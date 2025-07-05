[Plus audio version]

Over the last few years, my reading and research have led me to the unavoidable conclusion that the contemporary world is dominated by an entity I call ZIM – the zio-imperialist mafia.

Those who dispute this finding, despite all the detailed evidence I have mustered, basically fall into two camps.

The first camp is that which declares that any such conclusion is verboten, out of bounds, and necessarily “anti-semitic”.

This is the voice of a Jewish supremacism which, in a Zionist-dominated political culture, has accorded itself the right to label the very suggestion of its existence not only obviously mistaken but also morally wrong – nothing less than a “hate crime”.

The use of this smear to attempt to disallow any disclosure of the truth about ZIM’s nefarious activities was taken to the point of absurdity in June 2025 when the admission by Israeli soldiers of their own war crimes against Palestinians, as reported by the Israeli Haaretz newspaper, was condemned as an anti-semitic “blood libel” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. [1]

The second camp which rejects my analysis of ZIM’s power insists, more subtly, that the Jewish supremacism I see is merely a front for another, more deeply hidden power, which is in fact “anti-semitic” and is using the carefully constructed illusion of zio-imperialist control to mask its own ultimate domination.

This camp usually refers, somewhat vaguely, to the “black nobility” and stresses the historical importance of networks of old European aristocracy, royalty and the Roman Catholic Church.

While I am obviously not in a position to totally rule out this hypothesis, I always reply that, in all my researching of globalist institutions, I have seen nothing that suggests it is true, with all the evidence pointing firmly to Zionist and Israeli affiliations.

I thought it would be useful, in this context, to have a look at another of the global institutions that aim to dictate the future direction in which humankind will be heading.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace – based in Washington, DC – is one of the world’s most powerful “think tanks” and, in its own words, “generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of scholar-practitioners to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance peace”.

It was founded by Scottish-American industrialist Andrew Carnegie (1835–1919), who became extremely rich in 1901 after selling his Carnegie Steel Company for $303,450,000 (equivalent to $11,469,200,000 today) to JP Morgan – who, as I recently explained, was the principal Rothschild frontman in the USA. [2][3]

Carnegie’s intentions may well have been completely genuine when, in 1910, he created a new body to promote international cooperation and, in the face of the looming shadow of WW1, to “hasten the abolition of war, the foulest blot upon our civilization”. [4]

But he died at the age of 83 in 1919 and so control of his Endowment passed into other hands more than a century ago.

To find out what it represents today, I thought I would take a look at the four individuals who have headed its board of trustees over the last decade, including a very recent appointment.

Ten years ago, chair of the Carnegie board of trustees was Harvey V. Fineberg, who had taken up the role in 2013.

Fineberg has devoted to his career to the world of science, and notably to the use of vaccines, having been educated at Harvard College, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Hospital, a Harvard-affiliated institution in Boston. [5]

He also received a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard Kennedy School, that favoured centre for globalist grooming.

Fineberg is the president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, a “philanthropic” entity based in Palo Alto in California’s Silicon Valley. [6]

This states on its website: “We believe that evidence and the types of rigorous inquiry that guide scientific explorations are key to achieving the outcomes we want in the areas we support. With this in mind, we support efforts with measurable impact”. [7]

Fineberg’s foundation says it will “expand support for innovative business models and technologies that accelerate change”. [8]

It is all about “pioneering technological advances”, aiming to “accelerate the pace of research by moving nimbly” and to “strengthen the role science plays in society”. [9]

With this in mind, readers will not be surprised to learn that Fineberg (pictured) was a keen proponent of “trust the science” Covid propaganda.

In April 2020 he gave a talk to The Commonwealth Club World Affairs of California, based in San Francisco.

This occasion was supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization set up by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

The event announcement talked of being “at war with the coronavirus” and warned: “Anywhere from thousands to more than a million American lives are in jeopardy”.

It added: “Dr Harvey Fineberg believes if we establish six bold steps to mobilize and organize the nation, we can defeat COVID-19 by early June. The aim is not to flatten the curve—the goal is to crush the curve”. [10]

A few days later he was telling media that Covid testing had to be done “in much greater volume”. [11]

Fineberg has also given a TED talk claiming that “neo-evolution” is on the horizon as disease is eliminated through gene therapy. [12]

In December 2009, he addressed a conference on “Strategies for the National Support of Biomedical Research” at the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Jerusalem. [13]

And in 2016, at an event in Beer-Sheva, Israel, he was hailed a “global healthcare visionary” and awarded an honorary doctoral degree by the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. [14]

Fineberg’s evidently strong links with the genocidal Zionist state are illustrated by the fact that he is on the board of directors at the Israel Institute for Advanced Studies and is president of the Institute of Medicine at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. [15][16]

He also chairs the International Advisory Committee for MAVRI: The National Accelerator of Biomedical Research in Israel. [17]

Its website explains: “MAVRI is a unique collaboration between the Israel Science Foundation (ISF), the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council of Higher Education (VATAT) and the Ministry of Health, and philanthropic bodies – Yad Hanadiv and the Klarman Family Foundation – as well as close partnerships with Israel’s Medical Association and 8400 The Health Network”. [18]

Yad Hanadiv is the Rothschild Foundation in Israel, “carrying forward the philanthropic tradition of the Rothschild family” and staunchly “committed to Jewish values”.

Its logo features the “five arrows” Rothschild crest symbolising the five sons that Mayer Amshel (1743–1812) tasked with building the family’s financial empire in Europe at the beginning of the 19th century: Asher, the eldest, in Frankfurt; Nathan in London; Salomon in Vienna; Karl in Naples; and James in Paris. [19]

And it declares on its website: “Yad Hanadiv works to enhance Israel’s society, institutions, and environment, for the benefit of all.

“Rooted in centuries of Rothschild family leadership, the Foundation champions democratic values, equality, inclusion, excellence, and shared responsibility.

“With bold vision and transformative partnerships, we strive to create meaningful change towards a better future for all the inhabitants of Israel”. [20]

It turns out that Fineberg was in fact appointed to his role at the Israel Institute for Advanced Studies “by Yad Hanadiv and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem”! [21]

Already, the connection between today’s Carnegie Endowment and the Rothschilds’ Zionist mafia is all too plain to see.

In 2018 Carnegie welcomed a new chair of its board of trustees in Penny Pritzker – a Jewish-American billionaire businesswoman who is, to say the least, a controversial character!

Journalist Greg Palast wrote on May 2, 2013: “You made fun of me when I suggested that President Barack Obama would nominate a confessed bank scammer, a loan-sharking mortgage predator, to his cabinet. But thar she blows!

“Today, Obama has named Penny Pritzker Secretary of Commerce. As the President says, It’s a milestone: the first female fraudster to hold that post.

“No longer will criminal bankers have to lobby the administration – because now they’ll have one of their own in the Cabinet”. [22]

He noted that it was Pritzker (pictured) who had lifted Obama from political obscurity towards the White House. She had crucially provided him with an introduction to Robert Rubin, former chairman and co-chairman of two of the Rothschilds’ big US fronts – Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Wrote Palast: “Even atheists recognized Rubin as the Supreme Deity of Wall Street. Rubin opened the doors to finance industry vaults for Obama”.

And he remarked that Pritzker’s cabinet post came despite the fact that “in 2001, the federal government fined her and her family $460 million for the predatory, deceitful, racist tactics and practices of Superior, the bank-and-loan-shark operation she ran on the South Side of Chicago”.

In a 2016 article, entitled “The Invisibility of US Oligarchs: The Case of Penny Pritzker”, journalist Sam Husseini described her as “the very personification of big business advocacy in government”. [23]

He continued: “It’s not just her job, or that she and her family is incredibly rich. It’s that Pritzker enriched herself by crashing a bank with sub-prime loans, causing 1,400 people to lose their savings.

“In addition, a relation of hers was mentioned in the Panama Papers. So while so many were breathlessly reporting on associates of official bad guys like Putin being mentioned in the Panama Papers, hardly a soul noted the Pritzker connection.

“Finally, and perhaps most incredibly, Forbes several years ago did an investigation into the Pritzker family and found that they set up shell companies decades ago in ways that would be illegal now. It’s in a sense not just oligarchy, it’s aristocracy”.

