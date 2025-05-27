Where once there was song, now reigns silence
Where once there grew roots, now run roads
The dreams of the children are drowned in confusion
No birthright, no bearings, no hope
Where once there was sense, all too common
Now thinking through knowing is rare
Where eyes once saw beauty, they’re now cruelly blinkered
And glued to the glitter of greed
Where once we led lives that were our lives
Now nothing we are is our own
Our bodies, our days, our land and our minds
Are claimed by the dead-eyed cabal
Where once there gushed streams and lay meadows
Where once there sprung life wild and free
There now looms the grid of control and deceit
The death camp of concrete and steel
And now we set out to recover
The living that should have been ours
To belong to the earth in the timeless embrace
Of friendship, of love, of our home
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Lovely. We are doing our best as well, to keep the songs going. It’s not easy. over the past 5 years we’ve lost most of our ‘friends’. Most of our family. And at times, seemingly our sanity.
I keep this thought in my mind at all times. (Original author unknown).
“If you’re not a contrarian, you’re bound to be a victim in the end”.
Carey on.
Nicely done!