Thirteen years ago, I wrote a rather unusual piece called ‘The Task’, which was subsequently included in the book Antibodies, Anarchangels and Other Essays. [1]

It was, in fact, not so much an essay as a stream of consciousness, a written expression of something going on inside my head.

It is an urging-on of my 2012 self, by a mysterious voice from beyond the grave, to have the courage to pursue the truth, psychologically and politically, to go “to the very heart of that which lays us low“.

Beneath the parliament, the rats; beneath the hospital, the plague – all sealed up in catacombs of corpses and grim bones.

Beneath the banks, the sweatshops; beneath the schools, the jails; beneath the shopping malls and their neon-lit deception seethes a pit of toxic waste.

The voice warns against “those false prophets who block the way for others with true aim” and advises:

Do not waste your time in here, I say – obey your heart and push right through and down!

Let disobedience be your code, as spelled out in your every step as serfdom is in others’.

Not just commands must be defied, but subtle guiles that steer you from your path and lead you into sinking sands.

See through the lies! Attain the habit of refusal and resistance!

It describes how with this determination, and a lack of self-advancing or self-preserving cowardice, the core of the matter will finally be reached.

Creep down between the flailing fists and cut-throat wiles, weave through the lynch mobs and the gangs of thieves whose sons are lords.

Descend the stairs that turn to rubble into a cave all stale and cold and still.

Get on your knees and scrape away the blackened floor below.

Broken nails are no excuse – dig harder with those dainty hands and tear apart this cake of cack.

Faster, further, until at last you strike the core, the thing itself beneath it all.

Touch the walnut skin of this enormous cyst, this canker hardened by the wasting weight of time.

Hold your hand there on its shell and feel its evil throb. And then prepare yourself for what you have to do.

Looking back, I do feel I have been through something like the journey I imagined back then.

This has been particularly the case since 2020, of course, when we dissidents had to find deep inner resources to keep sane and to continue to express the truth as we knew it to be.

As I have looked into the entity responsible for the Covid coup, I have been conscious of having broken through layer after layer of illusion and gaslighting in order to get closer to a clear understanding.

The latest phase of this has seen me identify the enemy of humankind as ZIM, the zio-imperialist mafia – a stance which has inevitably unleashed a new spate of insults, both in real life and online. [2]

Given my 30-year political association with people regarded as being on the “left” (though I never accepted the label), I have also lost support in some quarters (and gained it in others) by exposing the extent to which the contemporary “left” is a tool of the system and that Soviet communism was bankrolled by ZIM. [3]

Another conclusion that was difficult for me to express, because it took me outside of my usual range of language, was that there is something “evil beyond words” about the global criminocracy. [4]

It has dawned on me that all the suffering, death and destruction caused by its wars, its genocides, its false-flag terrorism, its industrial “development”, its child-abuse networks, its toxic pharmaceuticals and its freedom-denying totalitarianism is not just collateral damage in its quest for profit and power.

The global gang actually does evil for the sake of it, delights in its own obscene activities.

This makes its more than just a criminocracy, I realised, and it might better be termed a demonocracy. [5]

In view of my conclusions about communism and the satanic nature of the entity behind it (and so much else!), I was naturally intrigued when a correspondent forwarded me a pdf of a 1986 book entitled Marx and Satan by American Christian writer Richard Wurmbrand. [6]

Although I by no means share all of the author’s social, political and religious attitudes, he does provide some interesting information and analysis.

Wurmbrand’s first task is to demolish any impression that we may have had that Karl Marx was a decent sort of fellow, motivated by high-minded concern for the working people of the world.

He thus describes how Marx was a thoroughly disagreeable man, bad-tempered and egotistical – and, even worse, a police spy!

“The German newspaper Reichsruf (January 9, 1960) published the fact that the Austrian chancellor Raabe donated to Nikita Khrushchev, then director of Soviet Russia, an original letter of Karl Marx.

“Khrushchev did not enjoy it, because it was proof that Marx had been a paid informer of the Austrian police, spying on revolutionaries.

“The letter had been found accidentally in a secret archive. It indicated that Marx, as an informer, reported on his comrades during his exile in London”. [7]

A key element in Wurmbrand’s identification of Marx’s satanic affiliations is the quoting of some of Marx’s youthful writing.

I have to admit that this is not entirely fair to the mature man – after all, who amongst us would want to be judged today on what we said or wrote when we were 18 years old?

But there is nevertheless something startling about his sudden switch from a Christian faith to an angry stance that was not so much atheistic as in opposition to a God whose existence he still acknowledged.

