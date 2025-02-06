All that talk by the world’s biggest polluters about going “green” and wanting to “save the planet” has always been a transparent fraud.

In reality, “sustainable development” is a scam dreamed up by financial industrialists to allow the diversion of massive amounts of public money into their own pockets, via support for “green” initiatives.

Now the industrial global mafia’s “Labour Party” puppet in the UK, which as soon as it came to power launched a full-spectrum attack on the British population, has openly declared war on nature.

In a January 29 speech, chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves, a prominent member of Labour Friends of Israel, declared that industrial developers would “not need to worry about bats and newts” as she prioritised the plutocrats’ pursuit of economic “growth”, ie private profit.

She was heralding the imposition of a wave of hugely profitable and environmentally-destructive infrastructure projects, including a third runway at Heathrow Airport and a new 100,000-capacity stadium for Manchester United FC.

The UK government led by globalist stooge “Sir” Keir Starmer has clearly been ordered to brutally stamp its jackboot on the face of nature and freedom in the country.

His devotion to the international property development mafia has led him to champion the further destruction of the British countryside with the building of 1.5 million new homes, insisting: “Our plan for change will put builders not blockers first”.

Furthermore, the criminocracy pulling the regime’s strings is hypocritically using a financial device supposedly aimed at protecting the environment in order to destroy it for financial gain.

In her speech, Reeves said developers would be able to pay into a proposed nature restoration fund rather than considering the environmental impact of their profiteering activities.

Labour Party MP Steve Reed, also coincidentally known for his “longstanding commitment to Labour Friends of Israel”, let the cat out of the bag regarding this particular sleight of hand when he said: “Our Nature Restoration Fund will speed up the building of the new infrastructure and homes across the country”.

He revealed that the fund would enable the construction of industrial projects such as “datacentres and gigafactories” as well as “supporting a third runway at Heathrow Airport in line with the Government’s climate & environmental commitments”.

How can money set aside for “nature restoration” be used to accelerate industrialism?

How can expanding an airport possibly be in line with “climate & environmental commitments”?

The future that the money-power wants to impose on us all is dystopian in so many ways.

Environmental campaigner David Powell has long been drawing attention to the dangers of corporate governance in the UK’s deregulated Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Freeports first introduced by the global mafia’s “Conservative Party” puppets.

He revealed on January 30 that written into the 25-year licenses of all England’s 48 SEZs and eight Freeports is a London Court of International Arbitration mechanism.

This, he said, allows corporations to sue the UK government for billions of pounds over contract breaches that they claim infringe on their “rights” to pollute the environment, make faulty products and abuse human rights.

Powell remarks: “The majority of the public are unaware of Sunak and Starmer’s free zones rollout, they are even less aware of what the next step is afterwards.

“I’m talking about charter cities – Liverpool will compete with Cardiff, Glasgow will compete with Southampton, each city will have different laws and tax rates, fiscal and societal chaos is the only outcome unless the public rises up and says ‘enough'”.

The above article is from the 100th issue of The Acorn, more material from which I will be sharing later. For the meantime, here is the bulletin’s Acorninfo section. All is interconnected, as ever…

