[I read the article here]

I have to admit that the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s 2025 book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice sat on a table in my living room for several months before I finally read it.

Maybe, after the trauma of watching Les Survivantes [1] and reading Anneke Lucas’s Quest for Love: Memoir of a Child Sex Slave [2] something within me wanted to steer clear of any such material, despite my interest in what the author suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also, perhaps, the public disgracing (though not yet jailing!) of the pervert formerly known as Prince Andrew, plus the deluge of information on such matters from the Epstein files, has meant that Giuffre’s book already seems like slightly old news.

When I had turned the final page in this work (which was written with the help of Amy Wallace), the primary emotion with which I was left was not of trauma, nor even of disgust, but of sadness.

Firstly, I felt sadness for Giuffre (1983-2025), for a childhood ruined by sexual abuse in her family, for the horrors of her years as a sex slave and also for the way that her marriage to Robbie – which in the book features as a shaft of light in the midst of all the terrible darkness she endured – was, from what Wallace says in her introductory notes, not what she desperately tried to persuade herself it was.

But Nobody’s Girl also left me feeling sadness for this world as a whole, sadness at the fact that monsters like Epstein, Maxwell, Jean-Luc Brunel and many others could have ever really existed and flourished.

Not only does the account ooze authenticity, but, as Wallace stresses, it is “supported by thousands of pages of public court documents, including sworn depositions and Epstein’s flight logs”. [3]

The monsters involved very obviously belong to the single global mafia – Wallace remarks that “several of the characters in these stories were among the wealthiest and most powerful in the world”. [4]

Epstein, of course, was very much part of that criminal entity, even explicitly telling Peter Thiel that he represented the Rothschilds, [5] while Maxwell’s father Robert has been called “Israel’s Super Spy”. [6]

It is noticeable that their behaviour with regard to Giuffre followed the same patterns that we have seen from this cabal in other circumstances.

For instance, she writes: “I got run off the road once by what I presumed were tabloid journalists. I sat in the locked car on the side of the road, shielding my face and trying not to panic, until they finally left me alone.

“We were chased so often that Robbie became adept at turning down side streets at the last moment, pulling speedy U-turns, and driving more like we were in a war zone than a rural hamlet”. [7]

This reminded me of the paparazzi who were blamed for causing the 1997 Paris car crash (pictured) that led to the death of Lady Diana, Prince/King Charles’s inconveniently outspoken wife.

Giuffre makes this connection herself when she writes about her first encounter with Charles’ little brother Andrew: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright”. [8]

When she phoned her then boyfriend in the USA from London his voiced sounded worried, she recalls.

“He was scared that I was alone in a foreign country with people so powerful; he said he understood why I felt powerless. Less than four years earlier, Lady Diana had died in a car accident, prompting some conjecture (never proven) that the royal family had somehow been involved”. [9]

The “royals” have been under the control of the global mafia for a very long time now – as was perfectly illustrated by the way that Charles, that great friend of paedocriminal necrophile Jimmy Savile, was chosen by the zio-globalist WEF to officially launch its Great Reset in 2020. [10]

The mafia’s hold over the corporate media became apparent when Giuffre’s 2015 interview in New York with Amy Robach of ABC somehow failed to be aired.

She writes: “Four years later, on November 5, 2019, a video of Amy Robach speaking on a ‘hot mic’ was made public that shed a bit more light on what had happened…

“Robach said that she was told by higher-ups, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story’. She also said Epstein’s lawyers and the British royal family had applied pressure to nix the interview”. [11]

Smears were also, of course, rolled out: “In December 2020, The Telegraph ran a story about me that was headlined ‘Prince Andrew’s Accuser Was a Prostitute Paid Off by Jeffrey Epstein, Court Papers Allege’…

“In my darkest hours, especially when the pain in my neck immobilized me, reading headlines like those cut me to the quick. The fact that I suspected this was my critics’ intent – Call her a whore! That’ll shut her up! – didn’t make it any easier to read”. [12]

The same approach was used by Jean-Luc Brunel’s gang when she travelled to France in June 2021 to give a deposition against him: “As expected, his lawyers attempted to impale me on all the sharp words that abusers usually aim at their victim: liar, money-grabber, prostitute”. [13]

And the British Establishment again got in on the act in early 2022 after Giuffre sued Andrew in New York State for violating the Child Victims Act, alleging that “Andrew had raped and battered me when I was a minor, causing me severe and lasting damage”. [14]

She recalls: “On January 31, a former girlfriend of his, a socialite named Lady Victoria Hervey (pictured), took to Instagram to say that in her opinion, I was ‘a complete whore’. Then, just in case anyone had forgotten that this story is not just about sexual abuse but also about class, she added that I was ‘just a ghetto opportunity whose [sic] seriously mixed up’”. [15]

Interestingly, Hervey’s ancestor John Hervey (1665-1751), 1st Earl of Bristol, was a politician who gained his aristocratic status for his “zeal” in promoting the principles of the so-called Glorious Revolution of 1688 – an early milestone in the global mafia’s control of England. [16]

As Mees Baaijen explains in The Predators Versus The People (2024): “A large and expensive army – financed and equipped by Dutch Jewish bankers and merchants, but also by the States of Holland – with 13,000 men and 260 transport ships, carrying thousands of horses, ‘invaded’ England, which was fully prepared to receive them.

“After this ‘Glorious Revolution’, orchestrated by the English ‘Venetian Party’, puppet William was hoisted on the English throne, and he would also become King of Scotland and Ireland. The new English king had one little problem: he refused to speak English.

“To make a long story short, six years after the ‘revolution’, the Bank of England was in place (of course situated in The City of London), as a private national bank with a monopoly on the emission of money ‘created out of nothing’ as interest-bearing debt”. [17]

Guiffre adds that in their desperate attempts to cast doubt on her credibility, “Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me”. [18]

But such censorship and smearing was just the tip of the iceberg. Giuffre stresses: “Seeking to silence me, my powerful enemies have threatened to bankrupt me and even have me killed”. [19]

She explains how, long before there was any suggestion of her blowing the whistle on Epstein, he suddenly produced a photo of her little brother, Skydy.

“‘We know where your brother goes to school’, Epstein said. He let that sink in for a moment, then got to the point. ‘You must never tell a soul what goes on in this house’. He was smiling, but his threat was clear: should I ever be tempted to betray him and go to the authorities, he would hurt Skydy. I stared at him. He stared back. ‘And I own the Palm Beach Police Department,’ he said, ‘so they won’t do anything about it’”. [20]

Later, when Giuffre was living in Colorado and had started to speak up about her past with Epstein, she and her husband Robbie “came home more than once to find evidence that strangers had been inside our house…

“One afternoon, we came back from a trip to Walmart and discovered the front door wide open. Our malamute, Bear, who we’d left inside, was out in the street.

“We called the sheriff’s department, and when we told the deputies who responded that nothing had been stolen, they speculated that the intruders may have entered in order to install some kind of spyware on our computers”. [21]

One night, when she was alone with her children, a car slowly approached their remote home. “I watched for some movement, but the driver stayed put in the front seat, idling, with the high beams trained on our see-through front door. Later I would learn that other Epstein victims had experienced exactly this kind of intimidation: bright lights aimed at their windows at night”. [22]

After this, she and Robbie went to live in his native Australia, not because they had become “paranoid” but because “based on what we’d been through, it was perfectly rational for us to believe that our family was in danger”. [23]

But the mafia is global so this did not put them out of harm’s way – “The FBI called me in Australia to say there had been a credible threat on my life. The agent told me that Robbie and I should contact the Australian Federal Police immediately.

“I called right away but kept getting transferred from one person to another. I was so scared that I was shaking. Robbie stood next to me as I waited on hold, determined to stay on the phone until someone helped us. But after explaining myself over and over, only to be transferred again, I was out of patience. That’s when Robbie stepped in. ‘Start packing’, he told me. ‘I’ve got a plan’”. [24]

The result was that they rented a mobile home and hid off-grid miles away, waiting for the threat to pass.

Epstein, like so many other arrogant globalists, seems to have been convinced that he thoroughly deserved the “elite” label that some critics mistakenly attach to the psychopathic predator class.

Giuffre notes that he “fantasized about improving the human race by fathering children who carried his ‘superior’ genes. Sometimes he’d talk about his plans to use his Zorro Ranch as a literal breeding ground to propagate babies.

“Who would birth these imagined offspring? The girls he kept in his orbit, of course, and he thought we’d see it as an honor”. [25]

She also explains: “Epstein had spent years campaigning to keep company with the world’s biggest thinkers and bestselling scientific authors…

“Epstein had convinced himself that he – a college dropout – was on the same level as degree-holding innovators and theoreticians, and because he funded many of their research projects and flew them around on his jets, he was largely welcomed into their fold. Then Epstein offered some of them a bonus: sex with one of us girls”. [26]

His vanity dovetailed perfectly with his aim to build a network of blackmail and control and also with a demonic lust for power over others – vulnerable children being the easiest victims.

