Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
6h

Paula Roulin Prat: “Life is lived more and more by proxy, virtually, everyone in their home, often plunged into an artificial world.”

In the picture below the above quote, the one-of-these-things-is-different-from-the-others fellow on the right could easily be me … which is easy-peazy when you don't travel with (or own) a “smartphone”. Observing others rather than a screen, while perhaps a tad depressing, is often enlightening.

Not that it matters, but out of curiosity, do you know Biodanza's stance with regards to Operation Covid in 2020-2022? Also, any clue as to the average participant's position on the bluepill/redpill spectrum (i.e., big picture awareness)?

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
3h

Beautiful uplifting ditty at the end... "Life shines in me..."

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