Investigative reporter Dennis Bernstein wrote that same year: “We like to think we don’t have oligarchical families in the US, but the Pritzker family shows a grim reality. Starting decades ago, the grandfather of the family [Abram Nicholas Pritzker] virtually pioneered offshore trusts as a way of avoiding paying taxes.

“Penny Pritzker played fast and loose with the American Dream of others… Her extreme wealth and privilege has not only made her virtually untouchable by law enforcement, but paved the way for her to become Commerce Secretary”. [24]

Stephane Fitch wrote on the Forbes website in 2013: “The Pritzkers are like America’s Rothschilds. Yes, a few journalists, including me, have shed some light on how they managed to build and pass along such Brobdingnagian wealth from one generation to the next and the next. (Currently, 10 members of the Pritzker clan, including Penny, are individually rich enough to be on the Forbes 400 list.) But the family has remained largely mute on the subject”. [25]

A very useful profile of Pritzker on the Wikispooks site notes that she is a “member of one of the richest families in the country”, that she was the lead negotiator for the United States in the EU–US Privacy Shield, an agreement governing how companies transfer digital data from Europe to the United States and that her sibling Jennifer (James) Pritzker (pictured) is a major player in the transgender industry. [26]

As Jennifer Bilek explains on her blog: “The Pritzkers are one of the richest families in America. They made their fortune founding the Hyatt hotel corporation but have since moved their investments to the techno-medical sector and now push synthetic sex as an identity.

“The Pritzkers have sent hundreds of millions of philanthropic dollars into educational, medical, cultural, military, and legal institutions in America, Canada, and Israel, to drive the concept that human reproductive sex exists on a spectrum and is part of the human rights frame for the same-sex attracted”. [27]

Pritzker has been a regular attendee at the zio-imperialist WEF’s gatherings at Davos and has also been on the board of directors of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). [28]

The CFR is the US “sister” organisation to Chatham House, the name commonly given to The Royal Institute of International Affairs, an extremely influential “think tank” based in London and very close to the Rothschilds, as I have described. [29]

Based in New York City, the CFR was created in 1921 with JP Morgan (ie Rothschild) money. [30]

Of course, none of the controversy surrounding Penny Pritzker is mentioned by Carnegie, which presents her merely as “a prominent business leader, entrepreneur, public servant, and philanthropist”. [31]

It does not even tell us that in November 2017 Pritzker became an “independent director” on the board of Microsoft. [32]

Pritzker’s firm PSP Partners expresses itself in the usual nauseating globospeak, describing itself as “a diversified global private investment firm that leverages our unique relationships, resources, and perspectives to invest in and build durable businesses and real estate assets that drive innovation, job growth, and opportunity”. [33]

In September 2023, Pritzker was appointed the US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery.

Said secretary of state Antony J. Blinken: “In this role, she will work with the Ukrainian government, the G7, the EU, international financial institutions, international partners, and one of our great assets – the American private sector – to help forge Ukraine’s future as a prosperous, secure, European democracy”. [34]

Her role would be “to galvanize international partners to increase their support for Ukraine”, specified Blinken.

“She will also work closely with the government of Ukraine as it intensifies reforms needed to win the future, open export markets, mobilize foreign direct investment, and catalyze economic recovery”.

There are very clear links between Ukraine and the Rothschildian global mafia.

As I reported in my 2022 booklet Enemies of the People: The Rothschilds and their corrupt global empire, the New York Times predicted in 2007 that a member of the young Rothschild generation, Nathaniel, “may become the richest Rothschild of them all” thanks to “bold bets in this era’s new-money investment vehicles” and the family’s traditional geopolitical foresight.

The report enthused: “The man in line to be the fifth Baron Rothschild is close to becoming a billionaire through a web of private equity investments in Ukraine”. [35]

In June 2023 Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory business announced it had signed the Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of international business support for Ukraine’s recovery.

It said: “The aim of the Compact is to help enable Ukraine to modernise, build a resilient and agile economy and emerge from the current conflict as a strong and prosperous state”. [36]

In March 2024 the Ukraine Development Fund was set up in Luxembourg by JPMorgan Chase, a Rothschild front, and BlackRock.

