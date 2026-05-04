Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
10h

“The son of an orthodox rabbi, Max Goldstein, he apparently “received Jewish religious teachings from Talmud Torah Skver from 1990 to 1999” – so from the age of one?” — Yup, get 'em when they're young! Really young — the younger the better!

“This is the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), which is based at Reichman University in Tel Aviv district. It was founded in 1996 as a forum for “international cooperation in the global struggle against terrorism” and offers “consulting and training” to foreign governments and corporations, provided by “the most senior veterans of the Israeli intelligence and security establishments”.” — Of course, in classic gaslighting fashion, “against” should read “for”.

“These are hideously racist, considering Jews to be essentially above the law, and also ruthlessly authoritarian. The Jewish king “has permission to execute anyone who disgraces him or insults him”.” — Worthy of note is this very recent change … as per Google AI: “In late March 2026, the Israeli Knesset passed a controversial law expanding the application of the death penalty, primarily targeting Palestinians convicted of "nationalistic murder" or acts of terrorism...”

“That’s us Gentiles, by the way.” [Amalekites] — There's really no way to soft-pedal it, is there?

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
10h

Eye opening and scary that is happening, showing how the take over is well underway. This is a wake up call even for those who think they know the mendacity of the UN . Thank you

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