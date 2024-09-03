The difference between conspiracy realists and conspiracy deniers is, of course, that the latter never question anything, never think for themselves, never do their own research.

They simply lap up every last drop of drivel and delusion presented to them, including the laughable conceit that in so doing they are proving themselves somehow more “advanced”, more “adult”, more “astute” than those tin-foil-hat-wearing idiots who dare challenge official top-down truth.

As they remain rooted to their theatre seats, stuffing their faces with propaganda popcorn and fizzy fakery, their scientifically-sealed minds cannot even grasp the possibility that others might have taken the initiative to have a peek backstage and work out what The Spectacle is all about.

I don’t suppose there are many conspiracy deniers reading this, but just in case one or two have wandered in by mistake, here are some more stones to look under, if you can find the courage to face the reality of the seething maggot-infested corruption that lies beneath the surface of our society.

First of all, have a read of Hedley Rees’ Inside Pharma blog and in particular his reporting on what he describes as “the latest Big Pharma feeding frenzy”.

He points us to the existence of an annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will next be held in San Francisco in January 2025.

Its site states: “This premier conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community”.

Hmmm…

J.P. Morgan is, as I set out in Enemies of the People, a longstanding front for the Rothschilds, those leading members of “the investment community” who have long been involved in profiting from bio-tech and the grotesquely-misnamed “healthcare” industry.

As I report in my booklet, International Biotechnology Trust (IBT), a division of Rothschilds, says on its website that it “offers investors access to the fast-growing biotechnology sector”.

Predictably, in view of the Rothschilds’ intimacy with UK governments, their biotech wing was involved in the country’s “response” to Covid.

IBT proudly relates that its investment manager Kate Bingham was in May 2020 appointed chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce “reporting to the Prime Minster to lead UK efforts to find and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, on a six-month engagement”.

It says: “On December 8th 2020 the UK started COVID-19 vaccinations – the first Western country to do so. She [Bingham] was awarded a DBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2021 for services to the procurement, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines”.

One of the most prominent UK enthusiasts for the Covid jabs, vaccine passports and the digital ID to which they were designed to lead is former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Last November I wrote about the research by the UK Column’s Ben Rubin which revealed that in June 2022 Blair was the main speaker at a conference on the “Future of Britain” hosted, with the organisation My Life My Say, by the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London.

In investigating My Life My Say, Rubin discovered that trustee Glen Manning was a senior banker with Rothschild & Co.

Blair himself, after resigning from British politics, in January 2008 joined the Rothschilds’ JPMorgan Chase in a “senior advisory capacity”, on a modest salary of £2.52m per year.

A thank-you, perhaps, for having led the UK into the invasion of Iraq in 2003, among many other invaluable services to the money power?

Blair is very keen on the “modernisation” of public services in the UK, including, of course, the National Health Service.

This would involve our data being held centrally in a “new NHS cloud infrastructure” and “used as a collective national asset to help our life-science sector to be world-leading”.

Marvellous.

In the light of all that, it is hardly surprising to read, back on the Inside Pharma blog, that the key speaker at the 2024 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference was none other than “The Rt. Hon. Tony Blair: Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change”.

I would once again echo Rubin’s warning that “Tony Blair is coordinating with the Rothschild family to fundamentally reshape British society and implement a global, digital slave state”.

Of course, for my (probably imaginary) conspiracy-denying readers this will all no doubt be seen as a meaningless series of complete coincidences.

So I would suggest they also take a peek at this article from Australian researcher Warren Ross about the climate scam.

Rightly describing this as “a whole new area of investment and opportunity” for the billionaire class, he notes that “BlackRock are eager to fill as much of this space as they can and have proved their commitment to this by purchasing infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners”.

He adds: “ESG compliance is used by companies like BlackRock to direct investment away from companies that choose not to comply or don’t comply with sufficient zealotry”.

BlackRock is part of the Rothschilds’ empire.

In addition, as I note in Enemies of the People, Edmond de Rothschild was the key player behind the World Conservation Bank, later renamed Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The Corbett Report has explained that the idea for an international “conservation” bank had been around for some time before France put forward a formal proposal at a joint ministerial meeting of the IMF in 1989.

“The project was put under the umbrella of the World Bank and by 1991 the World Conservation Bank was formally established”.

The article adds that the GEF has made and co-financed tens of billions of dollars worth of grants and “is the funding mechanism for five different UN conventions, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change”.