BlackRock is, of course, the world’s biggest asset manager, now said to control a record $11.5 trillion worth of assets. [37]

Along with entwined entities Vanguard and State Street, it is widely believed to also be ultimately owned by the Rothschilds, those godfathers of the global mafia. [38]

According to a statement by BlackRock’s vice president, Philip Gildbrand, investors plan to allocate a minimum of $15 billion towards Ukraine’s recovery.

Says a report by EU Today: “Recent assessments by the World Bank and other organisations have estimated the total funds required for Ukraine’s reconstruction post the extensive Russian aggression to be nearly $500 billion.

“The envisioned partnership seeks to establish one of the largest public-private initiatives in history, resembling entities such as Germany’s KfW, established after World War II, or the Climate Finance Partnership between BlackRock and several governments in 2021”. [39]

It’s all one massive ZIM racket!

Because of her internal transfer to duties in Ukraine, Pritzker was replaced as chair of the Carnegie board of trustees by Catherine James Paglia (pictured). [40]

Readers will not be surprised to learn that “Paglia has an extensive Wall Street background” – this being apparently indispensable for anyone working for the cause of “international peace”.

She worked for Morgan Stanley & Co – at the centre of the Rothschildian presence in the USA – “where she was the first female managing director”. [41]

She spent 10 years as a managing director at Interlaken Capital, a private equity firm, and is also on the board of Valmont Industries, a US-based “global leader in infrastructure solutions and agricultural productivity” with “many worldwide locations including Europe, China and India”. [42][43][44]

Valmont president and CEO Avner M. Applbaum has held “multiple CFO roles at private-equity-backed companies”, began his career at accountancy giant Ernst & Young (EY) and “holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Economics from Bar-Ilan University in Israel”. [45]

Paglia, née James, has also been a director of Enterprise Asset Management – “a private joint venture specializing in shopping center development and management” – alongside Robert G. James, who was himself a member of the Carnegie council. [46][47]

James, who died in January 2024 at the age of 98, was in fact her father and seems to have been an interesting character. [48]

Carnegie explain that he was “involved in a wide range of US and foreign investments including oil and gas exploration, regional shopping malls and New York City office buildings as well as equity positions in various ventures and investment funds”. [49]

During his long career, James was vice president of Mobil Oil Corporation, an economist for the Continental Oil Company, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations Discussion Group on NATO defence strategy, assistant to the deputy ambassador to Vietnam in 1967 and an assistant professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He also worked for the CIA, in which he was a branch chief for “Communist Bloc trade, finance, and machinery industry”. [50]

To fully grasp the context for this role, I would suggest having a look at my booklet ‘The False Red Flag’ and my more recent article ‘A deep state of denial’. [51][52]

James was heavily involved with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, which reveals that he was able to provide “unrestricted funding through the Robert and Ardis James Foundation” – a body in which his daughter Paglia is also involved. [53][54]

This paid for the publication of a number of books: The Iranian Nuclear Crisis: Avoiding Worst-case Outcomes; Weary Policeman: American Power in an Age of Austerity; Overseas Bases and US Strategy: Optimising America’s Military Footprint; and Our Separate Ways: The Struggle for the Future of the US-Israel Alliance. [55]

Meanwhile, Paglia’s husband, Louis, (pictured) boasts “deep experience as a Board Member in public and private companies in shareholder value creation, strategy, financial management, and leadership development”. [56]

He has “significant experience in corporate strategy, business development and mergers and acquisitions”.

He has been on the board of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp, which is involved with “biotech and pharma”, and of Bermuda-based Arch Capital Group Ltd and he is the founder of Oakstone Capital LLC.

Like his wife, his career path began at the heart of the Rothschildian zio-financial empire, when he worked at Morgan Stanley & Co. [57]

In June 2025 Carnegie announced that Paglia was to be replaced as chair of the board of trustees by Jane Hartley. [58]

Hartley is a veteran of American diplomacy and has been US ambassador to France, and, most recently, to the UK.

She was also a co-founder of Observatory Group, along with Mary Rosenbaum – erstwhile of McKinsey & Co and former vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. [59][60]

Observatory Group’s logo is very similar to that of the World Bank and, indeed, that of the world wide web (of control!).

