Discussion about this post

Red Pill Poet
1h

Thanks for exposing ever more parts of the arms of the octopus that is ZIM.

“This is the voice of a Jewish supremacism which, in a Zionist-dominated political culture, has accorded itself the right to label the very suggestion of its existence not only obviously mistaken but also morally wrong – nothing less than a “hate crime”.” — Brings to mind the oft-quoted “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist” from The Usual Suspects.

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation “states on its website: “We believe that evidence and the types of rigorous inquiry that guide scientific explorations are key to achieving the outcomes we want in the areas we support. With this in mind, we support efforts with measurable impact”.” — Translation “We believe in buying The Science. With this in mind, we buy it whenever required.”

Chief Rabbi “Sir” Ephraim Mirvis: “And what have we done wrong in order to be on the receiving end of this? It’s the fact that we’re Jews, and we happen to be in our homeland at this time. This is an evil attempt to wipe out innocent women, men and children”. — The balls on this guy ... talk about galactic hutzpah!!

Gary’S
2h

<begin quote>Beneath the Carnegie Endowment’s high-minded talk of advancing “international peace” lies the usual stink tank of zio-imperialist banksterism.

And still no sign of that elusive old European “black nobility” secretly pulling the strings!<end quote>

The ZIM is at the pinnacle of the (financial-ecclesiastical-political) hierarchical power structure (aka “the system”, aka “the machine”). That’s obvious enough. “The system” is enhanced by the news-entertainment-media complex. This “complex” is dominated by Zionists. How does this “system” and this “complex” work together to control the masses? As a fellow commenter explained it “People grow up in common social environments, meaning that their desires are highly correlated and socially constrained. No one who grows up in a typical social environment has completely random and arbitrary preferences. Those desires and preferences are induced and tuned specifically by the news-entertainment-media complex, but generally by the political-financial-ecclesiastical system. You want/need a car, a house, an electric scooter. You’ve got to work for the means to purchase it. When you purchase it, you must pay sales tax, registration fees, insurance. If you work, you pay income taxes. If you ‘own’ a house, you pay property taxes, you incur a multitude of expenses which demand regular payment from you, etc. etc.” This is precisely how the mass of people, as both consumers and producers, PERFORM for the ZIM.

As for the “black nobility”, if they really are at the pinnacle and the ZIM is simply a front group for the “black nobility”, the actual families who constitute this “nobility” ought to be identified and researched for their close connections with the ZIM, just like the ties between the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the ZIM have been identified and researched.

Great work (as usual), Paul.

