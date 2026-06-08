Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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K E Winkler's avatar
K E Winkler
12h

It is a gross misunderstanding that fascists, socialists or communists could be attributed to left or right.

"left" and "right" does not mean anything. It is simply the position where parties were seated in the parliament historically.

Fascism, socialism and communism are basically the same ideology. Only that communism wants a world government, and socialism keeps the nation state. Fascism follows even more traditional values. That's it. The rest is exactly the same: suppress everyone, move all assets to a ruling class, and combine commercial with state power.

It is exactly the movement we see currently in the E.U. and all international organizations.

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
11h

My head is spinning with all the flip-flops and overlaps.

The great takeaway, I think, is the notion of “two sides of the same totalitarian coin”.

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