Its website states: “Observatory Group predicts and analyzes geopolitics and macro economic change for a broad group of buy-side investors, corporations and public sector clients”.

And it boasts of its “ability to leverage our global network on behalf of our clients”. [61]

Hartley and Rosenbaum had both previously worked at the G7 Group, “a macro-economic research firm”. [62]

While US ambassador in London, Hartley (pictured) spoke to media about the need for concerted global action against online “disinformation” and “misinformation” as well as reacting to the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza by declaring that “Israel obviously has a right to defend itself”. [63]

She also seems to have established a close working relationship with Chief Rabbi “Sir” Ephraim Mirvis and with the wider UK Jewish community.

On November 22, 2023, for example, Mirvis declared: “It was a pleasure to meet with United States Ambassador to the UK H.E. Jane Hartley. I thanked her for the steadfast support and solidarity that America has shown to Israel, and to Jewish people worldwide, over the last six weeks”. [64]

Shortly afterwards, at the start of December 2023, they were hanging out together again, as Hartley hosted, at her official residence in London, a celebration of the Jewish religious festival Chanukah. [65]

Hartley laid on a similar event to celebrate the Jewish Rosh Hashanah celebration on September 20, 2024.

Other guests, apart from Mirvis, included Israeli ambassador Tsipi Hotovely, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews Phil Rosenberg, various Lords and MPs (including Sarah Sackman who, at the time, was Solicitor General for England and Wales), political editor of ITV News Robert Peston, Sunday Times journalist Gabriel Pogrund and the UK’s Attorney General “Baron” Richard Hermer. [66]

Joshua Garfield, deputy director of Labour Friends of Israel, posted online: “A privilege to spend the evening marking Rosh Hashanah at Winfield House as guests of US Ambassador Jane D. Hartley with leaders from across British Jewry and friends from the Embassy of the United States of America, London.

“As the Hebrew year draws to a close, we are reflecting on a very difficult world for the Jewish people at home and abroad. The US-UK relationship is worthy of celebration in a world where international diplomacy and strong allies is crucial for peace and prosperity”. [67]

Hartley’s chum the Chief Rabbi was, by the way, one of 63 British nationals, including former Labour MP “Dame” Louise Ellman, evacuated from Israel to Cyprus by the RAF after the Iranian retaliation to Israel’s initial attack.

He complained: “We are the targets, you and I, and the people around us, we are the targets.

“And what have we done wrong in order to be on the receiving end of this? It’s the fact that we’re Jews, and we happen to be in our homeland at this time. This is an evil attempt to wipe out innocent women, men and children”. [68]

He told the Jewish Chronicle that his heart was with Israel and insisted, in the usual Zionist manner, that attempts to draw moral equivalence between Israeli and Iranian actions were “intolerable”. [69]

Hartley’s interest in the Jewish perspective is perhaps to be expected, given that her husband Ralph Schlosstein is “of Jewish origin”. [70]

Like her, he is involved with the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University – a hotspot of globalist activity. [71][72]

Both are also on the Council for Foreign Relations, that previously-mentioned Rothschildian US institution. [73][74]

Schlosstein (pictured) is currently chairman emeritus of Evercore, having previously been chairman and CEO for many years. [75]

Evercore describes itself as “a premier global independent investment banking firm”. [76]

It is said to have “advised on over $4.7 trillion of merger, acquisition, and restructuring transactions since its founding [in 1995]”. [77]

In 2022, Schlosstein also became a senior advisor to Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm that manages more than $110 billion of assets. [78]

Earlier in his career, Schlosstein was a managing director in investment banking at Lehman Brothers, whose bankruptcy in 2008 was the climax of the subprime mortgage crisis.

And in 1988 he co-founded BlackRock with Larry Fink, chaired BlackRock’s management committee and was its president for almost 20 years. [79]

And so there you have it, ladies and gentlemen. Beneath the Carnegie Endowment’s high-minded talk of advancing “international peace” lies the usual stink tank of zio-imperialist banksterism.

And still no sign of that elusive old European “black nobility” secretly pulling the strings!

