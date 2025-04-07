I have never regarded myself as belonging to the “Left” or the “Right” – I think these labels have been manufactured and maintained in order to limit our individual thinking and to rule over us by division.

So, in a way, it’s rather odd to find myself listed as one of the speakers at a May 3 London conference on “Uniting the pro-freedom & pro-Palestine-liberation left”.

If I had chosen a title for an event like this, I would probably have opted for something that referred to dissidents in general, rather than specifically those on the “Left”.

However, I do see that that there is a particular relevance to the framing chosen by conference organisers Real Left, formerly Left Lockdown Sceptics.

Since Jeremy Corbyn’s spell as leader of the Labour Party, the active role of Zionist agents in the UK has become very clear to many who identify as being on the “Left”.

The complicity of media outlets like the BBC and The Guardian in endorsing the (ridiculous) claim that Corbyn was “anti-semitic” opened the eyes of many to the real nature of the British Establishment.

The blatant complicity of that same Establishment in Israel’s genocidal land-grabbing in Palestine, together with the “anti-semitism” smears rolled out against anyone challenging the uni-narrative, confirmed these suspicions.

The pro-Zionist character of the UK system, so perfectly symbolised by the projection of the Israeli flag on to the façade of 10 Downing Street, is therefore no longer invisible to many on the “Left”.

However, it seems to me that their understanding remains incomplete. I – too often – see people complaining about the influence of “Israel” or “America” on UK politics, as if the problem lay outside the country.

They refuse to see the obvious – that the Rothschilds, who paid such a key role in the creation of the state of Israel, are the hidden power in London.

It is their zio-imperialist mafia, ZIM, built on control of the global banking system and industrial supply chains, that calls the shots.

As I have demonstrated in numerous essays over the last few years, this Rothschildian entity is the British Establishment and has been for a long time now.

If the “Left” was what it pretends to be, it would be denouncing and opposing ZIM, which incarnates all the oppression, exploitation, theft, warmongering, environmental destruction and imperialism it supposedly opposes.

But, instead, it remains stuck at a strange half-way point, only daring to identify as its enemy those politicians and states that the “Left’s” conventions say it is OK to dislike.

The abject collaboration of most of the “Left” with the Covid manoeuvre exposed the extent of this failure to confront globalist tyranny.

Any wider understanding of our society, beyond the “Left’s” usual clichés, is regarded as the top of a slippery slope of “conspiracy theory” that risks sweeping unwary “Leftists” off their feet and propelling them down into the chilling ideological wastelands of the “Far Right”.

I would love to see a reborn social movement that casts away all the fears and fetishes that render the “Left” impotent and deeply unappealing for much of the population.

But a certain blinkered and sectarian stance, accompanied by virtue-signalling postures, has become such a core feature of the “Left” – thanks, no doubt to decades of infiltration and manipulation – that this reborn movement would not be the “Left” any more.

For me, the task of “uniting the pro-freedom & pro-Palestine-liberation left” is just the start of a process in which we would salvage what is useful from the wreckage of that loose political category and then walk away for good.

What we urgently need is a new movement, free from the constraints of the old labels, which fixes the sights of its resistance on ZIM itself.

[Audio version]

I will be saying more about all this at the conference on Saturday May 3. Other speakers include Piers Robinson, David Hughes, Temora Yuile and Yael Kahn. Because venues in central London are notoriously expensive, and difficult to secure for dissident events, tickets are being sold in advance and the exact location will be emailed to all ticket holders 48 hours before the event. More info here.