Where once there was song, now reigns silence

Where once there grew roots, now run roads

The dreams of the children are drowned in confusion

No birthright, no bearings, no hope

Where once there was sense, all too common

Now thinking through knowing is rare

Where eyes once saw beauty, they’re now cruelly blinkered

And glued to the glitter of greed

Where once we led lives that were our lives

Now nothing we are is our own

Our bodies, our days, our land and our minds

Are claimed by the dead-eyed cabal

Where once there gushed streams and lay meadows

Where once there sprung life wild and free

There now looms the grid of control and deceit

The death camp of concrete and steel

And now we set out to recover

The living that should have been ours

To belong to the earth in the timeless embrace

Of friendship, of love, of our home

[Audio version]