“One day, we were in the massage room in Palm Beach when he showed me a hidden doorway next to some paintings of naked people stretching. I’d been in that room dozens of times by then but had never noticed a door there.

“Opening it, Epstein revealed what can only be described as a trophy closet. On the walls, from floor to ceiling, he’d tacked up hundreds of photos of young girls. All of the girls were naked, many of them quite obviously underage, and the images were raunchy, not demure.

“A stack of shoeboxes in the corner held the overflow. He had so many photos that he’d run out of display space. I turned to him, speechless. He didn’t speak either, but the smug look on his face said ‘Look at my conquests. Look how powerful I am’”. [27]

Giuffre says that Epstein’s French accomplice Brunel raped her repeatedly and also once sent Epstein “three French twelve-year-old girls – I think they were triplets – for his birthday.

“Epstein had sex with them, then put them on a plane back to France. On another occasion, Brunel had a group of ‘talent’ scouts fly to Brazil in Epstein’s jet to recruit underage girls off the soccer fields there. They were delivered to Epstein for his use and then returned to Brazil…

“I’ll never forget how Epstein and Brunel looked at one another as they abused girls side by side. They were truly gloating, taking a mutual malignant pleasure in our misfortune”. [28]

In her years with Epstein and Maxwell, Giuffre explains, they lent her out to scores of wealthy, powerful people: “I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten and bloodied. I believed that I might die a sex slave”. [29]

“My body was used in ways that did enormous damage to me. But the worst things Epstein and Maxwell did to me weren’t physical, but psychological.

“From the start, they manipulated me into participating in behaviors that ate away at me, eroding my ability to comprehend reality and preventing me from defending myself.

“From the start, I was groomed to be complicit in my own devastation. Of all the terrible wounds they inflicted, that forced complicity was the most destructive”. [30]

Giuffre reproduces in her book a powerful statement addressed to Maxwell that she submitted to court in 2022 and which was reported in the press at the time.

This states: “Ghislaine, twenty-two years ago, in the summer of 2000 you spotted me at Mar-a-Logo Hotel in Florida and you made it a choice. You chose to follow me and procure me for Jeffrey Epstein. Just hours later, you and he abused me together for the first time.

“Together, you damaged me physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally. Together, you did unspeakable things that still have a corrosive impact on me today. I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible pedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for you.

“For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell. And then, Ghislaine, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, you used your femininity to betray us, and you led us all through it”. [31]

Maxwell’s “femininity” worked hand in glove with Epstein’s extreme misogyny. Says Guiffre: “Today I know that Epstein liked to tell friends that women were merely ‘a life-support system for a vagina’”. [32]

She warns: “The way he viewed women and girls – as playthings to be used and discarded – is not uncommon among certain powerful men who believe they are above the law. And many of those men are still going about their daily lives, enjoying the benefits of their power”. [33]

There was, of course, more than a whiff of evil about the paedo pair’s sordid enterprise.

Guiffre remarks: “Over time, I would come to see Epstein and Maxwell less as boyfriend and girlfriend, and more as two halves of a wicked whole”. [34]

Describing Epstein’s New York property, she says: “The walls were lined with massive shadowy paintings and tapestries depicting violent scenes”. [35]

“Its garish decor seemed intended to intimidate, with black-lacquered cabinetry, bloodred carpets, a huge taxidermied tiger, and a custom-made chess set whose pieces were scantily clad women.

“To me, though, the house’s most unsettling design detail was a hidden back staircase whose banister was adorned with a series of carved eyeballs that stared at you as you gripped them, climbing up or down. The message was clear: ‘We’re always watching you’”. [36]

She describes how she used to sleep in a bedroom which was “an enormous loftlike space, its carved moldings covered in gold paint, that was dominated by a menacing wall-hanging that gave me the creeps – it showed wild boars feeding on the carcasses of other animals as a few screaming children looked on”. [37]

The worst encounter that Guiffre suffered during her Epstein years was with a man she only identifies in the book as a “former minister”, explaining: “I fear that this man will seek to hurt me if I say his name here”. [38]

But her allegations have now been widely identified as referring to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. [39]

As The Times of Israel notes, Barak (pictured) “entered a business deal with Epstein in 2015, years after the American financier served time for solicitation” and “has been linked as a frequent visitor to Epstein’s properties”. [40]

Giuffre writes that “this man” wasn’t interested in caresses: “He wanted violence. He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear of my life.

“Horrifically, this man laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop. I emerged from the cabana bleeding from my mouth, vagina, and anus. For days, it hurt to breathe and to swallow.

“Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him. I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favor, but he wouldn’t make any promises”. [41]

The sadistic resonance between what Giuffre endured and what Palestinians have endured from Israel is no coincidence.

Neither is the fact that two banks, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, faced lawsuits in 2023 alleging that they profited from Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

Reveals Giuffre: “Both banks soon reached tentative settlements, promising approximately $75 million and $290 million, respectively, to the plaintiffs – more than forty women who said the banks had facilitated Epstein’s use of them”. [42]

We are looking at a sick psychopathic cult, founded on corrupt financial activity, that has its hands around the throat of humanity. Everything it does is connected, forming part of one vast putrid web of murder, rape, pillage and deceit.

A lot of us must have had suspicions about Giuffre’s death by suicide in April 2025 – especially since she had previously declared: “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal”. [43]

But in the book she details her deteriorating health – how much trauma can one body cope with? – and her two failed suicide attempts, so the terrible reality is probably that she just could not take any more. [44]

May her persecutors rot in hell for eternity.

As something of an epilogue to this piece, I will remind readers that I recently reported how the Covid-19 scam provided what was called a “significant boost” to the Israeli tech industry. [45]

Combining this insight with the knowledge that WEF is a thoroughly Zionist entity [46], I can now better understand its founder Klaus Schwab’s enthusiasm at one of the results of Covid.

He wrote in 2020: “With the pandemic, the ‘digital transformation’ that so many analysts have been referring to for years, without being exactly sure what it meant, has found its catalyst. One major effect of confinement will be the expansion and progression of the digital world in a decisive and often permanent manner”. [47]

Schwab (pictured below) waxed lyrical about Covid being a “boon” for everything online, from banking to education and even sports.

And, in her book, Giuffre points to a further useful spin-off for the Epstein Class: “In recent decades, the internet and social media have made it easier for traffickers to make contact with their victims.

“According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, during the COVID-19 pandemic, predators took advantage of children being even more online, which resulted in a 106 percent increase in cyber-tip-line reports of suspected sexual exploitation in just one year”. [48]

[1] Paul Cudenec, ‘Evil beyond words’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2024/06/13/evil-beyond-words/

[2] Paul Cudenec, ‘The reign of the beast’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/10/24/the-reign-of-the-beast/

[3] Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (London: Doubleday, 2025), p. xiii. All subsequent page references are to this work, unless otherwise stated.

[4] p. xi.

[5] https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/02/11/the-acorn-109/

[6] https://www.martindillon.net/the_assassination_of_robert_maxwell__israel_s_superspy_26176.htm

[7] p. 262.

[8] pp. 123-24.

[9] p. 124.

[10] Paul Cudenec, ‘Charles’ empire: the royal reset riddle’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2022/04/15/charles-empire-the-royal-reset-riddle/

[11] p. 265.

[12] p. 327.

[13] p. 330.

[14] p. 332.

[15] p. 344.

[16] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lady_Victoria_Hervey

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Hervey,_1st_Earl_of_Bristol

[17] Meeuwis T Baaijen, The Predators Versus The People: The Big Picture of the 500-year Secret War against Humanity and how to regain our Stolen Planet, Freedom, and Future (San José, Costa Rica: 2024), p. 58,



[18] p. 345.

[19] p. xxiii.

[20] p. 83.

[21] p. 261.

[22] p. 269.

[23] pp. 266-67.

[24] pp. 293-94.

[25] p. 137.

[26] p. 111.

[27] p. 99.

[28] p. 112.

[29] p. xxv.

[30] p. 75.

[31] p. 352.

[32] p. 140.

[33] p. 356.

[34] p. 87.

[35] p. 91.

[36] p. 126.

[37] p. 92.

[38] p. 360.

[39] https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/other/virginia-giuffre-was-raped-brutalised-left-bloodied-by-well-known-prime-minister-memoir-reveals/ar-AA1OY06v

[40] https://www.timesofisrael.com/woman-says-epstein-forced-her-to-have-sex-with-former-pm-barak/

[41] p. 140.

[42] p. 358.

[43] p. 295.

[44] p. 349.

[45] Paul Cudenec, ‘China and Israel’s belt and road to tyranny’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/03/09/china-and-israels-belt-and-road-to-tyranny/

[46] Paul Cudenec, ‘The truth about Davos’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2025/01/17/the-truth-about-davos/

[47] Paul Cudenec, ‘Klaus Schwab and his Great Fascist Reset’, https://winteroak.org.uk/2020/10/05/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset/

[48] pp. xxv-xxvii.