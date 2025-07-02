I can see it clearly now, with six decades behind me.

I can see that it wasn’t some kind of personality defect that made my adolescent self feel out of place in this modern world.

I can see that it wasn’t a gloomy or pessimistic disposition that led to me the conclusion, even in my twenties, that everything was constantly getting worse.

I can see why most of the battles I have fought have been losing ones and why, even on those rare occasions where a threat has been seen off, the spectre always came back again, a decade or two later.

I can see that the “fringe” or “extreme” label attached to my point of view by the shapers of opinion does not mean that many people, deep down, do not share my outlook.

I can see all too clearly that this modern world is a giant industrial prison-camp, run by, and in the interests of, a tiny group of zio-satanic bankster-billionaires.

They have nothing but contempt for you and me. To them we are cattle, human capital, who exist only to serve their purposes.

Our lives are disposable, our land is theirs to desecrate, our values are of no interest to them, our opinions are irrelevant, laughable or criminal, our cultures merely obstacles to their own total domination.

They are extremely pleased with themselves for having gathered so much power in all domains of society.

It has taken a lot of hard work – and a lot of cheating, stealing, bribing, blackmailing, threatening, gaslighting and killing – to reach this point.

Brick by brick, generation by generation, they have built a wall around us, topped it with razor wire and posted snipers on its watchtowers.

And the wall moves in on us all the time, constantly closing down the space in which we can live and breathe, shunting us ever closer to the slaughterhouse into which they will herd us when we are of no more use to them.

People always say: “But what are your solutions, Paul? What are we going to practically do about it?”

I have regularly tried to come up with useful suggestions – becoming independent of the system as much as we can, holding out against its latest encroachment on our lives, sabotaging the machineries of its control in any way we are personally able.

But all of this is just buying time, fighting while retreating, limiting the damage.

What really needs to happen is that a critical mass of the population wakes up to the enormous and horrifying reality of what we are enduring.

Our overlords depend on us not realising what they are doing and there is nothing they fear more than exposure.

Because they are such a tiny minority, they have always needed to trick other people to work for them under false pretences.

The moment that their loyal servants realise they have been duped, the game is over.

This short piece was written for the latest issue of The Acorn, the newsletter that I edit over on the Winter Oak site. I am sharing below some of the rest of the content, not least so as to provide some context for my reflections!

Your government wants you dead

On the very first day of 2025, The Acorn warned that the British population was under attack from Keir Starmer’s regime, which even appeared to want them dead and was poisoning their food, freezing them to death, polluting their water, bombarding them with radiation, jabbing them to death and encouraging them to commit suicide.

Half way through the year we see no reason to change our minds!

For instance, the UK Parliament, which is under the control of the zio-imperialist mafia, has just approved the legalisation of “assisted suicide”, aka euthanasia for non-profitable units of human capital.

Commented blogger and former lawyer Clare Wills Harrison: “We are a failed nation whose NHS can’t even offer adequate care. Now it is to offer death as a service”.

One citizen journalist remarked: “No joke here. Keir Starmer is a psychopath and he is doing Aktion T4”.

This refers, of course, to what Wikipedia defines as “a campaign of mass murder by involuntary euthanasia which targeted people with disabilities and the mentally ill in Nazi Germany”.

If you doubt whether the “involuntary” element is relevant here, take a look at the chilling list of amendments to the bill that were rejected during its passage, as compiled by that same amateur sleuth, “eyuplovely”.

This shows that Parliament rejected amendments which would have ensured “doctors only discuss euthanasia if the patient explicitly requests it first”, would have insisted on “proof of non-coercion” and would have introduced the eminently sensible safeguard of allowing family or next of kin to challenge the state-sanctioned killing “if they suspect coercion”!

When you add to this the fact that MPs rejected the idea of excluding from the suicide scheme “those who might choose euthanasia due to financial hardship”, we are looking at something very dark and ugly indeed.

This all seems to be part of a convergence between ZIM’s pseudo-democratic fiefdoms and the openly totalitarian ones that it created and ran in the 20th century, such as Nazism and Soviet Communism.

