Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Sarah Gall's avatar
Sarah Gall
7h

This is truly alarming and very dangerous. It’s difficult to see how it can be stopped which in my view it needs to be. David Lammy’s pathetic video on the need to reduce jury trials is equally alarming

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
6h

That those protesting the actions of those who enable genocide are sentenced as terrorists might just be peak satanic inversion … but we'll have to wait and see.

Clearly, a truly despicable legal bait-and-switch. “Justice Johnson” … now there's a poke in the eye ... someone forgot to add “In” in front of johnson!

Leveson and Johnson were doubtless hand picked to carry out their disturbingly dirty deeds.

Mark Collett: ”This clearly is not simply intended to serve as means of punishment, but is yet another way that the British establishment hopes to scare people into silence and gag those who wish to talk about Zionist power.”

From https://redpillpoems.substack.com/p/the-scales-of-injustice-parts-7-9 :

Often as apt and keen a description

of the sadly legal system

as there is in three simple words

obstruction of justice

pegs its often depressing essence

as well as any phrase ever heard.

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