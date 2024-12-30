It is obviously important for maintenance of the “Rockefeller” façade to have at least one person bearing the family name on the Foundation’s board of trustees.

That job has fallen to Sharon Percy Rockefeller, wife of former West Virginia senator John Davison “Jay” Rockefeller IV. [236]

She has plenty of experience in that field, having previously been a member of the board of directors of the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Rockefeller Family Office – she was also chair of the Rockefeller Cousins Association. [237]

Her father was Charles Harting Percy, also known as Chuck Percy, a businessman and politician who was president of the Bell & Howell Corporation from 1949 to 1964 and a Republican US senator from 1967 until 1985. [238]

Despite her wealthy background, Sharon Percy Rockefeller’s adult life began traumatically when, in 1966, her 21-year-old identical twin sister Valerie was murdered by a mysterious intruder at the family’s 17-room mansion in North Shore, Chicago. [239]

Today she is best known for her longstanding role as president and chief executive officer of WETA, Washington, D.C.’s primary public media TV station.

Her WETA profile lists a very wide range of activities and involvements, including a stint as the chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and 19 years on the board of directors of PBS – Public Broadcasting Service. [240]

She has been a member of the board of directors of Sotheby’s and of PepsiCo, Inc, which boasts a wonderfully globalist corporate logo.

In 2022, she was made a member of the nominating committee for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, which is run by the Dwight. D. Opperman Foundation and whose 2021 ceremony was chaired by David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group. [241][242]

That same year she became a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, alongside former Carlyle Group managing director and fellow Rockefeller Foundation trustee Beschloss. [243]

Sharon Percy Rockefeller has also been on the steering committee of the Bilderberg group. [244]

This notorious institution, set up in 1954, originally enjoyed a high level of secrecy, though the arrival of the internet made its existence impossible to deny, even if corporate media, when they mention it at all, still depict it as a harmless “talking shop”.

In fact it is, as the informative WikiSpooks website stresses, “an international deep state milieu of major importance”.

Adds the site: “Around 120 financiers, military leaders, heads of corporations, nation states and deep politicians meet to discuss projects of mutual interest (such as, according to a former chairman, the creation of the Euro).

“19 Bilderbergers are named in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book. The group has been accused of involvement in false flag attacks, but such charges may be more suited to deep state milieux such as Le Cercle. Over 10% of the Bilderbergers played important roles in the COVID-19 event”. [245]

The Bilderberg steering committee, to which Sharon Percy Rockefeller belonged, was formed in the 1950s.

“The steering committee contains a lot of bankers and businessmen, with particular companies being well represented, (such as IBM and Coca Cola).

“Quite a lot of the businessmen members of the committee are also members of the 1001 Club and/or speakers at the World Economic Forum. Usually, members of the steering committee are serial Bilderberg attenders, but some – such as Klaus Schwab – attend only infrequently”. [246]

Its composition is chosen by the more elite and shadowy Bilderberg advisory group whose last known chairman, in 2001, was a member of Sharon Percy Rockefeller’s family by marriage – David Rockefeller, founder of the Trilateral Commission and chairman of Chase Manhattan Bank. [247]

In May 2012 David Rockefeller “fused a historic business deal” with the Rothschilds, as Vanity Fair put it – RIT Capital Partners, led by the Rothschilds, bought a 37 per cent share in Rockefeller Financial Services. [248]

But the idea that the families had embraced a “newfound partnership” is hardly accurate, since, as we have seen, they were already engaged in secret talks in 1892!

Describing the relationship between now-deceased elders David Rockefeller and Jacob Rothschild (pictured), the article says: “They have known each other for 50 years; they have also had parallel lives, growing up on grand estates and surrounded by an abundance of art, ancestors, and siblings… They both jumped into careers in finance”. [249]

When David Rockefeller died at the age of 101 in 2017, the Rothschilds’ JP Morgan Chase & Co took out a full-page advertisement in the business section of the New York Times.

In it Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JP Morgan, former member of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, wrote that Rockefeller had left “an indelible, positive mark on our world as a leader in philanthropy, the arts, business and global affairs”. [250]

[Audio version]

The above article is an extract from my new 100-page booklet, The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism, which can be downloaded free here for reading, safekeeping and the widest possible sharing.

