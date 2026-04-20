[Plus audio version]

I would like to draw people’s attention to an important new piece of analysis produced by the blogger Escapekey entitled ‘The Rothschild Nexus’.

Here he asks, regarding the godfathers of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM: “They do not govern, legislate, or command. They have not held high office in two centuries. So what exactly is it that the Rothschilds do?”

The answer is that these Enemies of the People control the underlying administrative and financial infrastructure on which the modern world is based, sitting like sinister spiders on their interlocking webs of illegitimate global control.

Escapekey names 15 key individual members of the criminocratic dynasty and sets out the specific role each has played.

Alphonse de Rothschild (1827-1905) profited from the reparations paid by France after its defeat by Prussia in 1871, with Gerson von Bleichröder, the Rothschild agent in Berlin, cashing in on the German side. Escapekey says this created the “geopolitical chain reaction” that resulted in German reparations after WWI and provided institutional justification for the creation of the all-powerful Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Nathaniel Rothschild (1840-1915), pictured, was an extraordinarily influential international banker and financier, head of the British branch of the family and a massive investor in gold, diamonds, oil, steel, railways and armaments, as I set out in The Great Racket. He financed Cecil Rhodes’ British South Africa Company and, Escapekey says, “his path ran between London banking capital and imperial resource extraction”.

Alfred de Rothschild (1842-1918) “occupied the path between commodity control and monetary architecture”, says Escapekey. The Rothschilds controlled the physical gold industry (including the mining of mercury for the refining process) and simultaneously held the Royal Mint Refinery contract in London, controlling the institution that certified the output as monetary gold. At the 1892 Brussels International Monetary Conference, Alfred championed the gold standard, “advocating for a monetary system anchored by a commodity whose entire refining chain his family controlled”.

Walter Rothschild (1868-1937) combined management of British imperial policy with efforts to create the judeo-supremacist state of Israel, through the 1917 Balfour Declaration. He was at one stage MP for Aylesbury and later president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Miriam Rothschild (1908-2005) contributed to the 1942 Science and Ethics report declaring that ethics could be derived from science – a “rationalist” approach typical of Jewish thinking. This “scientific authority” merged with legal designation to impose certain rules on humanity under the cover of “morality”. Follow the Science!

Victor Rothschild (1910-1990), pictured, who is featured in ZIM Unzipped, connected the British intelligence service MI5 with the Rothschilds’ Shell oil company and the “scientific” research on climate that produced the so-called “environmental” framework now embedded in banking regulation.

Robert Rothschild (1911-1998) was involved in the new institutional architecture set up after WW2 – a stepping stone towards a judeo-supremacist world state. Thanks to this Belgian member of the devilish dynasty, democracy and sovereignty were subverted and international power placed in the hands of the BIS, the IMF and what is now the EU.

Edmund de Rothschild (1916-2009) pushed the globalist “conservation” agenda which promotes financial interests under a false green flag. His speech at the first World Wilderness Congress in 1977 led to the concept of a World Conservation Bank, which evolved into the Global Environment Facility, using “ecosystem management” as a new form of financial imperialism.

Baron Edmond de Rothschild (1926-1997) financed the Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline in 1968, which routed Iranian oil overland to the Mediterranean via Israel. Says Escapekey: “His path ran between Gulf energy production and European consumption”. Wikipedia adds: “A strong supporter of Zionism, his large donations lent significant support to the first Jewish settlements in Palestine (the First Aliyah), which eventually led to the establishment of the State of Israel”.

Evelyn de Rothschild (1931-2022), pictured on the right, chaired NM Rothschild & Sons from 1976 to 2003 and controlled The Economist, “the publication that shaped how the global business class understood governance, reform, and economic policy”. He also co-patronised the 1993 Interfaith Declaration on International Business Ethics, which produced the shared “moral” vocabulary later embedded in corporate governance codes worldwide as a tool for control.

Jacob Rothschild (1936-2024) hosted the family’s Waddesdon Manor forums between 2014 and 2018, which developed the framework for “climate-related financial risk” – the current scam favoured by the global gang. Escapekey notes: “By the time the framework reached the regulatory architecture, the Waddesdon origin was invisible”. Jacob also chaired Yad Hanadiv, the Rothschild Foundation in Jerusalem, which, says Wikipedia, “reflected his commitment to philanthropy in Israel”.

Emma Rothschild (1948-), the Harvard historian, has spent recent years constructing “evidence” for the “climate” narrative. Escapekey says: “Her path runs between historical evidence and financial obligation — the point where, through intergenerational equity, a fact about who emitted what becomes a claim about who owes what to whom”. I would add that her former role as a board member of the United Nations Foundation is an unsurprising confirmation of her globalist credentials.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild (1954-) co-founded the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican in 2019. As Escapekey writes, this initiative used the “moral authority” provided by an obliging (and corrupt) Church to create institutional rules favouring her own tribe’s financial interests. She is a member of Chatham House in the UK and the Council on Foreign Relations in the USA.

Ariane de Rothschild (1965-) runs the Edmond de Rothschild Group and worked closely with paedocriminal Jeffrey Epstein. Escapekey writes: “The Epstein correspondence shows her holding independent Israeli government relationships, negotiating directly with Epstein on a roster that included Ehud Barak”. Her bank is currently being probed by French authorities over corruption claims.

David Mayer de Rothschild (1978-) is a propagandist for the fake-green agenda, heading the Voice for Nature campaign and being hailed by CNN as a “navigator” of something called “Spaceship Earth”. Says Escapekey: “His path translates the ecological concern that the rest of the family was converting into regulatory and financial architecture into a popular movement, giving the ethic a public face”.

There is obviously a lot more detail in Escapeykey’s article, plus copious links to his previous impressive output around the issue.

He is providing invaluable resources in our common quest to understand what has happened to our wonderful world, how it has become the degraded and dehumanised abomination we see around us today, and who exactly is responsible for this.

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