As well as establishing so-called “protected areas”, it has funded Chinese companies producing solar cells and wind farm technology…

The reality that conspiracy deniers cannot bear to see, and that those in power want to keep hidden, is that our society is dominated by one single giant global organisation.

I have seen this time and time again through all the joined dots, all the revolving doors, all the zig-zagging public-private career paths that are incomprehensible unless they amount to a series of internal transfers within one single entity.

This mega-organisation is not one that aims to do good for us or for our world, which is why it has to take such pains to conceal its existence and its activities.

It is an unimaginably vast, ruthless, greedy, destructive crime syndicate which has grabbed global control by means of lies and usury, blackmail and bribery, manipulation and murder.

The sooner we all wake up to this nauseating reality, and get together to do something about it, the better.

[Audio version]

The above article forms part of the latest Acorn on the Winter Oak site and I share below other material from the bulletin that complements and confirms what I write in the initial piece.

Serbia: death threats and repression in a mining colony

In our recent report on the astonishing career of Rio Tinto’s chief of staff Samantha Cohen, we mentioned the massive long-term protests in Serbia against the Rothschild-owned corporation’s plans for lithium mining.

This mineral is required for the batteries of the electric vehicles that form such a key part of the fake-green industrial racket.

Campaigner Aleksandar Matković, who works at the Institute of Economic Sciences, Belgrade, has gathered international attention with an open letter published in a leading Serbian newspaper, Danas, condemning president Aleksandar Vučić’s collaboration with Rio Tinto.

Here he warns: “Despite mass national protests in opposition to the company, the interests of Rio Tinto are now being prioritised with the support of German Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz and the ruling SNS party”.

Matković has also revealed disturbing details of the mafia-like methods being used to attack opponents of the Rio Tinto/Rothschild mining plans.

These events took place after Scholz’s visit to Serbia, with the German state clearly being used to spearhead what Matković describes as “neocolonialism” in the Balkans.

He writes: “When I published an open letter putting the economic benefits of the mine into question in a popular daily newspaper, I got several death threats in an escalating order.

“This made me question the capitalist green transition even further and I want to share the methods that were used.

“First, I got a message saying ‘We will follow you until you disappear’ on Telegram. Now, my profile is invisible and you can’t find me unless I am in your contacts meaning someone knew my number which is not exactly public.

“The profile was only signed as ‘Andriy’. I thought someone was kidding, But then [the next day] I got a message saying ‘How’s the Rio Tinto struggle going?’ from another profile, only this time, the distance was displayed – 500 meters from me.

“After I reported the messages to the police, only hours afterwards I received a third message. This third message was, however, not written in Serbian, but in German.

“The message began by saying: ‘You don’t understand anything. We know about your connections to the leaders of the revolt’.

“It followed by describing my behavior in the movement (in which I was active from time to time, something the message noted) and that I should ‘step out of the public light for some time’, if I want to ‘continue to write and breathe'”.

“It ended by saying that I did not understand that I should be afraid for my safety, as well as that of my ‘little brother’. They here referred to my ten years younger brother, which is also a fact not publicly available anywhere on the internet.

“This third message happened on August 15, and on that night I received about ten more messages asking me if I am ‘sleeping tightly’ etc.

“I would get them whenever I was online, not before or after, meaning that someone was monitoring my internet activity.

“All messages came from various profiles. When the news got out, the police denied that they received any report from me and only with the pressure of the media, did they admit that a report was filed by me and stated that they will take some action.

“Then, when this whole thing exploded in the media, a Dutch journalist who wanted to publish the news abroad also got some weird messages trying to persuade her from publishing the news.

“Soon after, four apartments of some of my friends who participated in the protests were raided by the police and one of my friends, who is in the fifth month of her pregnancy, had her home invaded by the Serbian Internal Security (BIA) on charges of ‘attempting to abolish the constitutional order’, for being an admin of a Facebook group called ‘Activism’ which simply shared solidarity posters with me and others.

“Some other friends have been getting strange calls soon after and this whole thing is just going insane right now”.

On August 29 Serbian president Vučić signed “a series of multi-billion-euro agreements” with French president Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker.

These, reports Politico, include a lucrative deal for 12 French-made Rafale fighter jets, the development of a civil nuclear program for Serbia’s “increasing energy demands” and, of course, “the sale of critical raw minerals such as lithium”.

