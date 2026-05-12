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When I wrote, the other day, about how I personally came to see the System for what it is, I did not do so as an introspective exercise.

The aim was to hand over the baton to future generations of dissidents or, to put it another way, to help lay the foundations for the next phase of the great struggle against the evil rule of so-called “modernity”.

It took me 60 years to gain the insight I have today, but for someone starting out in 2026 there will be no need to go through the same process of discovery, as the truth has already been laid out by many researchers and writers across the world who have reached the same conclusion.

This means that young dissidents can move straight on to the next phase of our resistance, or reclaiming, or overcoming, or whatever you want to call it.

The immediate task will be ending the full-spectrum domination of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM. It is a hopeful sign that a leading Zionist like Gerald Ronson seems to be resigned to the passing of the Jewish “golden age”, but this collapse may still need a helping hand.

A good start, perhaps, would be the building of an international Gentile Lives Matter movement to challenge judeo-supremacism head-on and rub in the fact that 99.8% of the world’s population has every interest in seeing its downfall.

After that, the great challenge will be to imagine our societies organised completely differently from how they are today under the cruel yoke of globalist industrial imperialism.

There will be no point at all in getting rid of the cabal running the show if we let it play on based on their assumptions and priorities, such as the need for (or indeed physical possibility of!) endless “economic growth”, development and worldwide industrial expansion.

As a matter of urgency, we will have to outlaw usury – creating money out of thin air and earning interest on it.

And we will have to turn modernity on its head in lots of other ways, favouring quality of life over quantity of production, self-sufficiency and autonomy over international commerce and supply chains, sanity and simplicity over compulsive technological “innovation” and the decentralisation of power to the lowest possible level over the erection of global structures of control.

On a deeper level, we will have to rediscover and celebrate our belonging to nature and the living cosmos.

As this healing process continues, it will amount to a lot more than the next phase of our overcoming – it will effectively be the next phase in the life of humankind!

Freed from our physical and psychological chains, we will once again be able to be guided from within and thus also from beyond by the greater mysterious organism of which we are all part.

Finally, our species will be able to progress in an authentic and organic way, to become what it was meant to be and grow towards its still-unseen full potential.

PS. This article was mistakenly published ahead of schedule on May 12, then immediately unpublished, although, as it transpired, it had already been sent out to at least some subscribers. Apologies for the confusion!