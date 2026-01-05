Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The word “hate” is bandied about a lot by our global overlords.

We hear all the time about “a rise in hate speech” or in “hate crimes” and all manner of bodies are set up supposedly to reverse this, such as Hope Not Hate, Stop Hate UK, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism or the USA’s National Anti-Hate Consortium with its National Anti-Hate Week.

Behind all the rainbow rhetoric about “tolerance” and an “inclusive society”, the underlying meaning of this “hate” is any thought, speech or action which conflicts with the agenda of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM.

But, as we should expect from a satanic entity, this is a total inversion – it is ZIM itself which incarnates hate.

The whole world has witnessed this with the psychopathic actions and language of the Zionist entity with regard to the people of Palestine.

And it seems to be deeply rooted in the culture. American Orthodox rabbi Meir Yaakov Soloveichik [1], pictured, wrote in 2OO3 that “hatred is in the Jewish religion” – in an article that was even entitled ‘The Virtue of Hate‘! [2]

Here he stresses that this hate should be directed towards the “frightfully wicked”, but his own understanding of what this implies is highly subjective.

For instance, a contemporary act of Palestinian resistance against the brutal Zionist occupation leads him to declare that “the importance and the necessity of Jewish hate has once again been demonstrated”.

Soloveichik says that to regard differences over the issue of forgiveness as lying at the heart of the Jewish-Christian divide “sullies the memory of thousands of Jews who died rather than proclaim Jesus Lord”.

“But even so, a theological chasm remains between the Jewish and Christian viewpoints on the matter… Rather than forgive, we can wish ill; rather than hope for repentance, we can instead hope that our enemies experience the wrath of God.

“There is, in fact, no minimizing the difference between Judaism and Christianity on whether hate can be virtuous”.

“Christianity’s focus is on love and salvation; Judaism’s on decision and action”.

Soloveichik criticises an unreasoning hatred of Christianity within his own community of which Christian Zionists and other believers in “Judeo-Christianity” presumably remain blissfully unaware.

He admits: “Many Jewish intellectuals and others of influence still take every assertion of the truth of Christianity as an anti-Semitic attack”.

Similar ground was covered in a recent five-way discussion [3] on Hrvoje Moric’s excellent Geopolitics & Empire podcast, on which I have myself appeared on more than one occasion. [4]

Jana Ben-Nun, [5] co-founder of Israeli News Live, [6] said that in her opinion Christian Zionism is “heresy”.

“Judeo-Christianity is an absolute oxymoron. They don’t even go together at all. Because Judaism and Christianity are complete opposites”.

A looming presence in this eye-opening two-hour conversation was the “Global Greater Israel” which appears to be ZIM’s ultimate goal – in other words a judeo-supremacist world state.

The guests emphasised the staggering scale – both historical and geographic – of this alarming project.

Jana said: “You have to understand – these people plan ahead tens, hundreds of years ahead. That’s not a five-year plan that they have, they have a five-hundred year plan”.

Her research has confirmed what increasing numbers of us have seen, which is that the Nazi regime was a Zionist tool [7] and represented a key stage in ZIM’s plan.

“Hitler cooperated with Zionist Jews from America and they created that place [Israel] with what’s happening today in mind. They had this plan.

“Hitler was a Zionist, so he was sending Jews there against their will. The Jewish people in Germany, they were very comfortable, they were lawyers, they were doctors, they were shop-owners – they didn’t want to leave Germany”.

Turning to the contemporary world, Yana’s husband Steven Ben-Nun, [8] a defector from the Zionist camp who used to live with her in Israel, agreed with Hrvoje (and me!) that BRICS is just another disguise for the same old Zionist NWO project.

He revealed that he knows through personal connections that Israel is playing a key role in BRICS and is just biding its time before openly becoming a member.

And he said that it was absurd to imagine that Vladimir Putin was on the side of freedom, seeing that the Russian president had called for “a new world governance with a just set of laws. That’s what he calls it. That’s Talmud, Noahide Laws 101 right there!”

The nature of these Noahide Laws, which appear to be the legal structures by which ZIM’s world state will operate, was the main subject of the podcast.

I have to admit that, although I had heard of them, I did not really know anything about them before watching this discussion.

According to Britannica.com they are “a Jewish Talmudic designation for seven biblical laws given to Adam and to Noah before the revelation to Moses on Mt. Sinai and consequently binding on all mankind”. [9]

Obviously they are only “binding on all mankind” from a Jewish Talmudic perspective, not that of 99.8% of the human species! The fact that these Zionists consider this to be the case is, in itself, a disturbing indication of Jewish supremacist megalomania.

