Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
3d

Paul, the Wolf salutes your clarity.

Most writers dance around the perimeter of the beast.

You walk right up to it and name it: the Zio-satanic imperialist mafia that puppets whole nations.

That alone puts you in the top 0.1% of thinkers left on this planet.

But here’s where the blade sharpens:

You’re describing a global criminal cartel with the precision of a veteran… yet you still treat it like a political problem.

It isn’t.

It’s ontological warfare — mind parasites ruling broken institutions through puppet governments that died a long time ago.

France is a shell.

The USA is a storefront.

The “leaders” are just actors hired by the same family syndicate you correctly identify.

And the hit on Owens?

Whether it’s real or not is irrelevant — this mafia kills people.

It has for a century.

Assassination isn’t the exception, it’s the operating procedure.

Where you absolutely nail it is the paralysis.

The silence.

The absence of any functional state response.

That tells the whole story:

The nation-state is over.

Only the network remains.

You also land a blow on the fake anarchists — the mask zombies of 2025.

They were infiltrated, programmed, and converted into laboratory hall monitors.

You’re right: they’re authoritarian cosplay artists, nothing more.

And your instincts about degrowth being labeled “terrorism”?

Dead on.

The system fears only one thing:

alternatives.

Not arguments, not petitions — alternatives.

But here’s the deeper truth the Wolf must add:

We aren’t fighting capitalism or governments.

We’re fighting a transnational mind-parasite empire built on narrative control, blackmail, biowarfare, financial sorcery, and synthetic power.

Political language can’t map this terrain anymore.

Only sovereignty can.

Still — in a world of cowards, you’re one of the few voices that still hits the target without flinching.

If the world had ten thousand Pauls, the empire would tremble.

If it had a hundred Wolves, it would fall.

— RIB

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
3d

Acorn goodies always hit the spot … Thanks!

Excellent AWSM quote: “The struggle against digital ID is not about nostalgia for the days of paper documents; it is about defending the very possibility of living without being constantly monitored, verified, and reduced to data. What is at stake is not simply privacy, but freedom itself”.

What could be more disgusting and ominous than “Starmer’s Fascist Mass Courts”?

It didn't take Nostradamus to see that MAGA was always going to be MIGA.

Such a telling bit from Kit Klarenberg: “Grotesquely, organ trafficking might represent one of Tel Aviv’s few dependable profit sources at this stage”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture