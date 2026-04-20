Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
5hEdited

Trump was bailed out from bankruptcy in the nineties by the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front.

He made a payment on that debt with Warp Speed, again when he acted in his own absurd "assassination attempt" to get reelected, and he is making another payment here with his obviously futile war on Iran.

Why exactly is the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front, aka the Empire of The City, waging this Iran war?

"Iran’s system was designed to eliminate usury and align finance with real economic activity and risk-sharing rather than speculative debt. It has long been viewed as structurally incompatible with the interest-based, collateral-heavy architecture of City of London and Wall Street finance — an architecture that requires perpetual debt servicing and easily rehypothecated assets to feed the derivatives machine. "

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: Iran and the Bankers’ Endgame

https://scheerpost.com/2026/04/10/all-wars-are-bankers-wars-iran-and-the-bankers-endgame/

https://ellenbrown.substack.com/p/all-wars-are-bankers-wars-iran-and

Why can't we just ban usury, like it was banned until 500 years ago when the banksters took over and weaponized capitalism with slavery?

"Usury centralizes money wealth where the means of production are dispersed. It does not alter the mode of production, but attaches itself firmly to it like a parasite and makes it wretched. It sucks out its blood, enervates it and compels reproduction to proceed under ever more pitiable conditions. Hence the popular hatred against usurers, which was most pronounced in the ancient world where ownership of means of production by the producer himself was at the same time the basis for political status, the independence of the citizen."

https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/1894-c3/ch36.htm

He (Jesus) Died for our Debt, not our Sins

https://michael-hudson.com/2017/12/he-died-for-our-debt-not-our-sins/

When Usury Became Doctrine

https://michael-hudson.com/2025/05/when-usury-became-doctrine/

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
4hEdited

There's the Dirty Dozen movie, and there's the Dirty Dozen fruits and veg. Now we've got the Filthy Fifteen!

Damn, still gives me the creeps! As I'd previously noted: “It struck me that the picture of Victor Rothschild was eerily similar to a famous picture or two of Aleister Crowley. I double checked … it sure is!”

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