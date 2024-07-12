The dark enslaving empire

Is built on massacres and money

On puppet police and politicians

On virtue-signalled violence

On inversion and infection

On blackmail and bombs

On petroleum and predation

On gaslighting and greed

The dark enslaving empire

Is ruled by the demon they call development

By the usury they call growth

By the fabrication they call history

By the theft they call law

By the imposture they call authority

By the occupation they call government

By the dictatorship they call democracy

The dark enslaving empire

Is stained with deceit beyond belief

With hypocrisy beyond imagination

With criminality beyond all limits

With cruelty beyond understanding

With the screaming deaths of children

With the rituals of its terror

With the evil oozing from its smile

The dark enslaving empire

Is mortally afraid of our freedom from fear

Of our angry authenticity

Of our truth-telling

Of the courage of our convictions

Of our loving and our laughter

Of the spirit of our soaring

Of the resonance of our revolt

[Audio version]