One of the most shocking of all the harrowing accounts to come out of Gaza this year was provided by UK surgeon Nizam Mamode.

He told MPs at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday November 12 how the Israelis deliberately and systematically send drones to shoot children in areas they have just bombed.

“This is not an occasional thing. This was day after day after day operating on children who would say, ‘I was lying on the ground after a bomb dropped and this quadcopter came down and hovered over me and shot me’.”

Three days after this evidence was heard, Jersey police launched a 6.30am raid on the home of peace activist Natalie Strecker for speaking out against what Israel has been doing in Palestine.

According to the Jersey Evening Post, “police confirmed that having received a complaint, they arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of an offence under Article 13.1 of the Terrorism (Jersey) Law 2002”.

Natalie was not the first to undergo such treatment, but is part of a growing number of critics of Israel, including journalists, targeted in this way by the pro-Zionist UK state.

Mum Clare Rogers had this to say after her daughter, Zoe, aged 21, was locked up as a “terrorist” after a protest against Elbit Systems, one of the arms businesses enabling the slaughter in Gaza: “Someone who believes so passionately in justice, is lamenting the deaths of innocent civilians and children. To be called a terrorist? That really disgusts me”.

The authorities’ use of the word “terrorism” and their deployment of “anti-terrorism” measures is extremely twisted.

Defined as “the use of violence against non-combatants to achieve political or ideological aims”, actual terrorism seems to me to have most obviously been deployed by the likes of the British empire, Nazi Germany, the US empire or Israel – and, yes, I am very comfortable with bracketing them together in this way.

However, through their usual inversion of truth, all these regimes have instead used the “terrorist” label to describe those resisting or even just criticising their own terror-inflicting activities, whether in India, France, Iraq or, as we have seen, Palestine.

When you think about it, the cynicism behind this manoeuvre is simply staggering.

It’s worth setting this out plainly, particularly with regard to what is currently happening in the Middle East.

Deliberately murdering huge numbers of children is nothing short of evil.

Deliberately murdering huge numbers of children while painting yourself as the perpetual victim is very evil indeed.

Deliberately murdering huge numbers of children while painting yourself as the perpetual victim and having your critics arrested under “terrorism” laws is simply off the scale.

As regular readers will know, I have, since June 2023, been using the word criminocracy to describe those who rule over us.

Over the course of 2024 I have increasingly come to the conclusion that, although perfectly accurate, it is not strong enough to describe the real nature of the child-slaughtering global imperialist mafia.

I now think that a more appropriate term would be demonocracy.

This article appears in the latest Acorn bulletin, which also features a powerful poem, ‘The Veil Falls’, by Lisa Marie; a report on the French farmers’ new ‘fires of rage’ against globalism and a profile of organic radical inspiration Sri Aurobindo. All that can be seen on the Winter Oak site, but here I am including the ‘Acorninfo’ section at the end of the newsletter, which very much chimes with my reflections above.

What an upside-down state of affairs, when standing up to mass murder is officially regarded as “hate crime”! An important article from David Miller, to be read in conjunction with the viewing of this video about the history of the Anti-Defamation League and B’nai B’rith.

“Zionism has always fomented anti-semitism”. A truthbomb from Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone, talking to Judge Andrew Napolitano about the Israeli “pogrom” hoax in Amsterdam.

As all of Gaza’s being targeted and killed

The streets of Amsterdam were filled

With Jewish supremacists with metal rods

Laying down the line of God

Attacking cops and whoever got in their way

In the days before the football play

When Maccabi lost five-nil

And then the media, voices shrill

Began to create an elaborate sham

In Amsterdam

New song by the brilliant Jewish anti-Zionist singer/songwriter David Rovics.

Former British diplomat Craig Murray reporting from Beirut on Saturday November 16 2024: “There has been a major escalation in the scale and intensity of Israel’s terror attacks on Lebanon today. Being here among the lovely people on the receiving end, it is simply astonishing that Biden, Starmer, Scholz etc all support this. The world has not gone mad, but evil”.

“What if the left and global capitalism are, at base, the same thing: engines for destroying customary ways of living and replacing them with the new world of the Machine?” asks Paul Kingsnorth. He adds: “The left and corporate capitalism now function like a pincer: one attacks the culture, deconstructing everything from history to ‘heteronormativity’ to national identities; the other moves in to monetise the resulting fragments”.

“For far too long, there’s been a belief that everyone must choose a leader and that they’re obligated to pick someone to represent them. But the truth is, you don’t. You don’t have to pick the lesser of two evils. This revelation is one of the core messages I’ve been shouting from the rooftops for years: you do not have to participate in a rigged game. You always have the power to say no. When given two options that don’t serve you, you have the right to flip the table and refuse to play. It’s encouraging to see more and more people recognizing this and stepping away from a system that doesn’t align with them”. So writes Franklin O’Kanu on his excellent Unorthodoxy blog.

“More people are starting to figure out that there is something evil out there. Something demonic. Something that wants to poison you, poison your child, poison your fetus, while controlling every single aspect of your life. Where you go, what you eat, what you say and what you think”. This statement can be found in ‘Lucifer‘, a fascinating piece about Sabbatean-Frankism on the Lies are Unbekoming site, where you can also find an in-depth look at the Rothschilds, inspired by Paul Cudenec’s 2022 booklet Enemies of the People.

Acorn quote:

“This world, described stupidly as modern as it were sufficiently justified by the very fact of existing today, has enormous means at its disposal, and notably a propaganda system whose power, efficiency and all-embracing scope simply cannot be compared with anything man has previously known or even imagined”. Georges Bernanos