For example, Marx declared in one poem: “I wish to avenge myself against the One who rules above”. [8]

And in his play Oulanem he wrote: “The clock has stopped, the pygmy house has crumbled. Soon I shall embrace eternity to my breast, and soon I shall howl gigantic curses on mankind”. [9]

He certainly did that!

Wurmbrand also cites a strange confession that Marx made in a poem called ‘The Player’, later downplayed by both himself and his followers:

The hellish vapors rise and fill the brain,

Till I go mad and my heart is utterly changed.

See this sword?

The prince of darkness

Sold it to me.

For me he beats the time and gives the signs.

Ever more boldly I play the dance of death. [10]

Adds Wurmbrand: “These lines take on special significance when we learn that in the rites of higher initiation in the Satanist cult an ‘enchanted’ sword which ensures success is sold to the candidate.

“He pays for it by signing a covenant, with blood taken from his wrists, agreeing that his soul will belong to Satan after death”. [11]

“We begin now to understand what has happened to young Marx. He had had Christian convictions, but had not led a consistent life.

“His correspondence with his father testifies to his squandering great sums of money on pleasures and his constant quarreling with parental authority about this and other matters.

“Then he seems to have fallen in with the tenets of the highly secret Satanist church and received the rites of initiation”. [12]

In another poem, Marx (pictured) wrote:

Thus heaven I’ve forfeited,

I know it full well.

My soul, once true to God,

Is chosen for hell. [13]

Why would Marx have thought that he was bound for hell, if he was really the idealistic champion of the people which his followers make him out to have been?

Wurmbrand argues: “He had no vision of serving mankind, the proletariat, or socialism.

“He merely wished to bring the world to ruin, to build for himself a throne whose bulwark would be human fear”. [14]

While Wurmbrand himself admits that this literary evidence for a satanic affiliation could be regarded as merely “circumstantial”, [15] his thesis is backed up by the reality of Marx’s political agenda.

This included a defence of slavery in the USA, revealed in a letter to Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, who took the opposite stance.

Marx wrote: “Without slavery, North America, the most progressive of countries, would be transformed into a patriarchal country.

“Wipe North America from the map of the world and you will have anarchy – the complete decay of modern commerce and civilization. Abolish slavery and you will have wiped America off the map of nations”. [16]

Oh no! Not the complete decay of modern commerce! What a nightmare for any anti-capitalist icon!

This strangely callous reaction from Marx was not a one-off, either.

Writes Wurmbrand: “Only once in all his works did Marx ever write about torture. During his own lifetime, many of his followers were tortured by Russian Czarist authorities.

“Since Marx is usually described as a humanist, one would expect him to write with horror about such an abominable practice. But his only comment was: ‘Torture alone has given rise to the most ingenious mechanical inventions and employed many honorable craftsmen in the production of the instruments'”. [17]

This refusal to adopt an ethical opposition to slavery or torture was deeply embedded in the communist ideology formulated by Marx and Friedrich Engels.

As they wrote: “Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality”. [18]

I very much agree with Wurmbrand that Marxism represents a reduction of humanity to the level of productive economic units, to human capital, and an attempt to abolish the natural morality that should impede the advance of slavery, torture, “modern commerce” and the totalitarian global prison camp into which this is meant to ultimately lead us.

He explains: “Marxism is the first systematic and detailed philosophy which drastically reduces the notion of man.

“According to Marx, man is primarily a belly which has to be filled and refilled constantly. The prevailing interests of man are economic in nature; he produces in order to satisfy his needs. For this purpose, he enters into social relationships with others.

“This is the basis of society, what Marx calls the infrastructure. Marriage, love, art, science, religion, philosophy, everything other than the needs of the belly, are all superstructure, determined in the last analysis by the state of the belly”. [19]

Wurmbrand buttresses his claim of a connection between communism and Satanism with some interesting nuggets of information.

For instance: “Anatole France, a renowned French Communist writer, introduced some of the greatest intellectuals of France to communism.

“At a recent exhibition of demoniac art in Paris, one of the pieces shown was the specific chair used by that Communist writer for presiding over Satanist rituals. Its horned armrests and legs were covered with goat’s fur”. [20]

Wurmbrand also identifies the gratuitously bloodthirsty nature of the Soviet communist regime as being a strong indicator of satanic influence.

He states: “To kill political enemies, to make war and stir up revolution – even with mass killings – proves human sinfulness.

“But the Russian Communists, having killed millions of their enemies, turned their violence against even their friends, including their most illustrious comrades, the chief perpetrators of their revolution.

“This is the seal of Satanism. It is revolution not for attaining a goal, but revolution and killing for killing’s sake, what Marx called ‘the permanent revolution'”. [21]

To provide an insight into the satanic mentality, Wurmbrand provides some excerpts from the writing of Aleister Crowley, the notorious British promoter of black magic.

Pity not the fallen. I never knew them. I console not. I hate the consoler and the consoled. [22] Beautiful art thou, 0 Babylon, and desirable…. 0 Babylon, Babylon, thou mighty mother, that ride upon the crowned beasts, let me be drunken upon the wine of your fornication; let your kisses wanton me unto death. [23]

The mention of Crowley reminds me of some fascinating detail in Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd’s 2025 book Two World Wars and Hitler which I did not manage to include in my already-lengthy review. [24]

They report on evidence that has been unearthed to show that Crowley was involved in the plot to have Germany sink the Lusitania and thus shift American public opinion to the point of allowing the USA to enter the First World War – one of the bloodbaths that I increasingly suspect serve as satanic ritual sacrifices, as well as advancing a long-term agenda. [25]

Crowley had earlier gained his place at Cambridge University thanks to his mother’s friend Robert Cecil, the Marquis of Salisbury, three-time British Prime Minister and close to the Rothschild-linked Rhodes-Milner secret society that was at the core of the zio-imperialist mafia in London.

When Crowley arrived in New York he worked closely with Otto Kahn of the Kuhn, Loeb & Co bank – a Rothschild front at which a general partner, from 1929 until 1960, was to be the head of British/ZIM intelligence in the USA, Sir William Wiseman. [26]

Kahn, say Macgregor and O’Dowd, was “close to both British intelligence and JP Morgan Jr” [27] and researcher Steve Jackson believes that Crowley himself received sponsorship for his intelligence work from JP Morgan, “the chief financial agent for the British Government in the US” [28] and in fact the primary US front for the Rothschilds.

The firm remains at the centre of the globalist axis of evil and on May 14, 2025, its London offices were targeted by activists from Palestine Action because of its complicity in ZIM’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. [29]

Crowley’s role for British/ZIM intelligence was to pretend to be an Irish opponent of British imperialism who sympathised with Germany.

As such, he successfully infiltrated a German intelligence and propaganda cell operating in New York, even rubbing shoulders with top German diplomats such as Franz von Papen, who was later to become vice-chancellor of Germany under Hitler.

Explain the Scots authors: “Well aware that Lusitania was circumventing the U-boat blockade by carrying American munitions on every return voyage to Liverpool, Crowley’s task was not to try and conceal that fact from the German intelligence unit in New York, but to reveal it”. [30]

One of Crowley’s friends and fellow agents was Ernst “Putzi” Hanfstaengl, the man who groomed Adolf Hitler and helped bring about another devilish bloodbath, the Second World War. [31]

It seems that he was introduced to Hanfstaengl by Frank Harris who, like Hanfstaengl, was a friend of Winston Churchill. [32]

Crowley himself operated as a British spy in Germany in 1930-32, as Tobias Churton has set out in his book on “The Beast of Berlin“. [33]

ZIM has made every effort to consign to the memory hole the involvement of the devil-worshipping Crowley in its warmongering activities.

Professor Richard B. Spence writes in an article on the man he calls “Secret Agent 666”: “Somewhere in the yet-sequestered files of MI6 or MI5 there may rest the full story of the Great Beast’s WWI adventures.

“A few of his footprints linger in the pre-1920 index to Foreign Office correspondence, but all of these files, including one focused on his anti-British propaganda efforts, were long ago ‘weeded’ from the public domain. Such a thorough expurgation is unlikely to have been accidental”. [34]

Turning back to Marx, Wurmbrand takes a look at Moses Hess (pictured), “the man who played the most important role in his life, the man who led him to embrace the Socialist ideal”. [35]

Hess announced him thus: “Dr. Marx – my idol, who will give the last kick to medieval religion and politics”. [36]

Once again we see the criminocratic “change” agenda being advanced: wiping out “medieval” organic community, based on traditional ethics and customs, in order to impose a cold, mechanistic and totalitarian new world order under the false flag of improving people’s lives.

