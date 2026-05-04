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The Winter Oak Press account on X does not usually get a lot of traction these days, despite having more than 28,000 followers – its main use to me now is to receive information rather than to spread it.

So it was a bit of a surprise when, at the end of last week, I suddenly found that a tweet/post of mine had attracted hundreds of reposts and thousands of likes. This consisted of the above photo and a short message stating: “A Jewish private militia pretending to be the police. Nothing to see here…”

I was actually replying to another account, who was asking about the BBC’s reference to a “Jewish security group” in the aftermath of what must be the most widely publicised non-lethal stabbing incident in the history of the world, which took place in London on Wednesday April 29 2026.

As British readers will be all too aware, this one was quite different from all the other knife crimes constantly being committed across the country – many of them fatal, of course – because two injured parties were Jewish.

This meant that it was obviously an “anti-semitic terrorist attack” leading to talk of banning anti-genocide protests and drawing up new laws outlawing criticism of Israel and the judeo-supremacist global mafia. It also meant that the UK government announced “an extra £25m in funding for increased police patrols and security in Jewish communities”.

The “Jewish security group” referred to by the BBC was in fact Shomrim, as particularly astute readers may already have deduced from the photograph of their dog unit car.

The very existence of this organisation in the British capital, along with the Jewish ambulance service whose vehicles recently came to the public’s attention, is quite shocking for anyone who has always been led to believe that Judaism was just a religion subscribed to by a small group of otherwise thoroughly integrated British citizens.

One person asked: “Separate police, separate ambulance, separate schools. Is all this really a good thing?” Another commented: “There is definitely an inability to integrate for some Jews, why should they as a minority group have their own police force – no other ethnic groups in the UK have their own police force”.

Further remarks included: “Even impersonating a police officer is accepted for the Chosen” and “Looks like vigilantism to me”. Others added: “So correct me if I’m wrong, the new Tel Aviv is Golders Green and the rest of London is the New Gaza…..” and “Complaints about their treatment of suspects will be dismissed as ‘antisemitic’”.

There are lots of strange elements to this story, like the fact that, as Frances Coppola told Reuters news agency on X, the alleged offender Essa Suleiman (pictured) “is charged with the attempted murder of THREE men, two Jews and one Muslim. It is wholly unacceptable for a newswire to mislead the public by reporting incorrect information”.

Remarked Ammar Kazmi on Friday May 1: “The ‘antisemitic terrorism’ narrative around the Golders Green incident on Wednesday has now collapsed. The alleged assailant was mentally unwell with previous convictions for stabbing, dating back years, and he had left psychiatric care in recent days. One of his three victims (yes three, not two!) was a Muslim. While suffering an apparent mental health crisis, two Met officers kicked his head in IDF-style and then the Met justified it like a Netanyahu press conference.

“We’re supposed to believe this man was an ‘antisemitic terrorist’ in the pay of Iran, motivated to attack Jews because of pro-Palestine protests and chants. This is a total sham and deeply insidious. The mainstream media, politicians, and the Metropolitan Police are colluding with Zionists to exploit this attack to further erode freedom of expression and assembly, and to expand Jewish militias in London. Welcome to the complete Zionisation of British politics!”

We might also consider the dubious background of Mark Rowley, commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. Ben Rubin of UK Column posted: “Mark Rowley is a Common Purpose graduate who helped set up a company called Panopticon Technologies alongside Dan Korski, a man who appointed Epstein favourite Nicole Junkerman to the NHS Health Tech advisory board. Does this make me antisemitic?”

Furthermore, as Declassified UK has revealed, Rowley (pictured) is one of several Met officers to have accepted invitations to address an Israeli think tank linked to its government and its intelligence service, Mossad. This is the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), which is based at Reichman University in Tel Aviv district. It was founded in 1996 as a forum for “international cooperation in the global struggle against terrorism” and offers “consulting and training” to foreign governments and corporations, provided by “the most senior veterans of the Israeli intelligence and security establishments”.

So what exactly is Shomrim? This Hebrew word, which is the plural of Shomer, means “guards”, the Chabad organisation explains. In Ireland the term “guards” or “gardai” are used for the police – a fact which, combined with the fact that its vehicles look just like British police cars, makes Shomrim’s implied status clear enough, despite all the denials.

