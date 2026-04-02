Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
4d

Stimulating writing.

Up until COVID I believed this world could be fixed piecemeal. A reform here, a reform there. I felt part of it all.

Now I am so disconnected & disillusioned with every aspect of public life. I believe it's all so wrong, evil in fact that it has to utterly collapse before we have a real chance of a sane society.

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
4d

Your opening essay (“Is this really normal?”) really packs a pithy punch.

Israel by Locals: “While Israel’s inclusion in BRICS is not imminent, its engagement with BRICS members, particularly Russia, India, and China, reflects a strategic shift in the country’s foreign policy as it seeks to secure its position in a changing global landscape”. — As one would expect from the ethno-supremacist parasite state, by the time it (Israel) has sucked the last drop of blood from the USA, it will have a fresh host lined up. At least that would appear to be the plan.

Worth repeating: “I’d call it the Epstein network, but I would really call it the Rothschild network”. (Catherine Austin Fitts), and this “It is as simple as that: we have lost touch with things, lost the physical experience that comes from a direct contact with the organic processes of nature… We know it – instinctively we know it and walk like blind animals into a darker age than history has ever known”. (Herbert Read)

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