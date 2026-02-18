[I read the article here]

When Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” [1] was formally established at the 2026 gathering of the zio-globalist [2] WEF – to preside over the lucrative “building back better” of the corpse-strewn rubble of Gaza – it felt as if some new historical hypocrisy threshold had been crossed.

George Orwell’s nightmare vision of a world in which war is peace and freedom is slavery seemed to have become real before our genocide-fatigued eyes.

The term “peace” has already been somewhat sullied over the decades by the frequency in which it has been invoked as a justification for imperialist war and occupation.

We can add to that the way in which the “Nobel Peace Prize” has been handed out to the likes of Henry Kissinger, Barack Obama and Yitzhak Rabin.

The latest recipient of this globalist gong is Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado (pictured) who, in the words of Max Blumenthal, is “a US govt-funded regime change activist who’s helped lead failed military coups, violent street riots, and has likely promised her country’s oil and mineral wealth to a consortium of MAGA aligned billionaires in exchange for financing her political arsonism”.

He adds: “This icon of peace has even appealed to Benjamin Netanyahu to help her lead a military invasion of Venezuela”. [3]

It seems to me that the word “peace” must, in the language of power, designate something other than what the general public understands it to mean.

I recently gained a clue as to what this hidden meaning might be from a document issued by the United Nations, which, when it is not busy imposing its SDG Global Goals on us all, is supposedly dedicated to “maintaining international peace”. [4]

As I described in a previous article, [5] this document refers to The Institute of Noahide Code which allegedly “addresses the root causes which affect the development of peace and democracy worldwide”.

It adds: “Nowadays, in a war-torn world like the one we are living, the need of a universally accepted code among the nations is vital to bring peace to countries and communities in conflict, but also in the everyday life of each individual”. [6]

This is not true – the Noahide Laws are in fact the racist rules which judeo-supremacists insist all the world’s non-Jews must obey, on pain of death.

The manner in which this kind of cruel tyranny could be regarded as “peace” was helpfully explained by Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, speaking in Jerusalem on September 9 2015. [7]

We hear him addressing the question of what power the Sanhedrin – the revived supreme Jewish legislative and judicial assembly – has in respect to the rest of the world.

Ariel evokes the writing of Maimonides, the medieval rabbi whose work I have already described, tracing the authority of his judgement back to God, via Moses and the Torah.

He cites a biblical passage [Deuteronomy 20:10] which states: “When thou drawest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it”.

And he continues: “What is meant by ‘peace’? Maimonides says that they must agree to follow the 7 Noahide Laws…

“The law works differently for them. In Israel, you take the person and put him on trial. You take a convert to Judaism who did not follow the religious laws, you judge him and punish him.

“But non-Jews who do not follow the 7 Noahide Laws… you proclaim peace to them! Meaning, you ask them, ‘Do you follow the 7 Laws? If so, we will allow you to live’. If not, you kill all of their males, by sword. You leave only the women. How do you leave them? They must all agree to follow the 7 Laws. And that is how you impose the 7 Laws on that city”.

“You say, ‘I call upon you in peace’. If they raise the flag [of surrender] and say, ‘From now on there is no more Christianity, no more Islam’, the mosques and the Christian spires and their crosses come down, from now on we follow the 7 Noahide Laws’”.

“Maimonides says that if you see a person in the street who does not follow the 7 Laws – this is what he says – if we have the might, you have to kill him”.

The idea of Jewish authority having “the might” was discussed by Yossi Gurvitz in an interview featured in The Acorn. [8]

When Israel is not “mighty” it is obliged to conduct a more conciliatory approach, for to do otherwise would incur repercussions.

But when it – in other words, judeo-supremacism in general – is sure that it has the upper hand and can get away with whatever it wants, then the metaphorical mask slips and the gloves come off.

Everyone in the world will be forced, by violence as necessary, to bow down to its total domination.

I think that the “peace” which the UN and the Nobel Prize promote is really the “peace” imposed by the Noahide Laws – it is what David Miller [9] calls Pax Judaica, a judeo-supremacist World State under which non-Jews have underclass status.

And I very much suspect that the other terms bandied about by globalists have much the same meaning – their “rule of law” and “law and order” are ultimately about our submission to the Noahide Laws.

Any talk of global or international “justice”, on the lips of judeo-supremacists and their puppets, should be interpreted in the same way.

The “global goals” they peddle as being for our own good are in fact the tools for our enslavement, while “inclusivity” is all about ensuring that nobody escapes their vast international prison camp.

A mere 0.2% of the world’s population is Jewish and an even smaller number are Jewish supremacists, although too many non-supremacists are complicit through their silence.

One might therefore question how on earth these twisted individuals imagine they are going to stamp their boot on the face of more than 99.8% of humankind.

I personally do not think they will get away with it – at least not if enough of us make the effort to expose their plans.

But the reason why they imagine they will do so is obvious – the judeo-supremacist mafia has succeeded in seizing control of a huge part of the world’s institutions and infrastructure.

It has not done so legitimately, through hard work or superior intelligence.

It has done so through usury, lies, threats, bribery, corruption, cheating, blackmail and murder.

It has done so through psychopathically manufacturing wars, plotting false-flag terror attacks, poisoning whole populations, deliberately destroying cultures and murdering millions of innocent men, women and children.

I have to agree with the man introducing the recording of Ariel’s explanation of judeo-supremacist “peace” when he says of the Noahide Laws: “Quite frankly, it’s a doctrine of demons”.

