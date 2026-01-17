Paul Cudenec

The Cosmic Onion
10h

Paul nails something most people sense but rarely say out loud: corruption doesn’t just come from outside capture — renewal can erupt from inside the shell.

I’d add one thing.

That inner compass he’s pointing to isn’t abstract. It isn’t learned. And it isn’t granted by institutions.

It’s remembered.

That’s why I keep coming back to what I call The One Book ( https://cosmiconion.substack.com/p/the-one-book) — not a religion, not a doctrine, not a priestly compilation — but the living instruction set already written into human consciousness. Strip away the layers, the commentaries, the fear-based control overlays, and what’s left is astonishingly simple: direct knowing, direct responsibility, direct alignment.

Modern systems survive by convincing us that this inner signal doesn’t exist — or worse, that trusting it is dangerous. “Trust the law.” “Trust the experts.” “Trust the narrative.” All substitutes for trusting yourself.

When that inner guidance is muted, people feel hollow, anxious, and lost. As Paul notes, that pain isn’t a failure — it’s feedback. It’s the system’s error message.

And when enough people stop suppressing it, strange things happen.

Movements flip. Religions crack open. Cultural weapons backfire and turn into songs of revolt. Not because of organization — but because truth resonates faster than control.

Life pushes back. From within us, and from beyond us.

The old shells don’t fall because they’re attacked.

They fall because they’re no longer believed.

— Lone Wolf

Red Pill Poet
11h

Simply put, it's a battle between good and evil … a battle between our repressed “innate values” and a weaponized behavioural science, which the forces of evil have deployed to such devastating effect.

As you suggest, perhaps the odds of success for the forces of good are not quite as long as we might perceive them.

