Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
“Impact imperialism is similarly rampant in the various dodgy organisations headed by “King” Charles III, who officially launched WEF/ZIM’s Great Reset.” — Speaking of royalty, the conferring of knighthood has always seemed to me rather analogous to being “made” in the Sicilian mafia.

ESC: “The SDG reference values function as invisible legislation — laws that never went through democratic processes but automatically trigger global responses. When indicators breach thresholds, it's not just data; it becomes algorithmic law enforcement disguised as objective science.” — Similarly, ESC wrote in their substack post on August 10th (“Control”):

“This system concentrates enormous power in whoever controls the models, while shielding them from accountability. If climate policies destroy your local economy, that's not the fault of the policymakers — they were just following the science. If pandemic lockdowns harm children's development, that's not the fault of public health officials — they were just implementing what the models required.

The models become perfect shields for exercising power without responsibility. Politicians can claim they're just following expert guidance. Bureaucrats can claim they're just implementing scientific requirements. International organisations can claim they're just providing technical assistance. Everyone points to the models, but the models themselves — and the people who create and control them — remain largely invisible and unaccountable.”

Jeanne McSherry
Such an illuminating essay that joins the dots of this nefarious control system with no end to ZIM’s duplicity. Thank you Paul

