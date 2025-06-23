Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Driver's avatar
Michael Driver
34m

I think this phrase is a handy rebuke to progressives ‘centralising forces that destroy organic culture everywhere’. Their ideology espousing diversity while creating a monoculture

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture