The smears directed at those of us who expose and oppose ZIM (the zio-imperialist mafia) serve three distinct purposes.

Firstly, and most obviously, they aim to discredit and marginalise us in the eyes of the general public, thus preventing our message from spreading.

Secondly, they are used to justify concrete action against us by the system.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, they seek to gaslight us, to attack us psychologically as individuals and push us away from the path of truth.

Let me explain what I mean.

The most commonplace opinion that I come across regarding “conspiracy theorists” is that we are stupid – just gullible idiots who swallow any old nonsense we come across on social media.

I suppose this is being drip-fed into people’s minds by TV, radio and newspapers to the extent that they end up regarding it as self-evidently true. Once this stage has been reached, attempts at communication become very difficult.

This form of discrediting seems to have been fairly successful, especially among educated liberal types who consider themselves “intelligent” and “well-informed” and who have therefore closed their minds to new insights.

The “concrete action” element is that social media or foreign media are blamed for corrupting the minds of these gullible fools and can thus be shut down in the name of “public interest”.

The psychological effectiveness here is not very strong, I feel. Yes, I suppose some people might refrain from expressing certain ideas because they don’t want to be thought of as stupid, but we all know inside that this isn’t the case.

I, for one, find it rather amusing that I might be regarded as stupid and gullible by people so utterly stupid and gullible that they unthinkingly believe ZIM propaganda telling them that anyone who opposes the ridiculous official narrative must be stupid and gullible!

Another variation of the smear is that dissidents are insane.

Again, I think this works very well on a lot of “normies” because the reality we expose is so far removed from that which they have been programmed to believe in, throughout their lives.

We dissidents must be delusional, in their self-protecting minds, otherwise it would mean that they themselves had been seriously duped.

As far as action is concerned, there is a long history of using “mental illness” as an excuse to lock up dissidents – ZIM’s USSR having been world leaders in that particular approach.

In 2020, in France, Covid dissident Professor Jean-Bernard Fourtillan was locked up in a mental hospital after exposing the scamdemic in the film Hold-up.

And in 2025 Robert F. Kennedy tried to depict opposition to ZIM’s mass murder in Palestine (“anti-semitism” in zimese) as a “spiritual and moral malady” that fell under his “health” remit.

With regards to the psychological effect, I have to confess that I do sometimes wonder if I have been carried away by my imagination and the world is not really the way I have been describing it.

And then some new piece of evidence drops into my lap that once again confirms the big picture and I am forced to face the fact that the nightmare is all too real!

For instance, when Mark Carney became Canadian prime minister, I was reminded that I had written about his ZIM credentials in my 2024 piece about the Royal Institute of Foreign Affairs, aka Chatham House, of which he was a president at the time.

Like my booklet on the Rockefeller Foundation, the article fully confirmed the existence and nature of the single global mafia and documented Chatham House’s historical and current-day connections to the Rothschild Gang.

I was therefore intrigued when a reader pointed me towards an event held by Chatham House in 2016 which set out “to convene future leaders in finance and economy ministries from across the globe”.

How did they know who our “future leaders” would be? Don’t they get voted in by the public in something called “democracy”?

The event was pursuing “the long term aim of supporting economies to respond more effectively to global change”.

Global change yet again. As championed by Tony Blair’s institute of that name…

This meeting of the “Waddesdon Club” was held at the Rothschilds’ Waddesdon Manor.

The Rothschild Foundation, which hosted the “Chatham House at Waddesdon” event, described Windmill Hill, the specific venue for these so-called future leaders’ discussions about global change, as “itself a celebration” of the “work pursued by the Rothschild Foundation”.

I really don’t know how much clearer this could all be!

In reality, you would have to be insane, in the sense of being wilfully blind, not to come to the same conclusions as I have, given exposure to the same evidence.

A third smear deployed against us dissidents is that we are bad people, motivated by “hate”, “anti-semitism” and various forms of “denial”.

This device is obviously intended to scare people away from having anything to do with us, not least because they might be infected by our badness and themselves be tarred with the same brush.

The level of concrete action justified by this approach is much higher than the previously cited examples, with laws being rapidly written everywhere to criminalise all opposition to ZIM, treated now as a special form of “terrorism”.

This is not entirely new, of course, as I know from personal experience, having on several occasions been stopped and searched by UK police under “anti-terrorism” laws for the terrible crime of protesting and even detained at the port of Dover under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 because of my involvement in the 2013 Stop G8 mobilisation against one of ZIM’s many globalist summits.

But how does the psychological aspect of the “bad person” smear play out?

It’s a difficult judgement to hear, because most of us think of ourselves as good people and this is why we stick our heads above the parapet to express our opposition to bad things we can see happening in our society.

Unfortunately, it would appear that some individuals cope with this by internalising the insult and trying to neutralise its painful effect by embracing it.

I am thinking particularly here of those who effectively confirm an “anti-semitism” accusation by talking indiscriminately about “the Jews” rather than specifically about ZIM and sometimes even express admiration for mass murderer Adolf Hitler.

In so doing, they are playing the role allocated to them by the mafia they purport to oppose, reading directly from the script of its Great Racket in which all opponents of its empire are anti-semitic Nazis and in which all Jews therefore need to seek protection from their Zionist godfathers.

Personally, when I look into my own heart I find no trace of hostility towards Jewish people per se.

In the same way, I imagine, in which a black man might regard whites, I object only to the supremacists.

It is perhaps for that reason that it does admittedly hurt to be labelled “anti-semitic” and, no doubt, politically ostracised by some on that account.

I have to then remind myself that all I have done is to follow the evidence and share what I have found.

It is not my fault that the world is dominated by ZIM!

Why should I be made to feel like a hateful person for telling the truth, for describing reality as I have discovered it through years of careful research?

I’m not backing down on this and I invite others to join me in my stance. It’s time to put an end to this gaslighting!

