Earlier this year I published an essay about “modernisation” in post-WW2 France which exposed how it was part of a deliberate strategy of dispossession and control. [1]

This, the detail revealed, was being pushed by the Rothschild-led Zionist industrial-imperialist global mafia, which I have nicknamed Zisglom, or ZIM for short. [2][3]

Its long-term plan is to destroy traditional culture and self-sufficiency in order to make us utterly dependent on its system.

I referred briefly in the article to arch-moderniser Jean Monnet and his telling statement that the French ought to adopt the “American psychology”, which meant “in a frame of mind for constant change”.

Echoes here of Keir Starmer’s “change” agenda and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which are both advancing the same insidious long-term plan.

It’s worth adding here that Monnet was an unelected mover and shaker – a “civil servant, entrepreneur, diplomat, financier, and administrator”.

And he is considered to have been “one of the founding fathers of the European Union”, an important ZIM stepping-stone towards global governance. [4]

Wikipedia adds that “he worked behind the scenes of American and European governments as a well-connected ‘pragmatic internationalist'”.

In 1919, Monnet (pictured) “was asked to take on the job of Deputy Secretary-General of the League of Nations by French premier Georges Clemenceau and British statesman Arthur Balfour” – the latter being, of course, notorious for the Balfour Declaration that led to the creation of the state of Israel.

The article continues: “In 1925, Monnet moved to America to accept a partnership in Blair & Co., a New York bank which merged with Bank of America in 1929, forming Bancamerica-Blair Corporation which was owned by Transamerica Corporation.

“He returned to international politics and, as an international financier, proved to be instrumental to the economic recovery of several Central and Eastern Europe nations.

“He helped stabilise the Polish zloty in 1927 and the Romanian leu in 1928.

“In November 1932, the Chinese Minister of Finance invited Jean Monnet to act as chairman of an east–west non-political committee in China for the development of the Chinese economy where he lived (with a six-month interruption) until early 1936.

“During his time in China, Monnet’s task of partnering Chinese capital with foreign companies led to the formal inauguration of the China Development Finance Corporation (CDFC) as well as the reorganization of the Chinese railroads”.

The French Wikipedia entry additionally describes him as an “international banker” and mentions his involvement in the Marshall Plan, the financial mechanism for the occupation of Western Europe after WW2. [5]

The excellent Wikispooks site says that Monnet also represented the US Federal Reserve at the French central bank Banque de France.

It adds: “In the 1930s, together with the London-New York investment bank Lazard, he financed railway lines for the narco-feudal-capitalist government of General Tsiang Kai-shek in China (pictured), who was also supported by the US government, Mussolini and Hitler”. [6]

Wikipedia, in both languages, manages to avoid mentioning the word “Rothschild” in its profiles of Monnet, but lets the cat out of the bag in its profile of Baron Robert Rothschild (1911–1998), an influential Belgian diplomat who “helped to draft the Treaty of Rome of 1957, the foundation of the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1958”. [7]

Explaining that he was, like all the Rothschilds, descended from Moses Amschel Bauer of Frankfurt am Main, it reveals: “He was close to the French civil servant Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the European Union”.

Who’d have ever imagined, eh?

The “modernisation” agenda pushed by the Rothschilds and their associates has not, of course, been confined to France.

My recent piece on the industrialisation of Bolshevik Russia, when read in tandem with my booklet The False Red Flag, shows the same phenomenon being carried out by the same entity. [8][9]

The principal current target is Africa, where ZIM wants to force people off their land, destroy their traditional way of life and exploit them as “human capital”.

This is a thread that runs throughout The Single Global Mafia, my booklet about The Rockefeller Foundation in which I confirm beyond doubt that that organisation forms part of ZIM. [10]

And I recently came across evidence of the same process being imposed on the United Kingdom between WW1 and WW2 – both of which manufactured bloodbaths were used to brutally accelerate the “modernisation” drive. [11]

This concerns the “think tank” called Political and Economic Planning (PEP), which was formed in 1931.

Wikipedia tells us that it was “a non-governmental planning organisation financed by corporations”. [12]

It adds: “This prolific organisation was influential in the formation of the National Health Service, World War II and post-war planning, and the development of the African colonies”.