Meanwhile, MPs have also voted to decriminalise abortion up to full-term pregnancy.

Ben Rubin of UK Column went online to say this was undeniably giving the green light to the killing of viable human beings – of children in fact.

Condemning the “hideous agenda” of what can only be described as a death cult, he declared: “These people are pure evil… We are ruled by soulless demons, psychopaths, who place no value whatsoever on human life”.

When tyranny is disguised as moral necessity

Satanic inversion is a key aspect of the brainwashing and gaslighting techniques used by the ruling criminocracy to control and manipulate us.

From its Commonwealth operation’s mendacious self-depiction as “a compelling force for good” to its US branch’s absurd claims to “defend democracy” across the world, its language is never far from the Orwellian satire of war being peace and slavery being freedom.

What has been less obvious to most of us is the way in which the system has been gradually manufacturing a highly complex totalitarian apparatus around its inverted notion of ethics.

Fortunately, the blogger known as Escapekey (whose work featured in The Acorn last year) has been on their case and explaining, in some depth, what they have been up to.

In a key June 2025 essay entitled ‘The Complete Architecture’, he says he has discovered “deliberate replication of governance mechanisms that defined the worst totalitarian regimes of the 20th century”.

But, he adds: “The difference is scale and sophistication: where Hitler, Stalin, and Mao operated at national levels through crude political apparatus, this system operates globally through technical expertise and ethical mandate, making it far more insidious and potentially irreversible once fully activated”.

He says that in this globalist mechanism, “science” is positioned as the source rather than subject of ethical frameworks across all aspects of human experience.

Non-compliance with this false god of “science”, creator of all ethics, becomes literally unthinkable, with dissent and resistance appearing not just wrong, but immoral.

The “ethical” framing also gives enforcement bodies “moral” authority to destroy careers without legal process, he stresses.

And he notes we saw this in operation during Covid, when refusal to toe the line was represented as some kind of moral failure.

“Healthcare workers were fired during COVID-19 not for illegal activity, but for ‘ethics violations’ — questioning vaccine mandates, discussing alternative treatments, or prioritising individual patient assessment over standardised protocols”.

Likewise, he observes, scientists face “ethics reviews” for challenging the official climate narrative.

We might add that opposing the official pro-Israel line or the power of the transgender industry is also presented as “hate crime” and thus an ethical “offence”.

Escapekey writes: “Information control operates through the weaponisation of ‘fact-checking’, ‘content moderation’, and ‘media literacy’ frameworks.

“Alternative perspectives are eliminated not through overt censorship but through ethical frameworks that define dissent from expert consensus as ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’“.

He explains that the model for all this is the “clearing house” one, first perfected in the British banking system – providing an obvious clue as to who is behind it!

This involves a deceptive veneer of decentralisation, while in fact power is controlled at the centre – such as “local” banks being subservient to clearing banks, which themselves are subservient to the central bank (the Bank of England).

He writes: “The pattern was methodically exported: the Federal Reserve replicated the British model in 1913, the Bank for International Settlements scaled it globally in 1930, and the same template now governs virtually every aspect of modern life”.

And he warns: “The systematic merger of law and ethics represents the completion of a governance model that defined the worst totalitarian regimes of the 20th century.

“Hitler’s dictum that ‘the total state must not know any difference between law and ethics’ was implemented through identical mechanisms under different guises across Nazi Germany, Soviet Union, and Fascist Italy — despite their supposed ideological differences.

“The pattern was consistent: undermine existing institutions, attack traditional sources of authority, create permanent crisis requiring expert management, replace legal frameworks with ethical mandates, eliminate dissent as moral failure rather than legitimate disagreement.

“The result was arbitrary rule disguised as moral necessity — exactly what we observe today at global scale”.

Acorninfo

Britain’s ZIM-controlled government is banning Palestine Action for its role in non-violent direct action against arms factories, financial institutions and aircraft involved in the Zionist state’s genocide. Its activists recently sprayed red paint on British warplanes at a Royal Air Force base. On June 23, 2025, home secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to outlaw the campaigning group as “terrorist”, placing it in the same legal category as ISIS! Daniel Finn reports: “Cooper intends to ram through the proscription before the end of June. If she succeeds, not only will membership of Palestine Action be a criminal offense, but mere verbal support for the organization could also be punished with a lengthy prison sentence”.

* * *

“The RAF squadron targeted for a repaint by Palestine Action due to its involvement in supplying Israel’s genocide, does not in fact belong to the RAF at all. It belongs ultimately to Polygon Global Partners LLP, a Hedge Fund”. Remarkable revelations from former British diplomat Craig Murray in this article.

* * *

Further proof (as if any were still needed!) of the zio-imperialist stranglehold on UK politics came from a statement from “opposition” Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch enthusiastically shared by Conservative Friends of Israel. She said: “Supporting Israel is not just right – it is necessary for our own national security. Israelis are at the front line in the fight for the West and for our shared values”.

* * *

A glimpse into the “values” shared by ZIM and its puppet leaders across the world is provided by Dr Mathew Maavak on his blog The Eye Opener. He writes, referring to a recent report published within the Zionist state: “Israel is arguably the global epicentre for child sexual abuse and trafficking, and has even provided sanctuary to a number of high-profile pedophiles”.

* * *

Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli spy, has confirmed on the record to journalists that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Israeli intelligence operations. Commented the Truth Justice X account: “This means that our US Presidents, politicians around the world, celebrities, judges and elites, including the Royal Family, are all being controlled by the Mossad, Israeli Intelligence, through blackmail that Jeffrey Epstein procured for them. This is why the Epstein files have not been released, because the files and videos are in the possession of the Mossad, Israeli Intelligence”.

* * *

A startling investigation by Candace Owens has revealed that Zionist networks have been paying social media influencers and even church pastors to smear herself and fellow high-profile personality Tucker Carlson as “anti-semitic” because of their criticism of Israel and, in particular, of the “Christian Zionism” scam through which the loyalty of so many Americans to a non-Christian foreign power has been insidiously secured.

* * *

“There have always been people and organisations with ambitions to control the world. And now the oligarchs who pull the strings of finance and power finally have the tools to achieve their global objectives; omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency and ultimately digital identities. The potential for social control of our lives and minds is alarmingly real”. The Agenda: Their Vision | Your Future is a highly-recommended feature-length independent documentary produced by Mark Sharman, former UK broadcasting executive at ITV and Sky. It can be downloaded for free from https://theagendafilm.com/

* * *

“The entire world is hurtling in the same direction towards a dystopian bio-digital gulag, although different countries may be riding in different cultural vehicles, ” warns Rusere Shoniwa in a piece on his A Plague on Both Houses blog. He writes: “The railway tracks, roads and infrastructure carrying us to that destination are being designed and built by industries of the perennial unipolar monarch – global capital. There will be two, possibly even three or four, geographical prison wardens, and that is the real meaning of multipolarity. Arguing over whether the reputation of one of the prison wardens has been unfairly traduced is missing the point”.

* * *

A reminder that Acorn editor Paul Cudenec will be giving a live online talk to The Scientific and Medical Network on Wednesday July 9, 2025, from 7pm to 8pm UK time. His subject matter will be “Organic radicalism and the anarcho-perennialist revival”. More info can be found here. The event is included in the network’s season ticket, but one-off tickets (including a link to the recording) are available at £13.99 (standard), £10.99 (SMN member) and £7.99 (concession).

* * *

The annual international “Three Days Against the Techno-Sciences” gathering will be held near Acqui Terme, Italy, from Friday July 18 to Sunday July 20. Speakers will include Stefano Isola, Maria Heibel, Jacques Luzi, Luigi Balsamini, Leonardo Zocca, Silvia Guerini, Costantino Ragusa and Paul Cudenec. Info can be found on the Resistenza al Nanomondo website.

* * *

Acorn quote:

“The return to nature is an abandonment not of the benefits but of the evils of the civilised state, a reversion not to the vices but to the virtues of wild natural life”. Henry S. Salt, Richard Jefferies: His Life and His Ideals

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)