Shomrim’s UK website reveals that it is an international entity with more than 30 organisations in cities around the world and claims that it “has evolved rapidly into a household name”.

Within Jewish households perhaps, but I am not sure many Gentiles in the UK were aware of its existence before 2026.

I will mainly confine myself here to discussing Shomrim in Britain, but in passing I will point to a post expressing concern about Shomrim surveillance in Pikesville, Maryland in the USA, which asks: “why does a religious group get this data on us? what do they do with it?”

The organisation’s UK site says: “The First Shomrim in the UK was Stamford Hill Safety and Rescue Patrol, founded in 2005 by Efrayim Goldstein, has 50 volunteers and a 24-hour emergency hotline.

“In its first five months of operation, the hotline received 2,000 calls reporting burglaries, thefts and muggings. Incoming calls are broadcast both to police and Shomrim members. While police figures previously showed Stamford Hill to have the lowest crime rate in the borough of Hackney, the presence of Shomrim has revealed that crime was being underreported by the largely Yiddish-speaking Hasidic community”.

I have to admit that I did not realise that there are Jewish Londoners who do not speak English as their first language.

After the Stamford Hill launch, another Shomrim organisation was set up in “North West London” in 2008 and there are now also two branches in the Greater Manchester area, says the site.

A 2023 profile on Medium tells us that Efrayim Shloime Goldstein, who started Shomrim in the UK, “joined Metropolitan Police UK as a PR volunteer in 2013 and serves in the position to date”, which may explain a few things.

His story is a strange one – he was born in 1989 and “began his career as a social activist at 16”, which presumably refers to the 2005 launch of Shomrim. The son of an orthodox rabbi, Max Goldstein, he apparently “received Jewish religious teachings from Talmud Torah Skver from 1990 to 1999” – so from the age of one?

Goldstein (pictured below), along with his father, is a leader of the Victoria Community Centre in Stamford Hill, London: “Our paramount mission is to foster and preserve the Jewish religion for the Jewish community”.

His goldsteins.org website states: “In 2002, he assumed the role of CEO at Sir Moses Montefiore, where he has consistently worked towards improving the lives of individuals and communities in need”. He became a CEO at the age of 13? There is something a bit odd here!

And there is conflicting information from his Linkedin page, where he says that he has been CEO of the “Committee of Sir Moses & Lady Judith Montefiore Z”tl” since 2006, when he was (a slightly more reasonable) 17.

I do not know what institution this is all referring to, although I note that in 2025 Efrayim’s father led the “Minyan Tish Baav” at The Montefiore Synagogue in Ramsgate, Kent, for the 26th successive year.

And I can at least provide some information on the couple after which it is named. The ngoreport site says: “Sir Moses Montefiore (1784–1885) was a prominent British financier, banker, and philanthropist in the 19th century. He was heavily involved in banking and finance, gaining wealth and influence, and was also one of the first Jews to hold civic office in Britain, serving as Sheriff of London and Middlesex…

“Montefiore (pictured) was president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews from 1835 to 1874, with some brief intervals. He was a leading figure in the British Jewish community, known for his leadership in communal affairs. Montefiore also became a notable international Jewish advocate, intervening on behalf of Jews facing persecution in various countries, including Ottoman Palestine and Russia. He was closely connected to early Zionist initiatives and Jewish settlement projects, including funding developments in Palestine”.

The Montefiori Endowment (which does not list Goldstein as an officer) states: “As a young man, his uncle Moses Mocatta secured him a position as one of the only twelve brokers allowed to practise on the London Exchange. He married Judith Cohen, sister-in-law of Nathan Mayer Rothschild; and that connection helped him to make his fortune before the age of forty”.

And the Shalvi/Hyman Encyclopedia of Jewish Women explains: “Moses was one of the most prominent Jews of the nineteenth century, and Judith became known as the ‘First Lady of Anglo Jewry’… [She was] born on February 20, 1784 to a prominent, religiously observant Ashkenazi family. Her father, Levi A. Barent Cohen (1740–1808), a wealthy Dutch businessman, had settled in London in the 1770s… In 1812 Judith Cohen married Moses Montefiore, a Sephardi Jew of Italian origin, after her sister Hannah (1783–1850) married Nathan Mayer Rothschild, the head of the Rothschild family in England… The couple’s connection with the Rothschild family was strengthened when Moses Montefiore’s brother married a sister of Nathan Mayer”.

Goldstein Junior has been much involved in the world of business. The Medium article says: “From 2005 to 2010, Goldstein was a managing director at DN Transport. He served as manager at Farla Medical Ltd, a UK-based manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, in 2008”.

And a Companies House search reveals that he used to be a director of ESG Digital Ltd (retail) and Bas Ayin Ltd (real estate) and that he is still a director of UK-Rentme CIC (“hospital activities”), GMG London Ltd (“media representation services”), Simchaxpress Ltd (catering), Yom Tov Food Ltd and Kinor Judaica Ltd (textiles).

He is described on his goldsteins.org website as “a devoted individual who has dedicated his life to embodying the teachings of Judaism and making a positive impact on society… Driven by a deep-rooted commitment to his faith and a genuine desire to create positive change, Efrayim Shloime Goldstein continues to empower purposeful partnerships for social and economic impact. Through his business and charity consultancy services, he strives to facilitate meaningful collaborations that drive progress, uplift communities, and bring about a better, more compassionate world”.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Of course.

The unholy connections between Judaism and global corporatism is nicely summed up in these few lines: “Goldstein’s dedication and contributions have been widely recognized, and in 2012, he had the honor of carrying the Olympic Torch during the Summer Olympics in South London. Alongside 500 other torchbearers, he proudly represented his traditions and religious heritage by wearing white attire and a Yarmulke, sponsored by Coca-Cola”.

Goldstein’s Linkedin page reveals that in 2010 he received “Training by the UK HomeOffice under the scheme of CCF (Community Crime Fighter)”. He notes that he was “trained and slept and was given kosher food all by the HomeOffice. We trained on what to look out for, how to tackle crime and prevent in a leadership level and intelligents [sic]”.

In the “languages” section of his page he lists Yiddish, Hebrew and Ukrainian, although obviously he also operates in English.

Goldstein lists three organisations with which he is involved, other than Shomrim London. He states that in 2001 he founded Yad Ezra UK, which describes itself as “​A non-profit Organisation providing support to the sick, disabled and their families​ within the community”.

That’s the Jewish community of course, not the UK community as a whole.

It offers “Jewish Hospital Liaison”, an emergency advice hotline “to give advice on any Jewish matters” and says it is “Working alongside the local goverment orginsation [sic] to build a structure together with the Jewish community across the UK”. And it declares: “Yad Ezra UK, A Helping Hand, is rapidly growing to adequately serve the needs of our expanding community – and fellow yidden throughout England”.

Goldstein also cites his involvement with the charity Ozer Umagen, of which he has been a trustee since May 2021 – also known as Gezint, this “has created kosher respite areas in over 16 hospitals nationwide”, but his Linkedin entry does not mention another charity, Ohel Zadikim, of which he is named as the chair on the website of the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

This describes itself as “a large Jewish organization globally dedicated to caring for Religious sites, our presence to the UK. We have assumed responsibility for various locations, organizing trips and Run Soup Kitchens, Additionally, we are engaged in numerous new projects, including educational classes on the rich Jewish history. Our overarching objective is to safeguard and perpetuate Jewish history and identity”.

It says it operates “throughout England, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hungary, Ireland, Isle Of Man, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Ukraine”.

And it states that it is involved in “Bullying and harassment policy and procedures, Complaints handling, Complaints policy and procedures, Financial reserves policy and procedures, Risk management, Safeguarding policy and procedures, Safeguarding vulnerable beneficiaries, Serious incident reporting policy and procedures, Social media policy and procedures, Volunteer management”.

Its address in London N16 has been, and still is, shared by a number of businesses all listed as being involved in “real estate” – Tyh M. Properties Ltd, Tolneh Investments Ltd, Mikve Investments, S&D Investments and the now-defunct Trisk Investments.

