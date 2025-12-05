Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
3dEdited

Excellent! So much clear and clarifying analysis. Too many quotable bits to quote.

Thanks Paul! And thanks Colin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Cosmic Onion's avatar
The Cosmic Onion
3d

Paul, you just mapped the thing most people feel in their bones but can’t articulate: the Empire doesn’t just steal land, labor, or resources — it steals imagination. It bulldozes the inner landscape first, then the outer.

What you and Todhunter show so clearly is that our resistance isn’t “impossible” at all. It’s inevitable, because it rises from something older and deeper than any corporate syndicate or technocratic blueprint. The mind-parasites can uproot villages, poison rivers, bury farmers in debt, and sell it all as “progress,” but they cannot kill that ancestral signal that keeps surfacing in every culture — the demand to live on our own terms, with our own hands in our own soil.

The farmers, the tribes, the Zapatistas, the Diggers, the people who still remember what human life is supposed to feel like — that’s the real global majority, and they’re done kneeling.

Your review makes one truth unavoidable: the Empire’s power is massive, but it is hollow. Our power is smaller but alive. And everything alive eventually outlasts everything hollow.

The “impossible world” isn’t fantasy. It’s memory. And memory is the one battlefield they can’t win.

—Wolf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Cudenec · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture