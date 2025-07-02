Paul Cudenec

THIS (from “I can see it all now”): “Our lives are disposable, our land is theirs to desecrate, our values are of no interest to them, our opinions are irrelevant, laughable or criminal, our cultures merely obstacles to their own total domination.”

And this: “I can see all too clearly that this modern world is a giant industrial prison-camp, run by, and in the interests of, a tiny group of zio-satanic bankster-billionaires.” Who knew? Actually, people who weren't afraid of observing reality AS reality; people who weren't afraid of accepting the truth — they knew! But this knowledge was taboo.

Unmentionable in polite company, and always denied and derided as an anti-semitic conspiracy theory (at best), ZOG was, and is in fact, a rather accurate indicator of ultimate power. If there's a silver lining to the current ongoing Israeli atrocities, it's that with the recent uber-hutzpah-ish phenomenon of the irrefutable accusation of brazen in-your-face/on-your-screen genocide being indignantly dismissed as “anti-semitic” (by said genocide's apologists and perpetrators), people might be increasingly open to the reality of not just ZOG on a national scale, but of ZIM's absolute global reach.

Ain't depravity grand? To wit, Kemi Badenoch: “Supporting Israel is not just right – it is necessary for our own national security. Israelis are at the front line in the fight for the West and for our shared values”. How beautifully thoughtful … thanks so much Kemi! Who, after all, could possibly be against sharing such admirable values as (among others) deception, duplicity, psychotic bellicosity, ethno-supremacism, and an abiding love of both world-class gaslighting and wanton slaughter? How could anyone not be grateful and supportive of anyone fighting for such laudable “shared values”?! As Mark Curtis rightly feels the need to point out, “This is not a parody.”

'What really needs to happen is that a critical mass of the population wakes up to the enormous and horrifying reality of what we are enduring.

Our overlords depend on us not realising what they are doing and there is nothing they fear more than exposure.

Because they are such a tiny minority, they have always needed to trick other people to work for them under false pretences.

The moment that their loyal servants realise they have been duped, the game is over.'

Fully agree, which is why we are still publishing The Light in print every month after five years.

But we are just one organisation - everyone else is online where truth is siloed and activists (and everyone else) talk in echo chambers.

How are we going to help make that realisation happen Paul?

Peace.

1 reply by Paul Cudenec
25 more comments...

