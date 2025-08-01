Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
12hEdited

“The modern pursuit of profit as the purpose of someone’s life, rather than as a means to satisfy their material needs, was the “inversion of a state of affairs that one could describe as ‘natural’,” remarks Weber.” — Hence, the question wage slaves must ask themselves, sooner or later: “do I live to work, or work to live?”. Answering in the affirmative to the latter, as opposed to the former, may well be considered proof of wisdom. The difference lies in seeing money as simply a means to enable living/life, versus seeing money as an end in itself.

“The “left-wing” labelling of men and women as “workers” has always struck me as a pitiful reflection of the dehumanising viewpoint of the exploiting class.” — Indeed … quite the tell!

“Puritan Protestantism encouraged the reduction of the human existence to dry duty, economic function and obedience to authority, with the prohibition of “all enjoyment of the beauty of the world, of art or of exalted state of mind and personal emotions”. — Hell of a sales pitch; what's not to like?

JAS's avatar
JAS
10h

Liberating and enlightening article. Thanks Paul.

