he draws our attention to the cover of Part One, which features a quotation (‘When justice sleeps, justice is cancelled’) attributed to the Talmud. He questions why Leveson, who is Jewish, gave this such prominence and asks: “Why are there no additional religious quotes from the Bible or indeed the Quran?”

Broader context is given to Leveson’s nefarious long-term activities by Jana S Bennun, in an article published online on Friday June 12, the day that the Filton Four were sentenced.

This concerns an event to be held in Jerusalem in November 2026 which, she warns us, is “designed to launch an international Noahide court system and reshape Western civil law”.

She provides a link to the event website and the immediate impact is chilling for anyone aware of the judeo-supremacist Noahide agenda. “You Will Stand Where History Begins Anew”, it states. “The First International Congress of Noahides. Community leaders from six continents. One founding moment”.

Bennun describes the event as “a highly organized assembly designed to build a worldwide Noahide judicial and political structure” and stresses: “The shift from just ‘abstract’ religious ideas to a real, functioning global Noahide legal system is happening right under our noses”.

“They are openly planning to draft a binding universal charter, elect councils across six continents, and officially launch the First International Rabbinic Court, or Beit Din.

“Led by Rabbi Oury Cherki (pictured), this supreme legal body will use regional judges to oversee a strict, three-stage process where non-Jewish people make official legal declarations, locking themselves into a centralized authority based in Jerusalem”.

The conference’s website is quite explicit about this project for imposing global Judaic law from Israel, stating in the FAQ section: “The International Beit Din is the rabbinical court being formally established at the Congress… The Beit Din will receive halachic [Jewish law] questions from Noahide communities worldwide and provide unified rulings from Jerusalem”.

Bennun comments: “What makes this incredibly alarming is how deeply it is plugging into top level Israeli government diplomacy. The grand finale of this event is scheduled to take place at Beit HaNasi, the official residence of the President of Israel.

“Delegates from all over the world will read a formal declaration in their own languages and hand the signed global charter directly to the Israeli president to secure official Israeli state recognition.

“This kind of political backing is exactly what I have been warning about. For decades, American politicians have been quietly slipping recognition of these Noahide concepts into congressional resolutions and education acts, slowly setting the stage to present these codes as the official moral foundation of our civil laws and global governance…

“We are watching a well financed, highly organized global Judaic network go live in real time, complete with its own international finance committee, mandatory fees, and a unified curriculum.

“Individuals are being pressured to stand before this newly formed Rabbinic Court to receive an official compliance status, completely subordinating themselves to a Jewish group of judges… A dangerous system of Noahide global control is being built right before our eyes under the fake banner of universal moral unity”.



Free the Filton Four! Free the world from judeo-supremacist control!