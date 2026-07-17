Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
8hEdited

“It was the Romans, then the Christians, who insisted on the bloodthirsty side of these sacrifices, either not understanding the ritual in question or wanting to systematically blacken the name of the druidic cult so as to be able to ban it”. — Yes, propaganda, brainwashing and psy-ops are all as old as the human mind.

Love this: “This is what has been stolen from us all by the globalist mafia and its cruel empire of lies and laws – the right to live according to our own values and in the way that feels right to us.”

And this: “What we are talking about here is a spirituality that is deeply ingrained in the innate unconscious patterns of most human minds. It is a joyful life-rooted way of thinking and being completely incompatible with the vitaphobic authoritarianism of Empire and its sterile dogmas of control – it arises from the reality of our withness to nature, our belonging to a greater living being.”

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
2h

While the Celts had a hierarchy, the laws and rules were much less stubborn than we see even today. However, they did have slaves which had no rights and were treated like property.

They attacked the Romans first.

When the Romans went up to take over, they wanted financial control from their elites.

The working class would see no change.

The Irish Celts agreed and there was little to no violence.

However in Britain, the Celtic leadership class said no and got defeated.

The same happened with the American revolution where the upper classes manipulated the people to fight the English because they wanted a bigger cut of the profits.

Frak any leadership that pretends to be for the people in order to keep power.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

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