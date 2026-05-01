Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Vernon's avatar
Vernon
1d

Thank you so much for this article! I'm Italian and lived through those years. I had strong sympathies for left-wing movements that weren't represented by the Communist Party, which appeared to us as a very bourgeois organization, integral to the power system. We were very young and didn't understand anything about what was happening in Italy. Even though I was very young, however, I immediately understood that violent protest wouldn't solve anything. The power system is based on the control of information and, above all, the control of minds. It's the daily choices of millions of people that keep the system in place. We think that the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, the Sassoons, the Wallenbergs, etc., are the ones who run the world. In reality, we are the ones who create our world with "our" values, "our" ideas, "our" expectations, "our" hopes... Unfortunately, the problem is that what we think are "our" thoughts are actually information placed in our subconscious by others! Here lies the root of all problems. It's not an easy problem to solve, and above all, each of us must find his own way to solve it. Thank you so much for your great work!

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Red Pill Poet
1d

Great read, as always.

“There were a good hundred of us demanding a reduction in the price of the ticket. In the face of the organisers’ categorical refusal, two Molotov cocktails and a hail of large stones broke the windows at the venue’s entrance and 200 people got into the gig for free”. — A fine example of shortsightedness and entitlement. As if Soft Machine and the “organisers” weren't allowed to set a price … as if the “comrades” were owed something.

“Then disaster struck – on April 11 three comrades died in an explosion in a house at Thiene, with a fourth, whose girlfriend was killed, later committing suicide in jail.” — Victims of the naivety of youth. There, but for the grace of god, might so many of us have gone.

Simply put, Operation Gladio represents false-flag terrorism in its purest form.

“Power to the bosses!” and “More work, less pay!” — How wonderfully absurd … love it! And, when you think about it, not so very different from “war is peace, ignorance is strength and freedom is slavery”.

BTW, the Soft Machine group photo is from 1966, featuring, from left to right, Daevid Allen (famously of Gong), Kevin Ayers, Mike Ratledge and Robert Wyatt. All are now deceased except for Robert Wyatt. I'm struck by how Ratledge had the Syd Barrett look down pat.

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