It is worth pointing out that the archives of the International Institute for Social History (IISH) in Amsterdam list correspondence over several years between Hess and one J.J. Speyer, identified as the “private secretary of Baron Carl von Rothschild”. [37]

Karl Marx himself was certainly related to the Rothschilds [38] and is claimed by some to have been employed by them, though I have yet to see solid evidence to this effect. [39]

Hess is credited with having converted both Marx and Engels to communism, with his tombstone declaring him to be the “founder of the German Social Democrat Party”. [40]

This tombstone is in Israel, because in 1961 his body was exhumed from its original resting place in Cologne and transferred there.

The peculiar thing is that Hess was also a Zionist – peculiar because this belief-system does not sit well with communism as it is presented to us.

Wurmbrand remarks: “Hess is an internationalist with a difference: Jewish patriotism must remain”. [41]

“The Jewish patriotism of a revolutionary Socialist who denies the patriotism of all other nations is highly suspect”. [42]

Hess himself declared: “The ‘new’ Jew, who denies the existence of the Jewish nationality, is not only a deserter in the religious sense, but is also a traitor to his people, his race and even to his family.

“If it were true that Jewish emancipation in exile is incompatible with Jewish nationality, then it were the duty of the Jews to sacrifice the former for the sake of the latter.

“This point, however, may need a more elaborate explanation, but that the Jew must be above all a Jewish patriot, needs no proof to those who have received a Jewish education”. [43]

Quite remarkably, he also insisted: “The race struggle is the primal one, and the class struggle secondary”. [44]

I double-checked these quotes in an online archived version of his book Rome and Jerusalem: A Study in Jewish Nationalism, so extraordinary is this stance from a so-called international socialist!

In a further twist, the man who allotted to his idol Marx the task of putting an end to “medieval religion”, wrote: “I was always exalted by the Hebrew prayers… They are really an expression of the collective Jewish spirit; they do not plead for the individual, but for the entire Jewish race”. [45]

Wurmbrand accuses Hess of having invented “a specific brand of Zionism… a distorted Zionism, a Zionism of race struggle” which, from his 1980s perspective, he imagines has been superseded. [46]

He claims that in the modern form of Zionism “no trace of Satanism has remained”. [47]

But if he had witnessed today’s demonic assault on the people of Gaza, and heard the utter contempt for Palestinian lives expressed by Zionists everywhere, he would surely not have held that opinion.

An interesting observation made by Wurmbrand is that Satanism operates in a clandestine manner by means of fronts, a technique which he points out is also often used by communists and, I would add, by the Rothschildian business empire. [48]

He suggests that both communism and Nazism, along with the toxic variety of Zionism that he thought had died out, are in fact Satanist fronts.

When you consider the death and suffering that they have unleashed, together with the fact that the same entity can be proved to lurk behind all of them, it certainly seems possible.

If you throw in Jeffrey Epstein and his Israeli intelligence child-sex blackmail operation, alongside the general ritual abuse, torture and murder of children by global paedophile networks involving bankers and politicians, [49] plus telling details like the notorious photograph of Jacob Rothschild and Marina Abramovic posing in front of a portrait of “Satan Summoning his Legions”, then it even starts to sound probable!

And it fits in all too well with the depopulation agenda, toxic injections and sprays, the aim of reducing life-giving carbon dioxide to “zero”, the denial of our bodily reality, the plans to abolish motherhood, [50] the transhumanist bid to change “what it means to be human”, the promotion of vile pornography and the cults of drug abuse and violence, not to speak of the brutal assault on the natural world, on healthy traditional ways of life, on peace, freedom and justice.

It is not just Karl Marx but the whole of the globalist mafia that is continually howling “gigantic curses on mankind”.

So, one might ask, is ZIM fuelled by something even darker than murderous Jewish supremacism?

What exactly are we looking at here?

I haven’t got all the answers, I’m afraid, but I do sense that, with all this, we are now very close to the “evil throb” of the global canker that I once wrote about.

And I think that now is the time for all of us to heed the voice that I then described:

Focus sharp and pierce its thickness with your cutting truth!

Call up a resonance from around and shake its very structure with a rhythm that revolts!

Throw yourself and all you are into the breaking of the beast!

Rip yourself apart inside and hurl your bones and flesh in fury and despair!

Then just when you can do no more, a bolt of lightning, conjured up, cracks into the callus and – behold! – breaks it open and apart.

A geyser of stinking pus!

An eruption of black bloody bile!

And then a rumbling all around as cracks appear from underneath.

Green shoots burst out!

Tendrils and leaves and saplings and branches and then mighty oaks rise crashing through the shattered ground and grow on, grow up, breaking through the floors above as debris showers down.

Unblocked, unchained, a chaos of renewal as the life denied breaks out with energy unbound!

