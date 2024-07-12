The dark enslaving empire
Is built on massacres and money
On puppet police and politicians
On virtue-signalled violence
On inversion and infection
On blackmail and bombs
On petroleum and predation
On gaslighting and greed
The dark enslaving empire
Is ruled by the demon they call development
By the usury they call growth
By the fabrication they call history
By the theft they call law
By the imposture they call authority
By the occupation they call government
By the dictatorship they call democracy
The dark enslaving empire
Is stained with deceit beyond belief
With hypocrisy beyond imagination
With criminality beyond all limits
With cruelty beyond understanding
With the screaming deaths of children
With the rituals of its terror
With the evil oozing from its smile
The dark enslaving empire
Is mortally afraid of our freedom from fear
Of our angry authenticity
Of our truth-telling
Of the courage of our convictions
Of our loving and our laughter
Of the spirit of our soaring
Of the resonance of our revolt
I had to read that a few times to let the reality of it really sink in. Excellent
Holy doodle, that's a whole lotta truth!
Brilliantly dense ... so many spot-on concepts.