PEP was involved in a “search for a formula of planning that would reconcile the techniques of planning with a private enterprise economy”, reveals one study. [13]

President of PEP from its foundation, and its chairman until 1939, was Israel Moses Sieff (“Baron” Sieff), a businessman who became chairman of retailer Marks & Spencer.

So what interests did Sieff represent?

The Jewish Virtual Library explains: “British industrialist and Zionist Baron Israel Moses Sieff was born in Manchester, where his father, a migrant from Lithuania, founded a prosperous business.

“He and his brothers-in-law, Simon Marks and Harry Sacher, were closely associated in their devotion to Zionism, as well as in their commercial career.

“Sieff’s wife, Rebecca Sieff, was among the founders of WIZO [Women’s International Zionist Organization] and continued her active participation in that organization.

“It was in 1913 that Sieff (pictured), along with Marks, came to know Chaim Weizmann, who was at that time a lecturer in Manchester University.

“From then on until Weizmann’s death, the three brothers-in-law were among his closest friends and collaborators, notably in the critical labors which led up to the issue of the Balfour Declaration.

“Under their leadership Manchester became arguably the major center of British Zionism.

“Sieff was one of the founders of and a regular contributor to the fortnightly review Palestine, which played its part in educating public opinion in England in favor of Zionism.

“In 1918, when the Zionist Commission headed by Weizmann went to Palestine to prepare the ground for the implementation of the Declaration, Sieff acted as its secretary”. [14][15]

It notes: “His Zionist and Jewish activities were marked by his honorary presidency of the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland and of that body’s Educational Trust, his chairmanship and vice presidency of the Joint Palestine Appeal, and his chairmanship of Carmel College. He was made a life peer in 1966”.

Wikipedia adds that Sieff “was asked in 1948 by the first Prime Minister of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, to become an adviser on transportation and supplies to the Israeli Defence ministry. Sieff joined the Israel Defense Forces and helped co-ordinate Marks & Spencer goods and finances to support the new state”. [16]

Another PEP member was Solly Zuckerman, the first chief scientific adviser to the British Government from 1964 to 1971. [17][18]

“Baron” Zuckermann (pictured) is, according to Wikipedia, “credited for making science a normal part of government policy in the Western world”.

Born to Jewish immigrants in South Africa in 1904, then moving to England as a young man, he “secured a Rockefeller Research Fellowship that enabled him to go to the United States”, reveals one source. [19]

Archives reveal that he was involved with NATO, the BBC, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development, the United Nations and the World Health Organization. [20]

The Royal College of Physicians says: “Solly Zuckerman rose to be and remained, under governments of various political persuasions, one of the most influential figures concerned with major national decisions; he was adviser to the Establishment”. [21]

A 1993 obituary in The Independent states: “Solly Zuckerman was one of the most remarkable men of the century.

“He was born in South Africa in 1904, and died yesterday as one of the most influential figures in the nebulous and powerful network, sometimes called the Establishment, which lies at the heart of much of Britain’s national decision-making”. [22]

They’re painting a pretty clear picture here.

Zuckerman was also a trustee of the Bernstein Israeli Research Trust, which was established in 1963, following an initiative led by Sidney Bernstein (later Lord Bernstein) and Professor Max Gluckman of Manchester University’s Department of Social Anthropology and Sociology.

The main object of the Trust was “to carry out a programme of research … into the sociological and social anthropological aspects of the influx of immigrants into Israel from all parts of the world and their welding together into a single nation”. [23]

I know that it is difficult for people to accept that what we think of as unfolding history and organic social change are in fact being directed by a hidden and profoundly anti-democratic power.

We have been conditioned, throughout our lives, to think that any person advancing this interpretation must necessarily be unhinged.

If I go a step further and insist that the entity behind this manipulation is ZIM, then I have broken a whole series of deeply-ingrained social taboos.

It is, in our society, considered self-evident that any such analysis is not only wrong, but ridiculously wrong and, moreover, hatefully and even criminally wrong.

But, I beg sceptics to consider, what if the thesis were indeed true? How, in this case, would one expect the ruling group to protect its concealed existence and activities from an exposure that would scupper its Big Plan?

It would, of course, work hard to ensure that public opinion felt any such suggestion to be absurd, unacceptable and even criminal.

This is called gaslighting and ZIM is very good at it.

