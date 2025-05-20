Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne McSherry's avatar
Jeanne McSherry
4d

Paul, the work you have strived to do so concisely and in such depth, also

under huge opposition at times, has given so many the illumination that they needed in these dark days, the inner power to carry on. The depths of such evil also reaches from beyond this planet. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren Ross's avatar
Warren Ross
4d

Superb article, Paul. There is so much that we must not say despite the evident evil we see all around us. How long before saying such things is ilkegal?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Cudenec
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture