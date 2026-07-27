Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
19h

“Their resistance may have been overcome, but 400 years later the Romans were forced to withdraw their troops from the island as they came under increasing attack on the continent and shortly afterwards the Western Roman Empire collapsed. Empires do not last for ever and resistance is never futile, even when it seems to bring no immediate reward.” — Surely a lesson that could hardly be any more relevant in this day and age!

Side notes: 1) one of John Boorman's children is Charley Boorman who starred in the 4 popular “Long Way” motorcycle travel television shows co-starring Ewan McGregor. 2) “L'Étranger” was required reading in high school.

Reply
Share
Adam Dimond's avatar
Adam Dimond
20h

Truly excellent, Paul. Very informative and inspiring. I've always been fascinated by the Celts but that has fallen away over time. You have made them relevant to me again. Loved Excalibur and 'Robin of Sherwood'. Both spoke to my young soul in Thatcher's Brython.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul Cudenec
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Cudenec · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture