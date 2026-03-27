Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
17h

“Maybe, after the trauma of watching Les Survivantes [1] and reading Anneke Lucas’s Quest for Love: Memoir of a Child Sex Slave [2] something within me wanted to steer clear of any such material, despite my interest in what the author suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.” — No shit ... your bravery does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

This Lady Victoria Hervey is a real piece of work … from Wikipedia: “After Giuffre's suicide, Hervey sparked outrage by sharing a link to the news of her death on social media with the comment "When lies catch up with you there's no way out."

Giuffre: “From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation. Of all the terrible wounds they inflicted, that forced complicity was the most destructive”. — Disturbing how this could be said of us all, at a societal level.

With regards to Ehud Barak, here's another telling character reference … from Laurent Guyénot: “It must be noted that both Netanyahu and Ehud Barak were temporarily out of the Israeli government in September 2001, just like Ben-Gurion at the time of Kennedy’s assassination (read my article on JFK). A few months before 9/11, Barak, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, was “recruited” as a consultant to a Mossad front company, SCP Partner, specializing in security and located less than seven miles from Urban Moving Systems. One hour after the explosion of the North Tower, Barak was on BBC World to point the finger at bin Laden (the first to do so), and concluded: “It’s a time to launch an operational, complete war against terror.”

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Guy Nicholls's avatar
Guy Nicholls
15h

Unlike Guiffre, supermodels like Nicole Junkermann were protected species.

Indefatigable investigative journalist Johnny Vedmore has been plagued by law suits and a monolithic campaign to get him off the internet permanently.

Currently fearless Johnny is still well of top and exposes Junkermann's role in the Epstein scandal here:

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/nicole-junkermann-30-model-or-mossad-f1f?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=2820698&post_id=192020050&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=3wt563&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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