Acorninfo

A powerful call has been made by British dissident Fiona Rose Diamond for freedom lovers to gather in protest at Westminster, London, at noon on Wednesday September 4, 2024. She says: “We will remain in Parliament Square to be seen and to be heard during the first Prime Minister’s Questions after summer recess. They want us divided and distracted, sleepwalking into a digitalised, dystopian dictatorship. It is not about Left vs Right. It is not about Black vs White It is not about Faith vs Faith. It is about humanity versus tyranny! The darkness that is coming if we don’t continue to push back is unimaginable”.

More than 200 uniformed thugs working, via the captured French state, for the global industrial criminocracy, attacked nature-defenders in the Tarn area on Friday August 30, 2024. Protesters are trying to stop the destructive advance of the totally-unnecessary but highly profitable A69 motorway between Toulouse and Castres. The eviction was described as “extremely violent”, with tear gas fired, tents ripped apart and personal possessions destroyed by heavy machinery, as a police helicopter hovered overhead. “Progress” marches on!

“I think the only way we ever return to normal is by exiting from this dystopian technological nightmare, this new form of war machine that has encapsulated not only North America or Canada or Europe, but it’s in Russia, it’s in China, it’s now in the Middle East… I hope that we can start going back to the old way”. An inspiring message from singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony, a year after his hit Rich Men North of Richmond.

“Transgenderism, Transhumanism, Porn”. A very interesting and enlightening four-way conversation between Jonathon Van Maren, Michelle Uriarau, Dr. Suzanne Vierling and Jennifer Bilek. It speaks of a convergence between “conservatism” and authentic environmentalism and feminism – a defence of nature and the real that should unite all decent human beings everywhere.

“This is a war against the very nature of humanity. This is a battle for the soul”. A very good UK Column interview with former Daily Telegraph cartoonist Bob Moran, who became a source of inspiration for the Covid resistance movement in the UK. He discusses his time in the corporate media, accusations of anti-semitism, divisions amongst dissident groups, the war narrative and what needs to be done to correct the wrongs of today’s political ruling class.

“This regime, which is cracking down on dissent, is the same regime which is behind the blowing-up of people in Gaza, it’s behind the blowing-up of people in Ukraine and we need to recognise very quickly who the enemy actually is and act accordingly”. Powerful words from Mike Robinson of UK Column on August 30, 2024.

In an extraordinary 2014 interview, illustrated with copious video clips, veteran Moroccan-Jewish anarchist writer Jacob Cohen exposes the existence and methods of the Zionist system and its network of Mossad-controlled “sayanim”. It is nearly five hours long, but even the first half-hour is most enlightening.

“The opposite of conspiracy theory is cognitive dissonance: to keep you safe and secure. To be without conspiracy theory is to own nothing, to know nothing, and to be happy”, writes blogger Nowick Gray in a thoughtful post.

The British state is becoming increasingly fascistic in its repression of dissident voices, particularly those which criticise Zionism. One of those targeted in recent weeks was journalist Richard Medhurst (pictured). He explained: “I was arrested at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act, Sec 12 because of my reporting. 6 police officers were waiting for me at the entrance of the aircraft. I was held for almost 24 hours and questioned. I believe I’m the first journalist to be arrested under this provision of the Terrorism Act. I feel that this is a political persecution and hampers my ability to work as a journalist”. Another was Sarah Wilkinson, about whose arrest David Rovics wrote this song.

Israel, Yemen, Iran and WW3 – plus the role of the arms industry – were the important subjects discussed by Jason Bermas and Hrvoje Morić in this TNT Radio interview.

“If a centralised Digital ID is being implemented which will track our every move, purchase, decisions etc and will allow or block our access to goods and services, do you want to know who is at the top – creating and implementing the system? I do”. Kate Mason on the latest wave of techno-tyranny currently being rolled out in Australia.

An in-depth written interview with Winter Oak’s Paul Cudenec “on Organic Radicalism, Criminocracy, Rothschild, Capture, Withness and much more” has been published on the Lies are Unbekoming blog. Thanks to them and, once again, to OffGuardian, for their help in getting the word out!

Acorn quote:

“The modern West cannot tolerate that people should prefer to work less and be content to live on little; as it is only quantity that counts, and as everything that escapes the senses is held to be non-existent, it is taken for granted that anyone who is not in a state of agitation and who does not produce much in a material way must be ‘lazy’”. René Guénon.

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)