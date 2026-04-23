Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
20h

Paul, you surely deserve a purple heart for slogging through a “winner of the National Jewish Book Award”. We're forever in your debt.

“M.S. Altman’s grandmother ‘never called Christ anything other than mamser, or the illegitimate one’. Once, when there was a Christian procession in the streets of Ulle [Belorussia], with people carrying crosses and icons, Grandma hurriedly covered me with her shawl, saying ‘May your clear eyes never see this filth”. — Goes a long way in explaining the recent actions of IDF soldiers photographing and posting their desecration (sledge-hammering) of a statue of Christ in southern Lebanon.

Aleichem: “There is no getting around the fact that we Jews are the best and smartest people. Mi ke’amkho yisro’eyl goy ekhod, as the Prophet says – how can you even compare a goy and a Jew? Anybody can be a goy, but a Jew must be born one” — The fact that if any non-Jew were to say something similar about any non-Jews, they would be attacked mercilessly for being irredeemable supremacists, clearly illustrates the nauseating double standards we are expected to tolerate.

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
14hEdited

Throughout my IT career in the Detroit area as both an employee and a business owner, I was often baffled by business relationships and events as they unfolded.

In my naivety, I treated all businesses, opportunities and customers equally, and believed that good service and honorable practices would lead to success.

I did not understand the unspoken and unwritten "rules" by which business was conducted, in which "certain" relationships were more important than others. Where ingratiating oneself to various ethnic "groups" insured growth, wealth and success. While being ignorant of such arrangements and alliances in favor of "good and honest business practices" led to the peril of my career and my success.

And it's funny, no-one ever sat me down and explained it to me. I guess I was a "thick-headed Ivan."

I can recall time after time after time where I simply was not cognizant of such missed introductions and on-ramps that led my business to be unfavored among business owners and industry.

And while I was successful with a great deal of effort, I was confused by the seemingly effortless advance of similar businesses in my industry - often feeling like I was a pariah - a scarlet letter of sorts.

It certainly was not the quality of work and services we provided - there was another piece that continually escaped me.

Now I can pretty clearly see what that was.

And, I might add, even recognizing that now, I am not unhappy that I conducted myself and my affairs as I did. I can live with myself. I don't know if I would be able to had I done things differently.

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