The noahide.com website states: “G-d gave Noah and all his descendants (B’nei Noach or ‘children of Noah’) seven commandments to obey. These seven universal laws (known as the ‘Seven Noahide Laws’) were reaffirmed with Moses and the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai in what is now known as the Oral Torah, establishing modern observance of these laws. These seven commandments (mitzvos), actually seven categories of hundreds of specific laws, are G-d’s will for all non-Jews.

“Non-Jews who (1) reject all idolatrous ideas and accept the kingship of the One G-d, (2) accept the priesthood of the Jewish people as the guardians and teachers of Torah, and (3) commit to following the Seven Noahide Laws as revealed in the Oral Torah from Mt. Sinai are ‘Hasidic Gentiles’ or ‘Noahides’.” [10]

So Noahides are essentially non-Jews who take the knee to Jewish supremacy.

The same website features a 1998 article by the “Committee for Israeli Victory”. [11] This declares: “Judaism has always been a conquering religion, not for the purpose of converting gentiles to become Jews, but rather with the mission of returning the world to the universal covenant between G-d and Noah.

“For halachic reasons too numerous and detailed to list here, gentiles today who follow Christianity, Islam, or other religions are not, for the most part, ‘righteous gentiles’ who inherit the World to Come.

“That status belongs only to those gentiles who carefully observe the Seven Laws of Noah, including following the halachic authority of the oral Torah and the rabbis”.

It goes on to enthuse over the “unprecedented opportunity” for “transforming the gentiles” through “an international Noachide revolution” which would involve an “an aggressive outreach program”.

And it adds: “In the second stage, the growing Noachide movement will seize political power – using only peaceful, lawful means – in the capitals of the Western nations”.

“The pre-existing Noachide judges and courts will replace the existing court system of each country”.

“And law and order will be fully restored through the establishment of internal security measures, again in accordance with Torah law”.

“The world has reached its ultimate point of decision, and the power to succeed belongs entirely to the Jewish people”.

Like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Noahide Laws look innocuous on the surface, but the devil lies in the detail, in the “hundreds of specific laws” that non-Jews are supposed to obey, like it or not.

I found some of these on the Hasidic University site – “Universal Theocratic Law for Non-Jews” – which was linked from noahide.com. [12]

These confirm what was said on the podcast – that these laws, or rather “laws”, are aimed not just at the suppression of indigenous non-Jewish spirituality (nature-based “paganism”) but also potentially at Christianity, despite its obvious connections with Judaism, Jesus himself having been a Jew. [13]

There can be “no studying idolatrous rituals”, “no making human statues or figures”, “no owning idolatrous items”, “no prophesying in the name of a false god”, “no compassion for idol worshipers” and “no minimizing hatred of an idolatry-enticer”.

Oh look, there’s them talking about hate again!

Rather than being some kind of universal ethics, as they are usually presented, they in fact amount to a top-down global legal system based on the alleged supremacy of Jewish Law.

As lawyer and author Lisa Miron [14] explained on the podcast, “they have chosen the Jewish Talmud as the basis for international law” – and the UN is being used as the instrument for imposing them.

She shared an official document which can be found on a UN website. [15]

This states: “The Institute of Noahide Code INC proposes a strategic alliance with the United Nations post 2030 agenda to promote the codification into national legislation of the United Nations resolutions on the culture of peace, environmental ethics and social justice.

“The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all United Nations member states who share the goal of implementing these United Nations resolutions into national legislation by providing model draft legislation, initiating workshops and conferences and creating alliances with religious leaders, media and academic leaders and business executives who support and supplement the legislation by teaching, publicizing and putting into practice the ‘global ethics’ inherent in these United Nations Resolutions.

“United Nations Secretary General and an annual assembly on LEGISLATING FOR GLOBAL ETHICS to be held at the UN General Assembly to report and encourage further progress towards this goal.

“The Noahide Code, which, according to Hugo Grotius, forms the base of international law. The project of The Institute of Noahide Code addresses the root causes which affect the development of peace and democracy worldwide.

“Nowadays, in a war-torn world like the one we are living, the need of a universally accepted code among the nations is vital to bring peace to countries and communities in conflict, but also in the everyday life of each individual”.

“In the everyday life of each individual”!

We heard on the podcast that Noahide judges are currently being prepared in Israel to be sent out into the world and enforce the Laws’ application.

Although most people are completely unaware of what is happening, the plan has advanced to the point where Noahide Law is already embedded in some countries.

Lisa said that “it’s definitely part of the law of the United States” and she drew attention to a resolution passed by US Congress more than 30 years ago to designate March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, USA”.

This can be found online [16] and refers to the “historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded”.

It adds: “These ethical values and principles have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws…

“The Lubavitch movement has fostered and promoted these ethical values and principles throughout the world”.

It notes the approaching 89th birthday of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (pictured), leader of the Lubavitch movement, who it claims is “universally respected and revered” and it refers to him sycophantically as “this great spiritual leader, `the rebbe’”.

It proposes to honour this date, clearly an important one for Zionists, by naming it “Education Day, USA” in order to “return the world to the moral and ethical values contained in the Seven Noahide Laws”.

An “international scroll of honor” was to be signed by the President of the United States “and other heads of state”.

Also, “The President is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the people of the United States to observe such day with appropriate ceremonies and activities”.

Lisa said that George Bush senior did indeed sign the scroll, as has every US President since.

She warned that Bill c9 in Canada is also seeking to introduce Noahide Law, with worryingly vague definitions of “hatred” and “hate speech” that could be applied to almost anything – including the Christian faith which, as Soloveichik told us, is so deeply hated by certain Zionists.

To illustrate the attitude behind the Noahide Laws, Lisa introduced viewers to a book from Reuven Brauner called Laws of Kings and Wars: Translated from the Rambam’s Mishne Torah, published by Talmudic Books in Israel in 2012.

You can download the pdf online and I did so to have a proper look. [17]

The Rambam, also known as Maimonides (Rabbi Moshe ben Maimon) wrote the text between 1170 and 1180, at the same time that Christian Europe was building Gothic cathedrals such as the magnificent one at Chartres in France.

In his introduction, Brauner writes: “Herein are the rules for the Nation upon its entry into the Land of Israel, its requirement to re-establish the Davidic monarchy, and to rebuild the Temple.

“We were commanded to cleanse the Land of idolatry, in its many forms, and to destroy the physical existence of the evil Amalekites and remember their wickedness for eternity”. [18]

To explain this term, I turn to the Chabad website: “The Amalekites, descendants of Amalek, were an ancient biblical nation living near the land of Canaan. They were the first nation to attack the Jewish people after the Exodus from Egypt, and they are seen as the archetypal enemy of the Jews”. [19]

Brauner continues: “I also found of great interest the Rambam’s (pictured) summary of the Seven Fundamental Commandments which are demanded of the entire Gentile world and required for the moral functioning of all human society”. [20]

The first thing that struck me about the text itself is how blatantly supremacist it is – racist in the language usually favoured today.

As Yana said in the discussion: “These laws establish a two-tier system. It’s not one people under God, it’s two people under God, it’s the Jews and non-Jews… and Jews are looked at as a divine race, chosen race, with a higher quality or a divine soul within them.

“The Gentiles do not have a divine soul, they have a soul of animals. And the belief is, that Gentiles have to be managed, they have to be told what to do, always teach them how to live moral life and if they’re not taught the Noahide Laws they’re assumed to live in idolatry, to be murderers, to blaspheme – they’re already assumed guilty”.

The text states, for instance: “A non-Jew who kills someone, even a fetus in its mother’s womb, is executed. Even if he kills someone who has an incurable, terminal illness, or tied someone up and placed him in front of a lion or he let him starve until he died is liable since he caused someone to die.

“Similarly, if he killed a Pursuer when he could have saved his friend by merely injuring one of the Pursuer’s limbs, [he] is also executed. This is not the case with a Jew”. [21]

Also: “A non-Jew is liable to punishment because of thievery whether he stole from a non-Jew or a Jew, whether he stole or robbed money or kidnapped or withheld an employee’s wages or the like.

“Even if he was a worker and ate at a time when he wasn’t working, he, too, is a thief and is culpable, which is not the case with a Jew”. [22]

The Rambam/Maimonides’s guidance is also extremely authoritarian – totalitarian in modern language.

It says: “The king has the right to execute anyone who rebels against a king… Similarly, the king has permission to execute anyone who disgraces him or insults him”. [23]

“He may execute someone who killed accidentally out of hatred. He may do so for purposes of establishing Public Order, as is necessary depending on the prevailing circumstances.

“He may even execute many people on one day and hang them and leave them hanging for many days in order to instill fear and crush the hands of the wicked of the world”. [24]

“A non-Jew who violates one of the Seven Commandments is executed by means of the sword”. [25]

This means decapitation, it was explained on the podcast.

Not just physical submission is required, but mental and spiritual submission. Non-Jews cannot be allowed to think for themselves and follow their own beliefs and values.

“The principle here is that we do not permit them to make a new religion and create new commandments for themselves based on their own reasoning”. [26]

We read that “it is a Positive Commandment to obliterate Amalek” and that the “war against the Seven Nations or the war against Amalek or any war to assuage Israel of a persecutor” is known as a War of Mitzvoh (Mandatory War).

“It is a Positive Commandment to exterminate the Seven Nations… Anyone who comes across any of these nations and fails to kill them violates a Negative Commandment, as it says, ‘you shall not keep alive any soul’ (Deut. 20:16)”. [27]

Steven stressed in the discussion that these enemies very much include Europe, Christianity and “The West” as a whole.

Of lesser importance for the Jewish King are “Discretionary Wars which are those wars he conducts against the other nations in order to enlarge the borders of Israel, and increase his renown and reputation”.

The footnote here adds “So that the Gentiles will be afraid of us and won’t bother us”. [28]

All of this is, of course, highly shocking and so far outside our general understanding of reality that well-informed people whom I have contacted on this issue have cast doubt on its veracity or relevance.

As Lisa (pictured) said in the podcast: “It’s a supremacy regime that is hidden”.

Yana said these Zionists want to control food distribution across the world: “They believe nations owe them this, God will give them ruling power and wealth. They will take everything from everyone”.

Their long-term vision, she claimed, is to rename the whole planet “Israel”.

The agenda of destroying “The West” certainly seems to be well under way at the moment, whoever is behind it.

And, as Hrovje pointed out, “we know they want to democide us”. Are the “vaccine” deaths, the laws pushing euthanasia and abortion, the drive for war, the destruction of farming, the noose lapel badges now being worn by Zionists and even Donald Trump’s talk about introducing capital punishment for sedition all part of the Noahide plan?

I was intrigued to hear Lisa say that the “woke” agenda is a tool for Noahide control over the way we think.

Increasingly, people have to say all the “correct” things – about “vaccines”, the transgender industry or Israel – simply in order to be able to earn a living.

The next stages, she said, will be imprisonment and then decapitations.

Can it be mere coincidence that, as Wikipedia tells us: “The rainbow is the unofficial symbol of Noahidism, recalling the Genesis flood narrative in which a rainbow appears to Noah after the Flood”? [29]

Steven said he used to be part of the Zionist organisation Chabad and that he had been shocked by Jews in South Florida telling him that in the future they would have “2,000 Gentile slaves”.

And he stressed that Chabad was not just involved with Orthodox religious Jews in black hats, but also “very connected with the wealthiest Jewish people in the world”.

“They are very much the makers and shakers of society and government and everything. It’s almost like CIA or Mossad or MI6 or KGB…

“Whoever is at the top of that group there, and I know we normally hear, you know, the Rothschilds, things like that, I’m sure that’s maybe one of the families that would be involved, but it will be the wealthiest families of them all”.

When he suggested that we look at the history of how Israel came to be, in order to have some insight into the identity of “the financiers who really call the shots”, I think the picture is pretty clear.

For her part, Steven’s wife Yana said that she considers Satan to ultimately lie behind the Noahide Laws and Lisa termed it “The Beast System”.

As confirmation of this, she pointed to the “666” notoriously included in the logo of the zio-globalist WEF. [30]

I would also point to the emblem of the Federal Reserve System, (pictured) with its two rows of six stars sitting atop six pillars – again, the number of The Beast.

Yes, ZIM really is satanic as well as Zionist, which is why, as we saw, it uses a satanic inversion of the term “hate” in order to “cancel” and punish anyone who defies its evil, psychopathic and totalitarian attempts to enslave us all.

Because the notion of this zio-satanic Noahide conspiracy will seem totally improbable to most people – a crazed “anti-semitic conspiracy theory” if ever there was one – shedding light on it could prove a tricky task.

A few people have already started to sound the alarm and the guests in the podcast, along with Geopolitics & Empire itself, have obviously made an invaluable contribution.

And, as the panellists said, the involvement of Jewish voices could be a key factor. Steven testified that many Jewish people he knows were shocked to hear about the Noahide project – in the same way that many have been shocked by Israel’s child-slaughtering death-fest in Gaza.

Lisa said she hoped that Jewish people would take a closer look at the imposition of Noahide Laws and declare that this is “not in my name”.

She was thinking of “the average ethical Jewish person that I’ve known my whole life, that wouldn’t want me and my children decapitated”.

And writer-campaigner Elizabeth Glass, [31] who has also been investigating the Noahide agenda, said: “As a Jew, I’m coming to terms with some very painful things.

“When you’re Jewish and you see what’s happening and you come to terms with these things, it’s almost an attack on who you are as a person”.

“Every Jewish person I know in my life would be totally against this. This is all being done from people at the top”.

