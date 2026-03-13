Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet
7hEdited

Excellent recap/refresher!

Docherty and Macgregor: “Detractors have called him [Lloyd George] ‘a man without conviction’, claiming that he was shallow and opportunistic in most of his actions and at all times ‘a man who did deals’”. — Um, isn't all that a bit redundant? We are, after all, talking about a pol here, aren't we?

Of course, the parallels between the compromised Lloyd George and our current-day compromised “leaders” is all too glaring.

Docherty and Macgregor: “House guided the president in every aspect of foreign and domestic policy, chose his cabinet and formulated the first policies of his new administration.” — Certainly reminiscent of how Wall Street — via former Citibank executive Michael Froman — selected Barack Obama's cabinet in 2008.

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frances
7h

Thank you, Paul - a great article. I read "The Mask of Merlin" about Lloyd George some years ago - a fascinating exposé - and I came the conclusion then that LG was definitely 'turned' during his political career. His appetites were insatiable, so he was ripe for manipulation as you point out. I always enjoy reading your articles - thank you for your hard work!

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