It seems that the name Ohel Zadikim translates from Hebrew as “the home (literally tent) of the righteous” and John Lamb Lash, in his book Not In His Image, describes the Zadikim, or Zaddikim in his spelling, as “a Jewish splinter cult” from the Dead Sea whose ideology had a corrupting influence on Europe. [1]

Writing about “the inception of the Zaddikite cult of righteousness under Melchizedek”, he remarks: “All through history, both Jews and non-Jews alike have been intensely aware of this pretension, or this divine calling, if you prefer. That one among all the ethnic groups of the world was chosen by the Creator of them all to receive His revelation, follow His laws, fulfill His plan, and demonstrate the highest moral example of humanity, faithful to their mission down to the apocalyptic world ending, is a well-known claim, of course.

“Even though this claim is anomalous in the religious experience of humanity, it is rarely challenged. To challenge it might be regarded by some as anti-Zionist or anti-Semitic, but, oddly enough, the claim itself is never treated as an antihuman proposition.

“Can God’s calling to model the highest standard for humanity be antihuman? Well, Gnostics such as Hypatia certainly thought so. They proposed that the unique status claimed by the Hebrews, and the entire concatenation of grandiose ideas that goes along with it, was a ruse. In the Gnostics’ view, the ‘Divine Plan’ to be realized through the Chosen People and the Messiah, culminating in the apocalyptic day of retribution, is not a calling to spiritual glory, but a grand and grievous deceit”. [2]

And there is certainly evidence of what Lash calls the Zadikim’s “Jewish extremism” [3] on the website of Ohel Zadikim, the charity run by the founder of London’s Jewish “police”.

It explores a current of Jewish “learning” in both England and France that is focused not so much on the Talmud itself as on later interpretations such as “the Rambam’s Mishna Torah“. Like the scholars about which they enthuse, Ohel Zadikim are clearly “greatly influenced by the Rambam’s writings”.

I wrote about the Rambam, also known as Maimonides, at the start of this year, in the essay ‘Hate, supremacism and the satanic world order’. There I relay, in some detail, how his Mishne Torah, written between 1170 and 1180, instructs Jews to (in the words of Reuven Banner) combat “idolatry” and “destroy the physical existence of the evil Amalekites”. That’s us Gentiles, by the way.

What it sets out are the Noahide Laws, the “rules” which the Chosen People think they have the right to impose on the not-fully-human goyim.

These are hideously racist, considering Jews to be essentially above the law, and also ruthlessly authoritarian. The Jewish king “has permission to execute anyone who disgraces him or insults him”.

Non-Jews can not be allowed to think for themselves and follow their own beliefs and values. “The principle here is that we do not permit them to make a new religion and create new commandments for themselves based on their own reasoning”.

The terrible thing is that the Noahide Laws are not just a medieval curiosity but are actively being promoted today under the guise of being universal “ethical” principles.

Lawyer and author Lisa Miron has explained that “they have chosen the Jewish Talmud as the basis for international law” and the Noahide Laws have already been adopted, on the quiet, by the UN and by US Congress.

Their unofficial symbol is a rainbow, because of the rainbow seen by Noah after the flood – and this seems to be the real but hidden meaning of the flag flown everywhere in the name of LGBT rights.

It is becoming evident to many of us now that the increasingly draconian restrictions on free speech being rolled out everywhere – initially on the pretext of fighting “racism”, “transphobia” or Covid “misinformation” but now principally in defence of genocidal Israel – represent the rolling-out of these sinister anti-Gentile Noahide Laws.

The need for the vast majority of us to wake up to what is happening and come together to resist this menace could hardly be more urgent. As the Workers Party of Britain warned on May 1 2026: “The Shomrim paramilitary will enforce Jewish supremacy on the streets of Britain. It will be used to crush all anti-Zionist dissent. The era of lawfare is over, the era of the dawn raid has begun”.

[1] John Lamb Lash, Not In His Image: Gnostic Vision, Sacred Ecology, and the Future of Belief (White River Junction, Vermont: Chelsea Green, 2006), pdf version, p. 18.

[2] Lash, p. 81.

[3] Lash, p. 59.