Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
4h

“Harder to herd” — Exactly!

Love the bicycle analogy. Speaking of which, it might be helpful to note that Lance became the king of Le Tour, until his system got sussed and busted. There's no reason Technocracy can't suffer the same fate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawrence Cornfield's avatar
Lawrence Cornfield
4hEdited

The totem animal of a place already exists, it just needs to be revealed….just like the statue crouched within the block of stone or the snake within the log of wood…similarly, our spirit soul sits crouched within this material body, waiting eternally for freedom from its prison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture