Paul Cudenec this is an important substack and very thoroughly researched. To add to your excellent substack - the Noahide Laws, the Talmud, Freemasonry, Theosophy, etc. are all part of Kabbalah. Kabbalah has been a driving force among the elites in England, the City of London Corporation, throughout Europe, America and now the Western world. After researching this topic, the best presentation of this topic I have seen so far is 'KABBALAH - The Religion of the Serpent - Full Documentary' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWpOse_SFFY&t=13s

In the UK, the Judiciary and the Legal-Industrial Complex, HM-Government, the intelligence services (MI6, MI5, GCHQ, DI, etc.), HM Privy-Council , Police forces, HM Armed Forces, etc are Kabbalistic to their core.

When HM-Government published The Rt Hon. Sir Brian Leveson's (HM Privy-Council member) report to remove the last vestiges of jury trials in England the cover of this report the "INDEPENDENT REVIEW of the Criminal Courts" did not quote the New Testament or any part of the Holy Bible BUT instead the Talmud "When justice sleeps, justice is cancelled. Talmud 200 – 400 CE". https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/686be85d81dd8f70f5de3c1f/35.49_MOJ_Ind_Review_Criminal_Courts_v8b_FINAL_WEB.pdf

Tells you all you need to know.

So much to consider … thanks!

THIS is so very spot on: “Behind all the rainbow rhetoric about “tolerance” and an “inclusive society”, the underlying meaning of this “hate” is any thought, speech or action which conflicts with the agenda of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM. But, as we should expect from a satanic entity, this is a total inversion – it is ZIM itself which incarnates hate.”

With regards to the Institute of Noahide Code (IoNC), in relation to the UN's NGO branch, it's hard to wrap one's mind around the possibility that the IoNC could pose such a serious threat when, according to Search Assist (AI), “As of January 2026, there are a total of 6,494 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in active consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).”

“All of this is, of course, highly shocking and so far outside our general understanding of reality that well-informed people...” — Ain't that the truth!

”As confirmation of this, she [Yana] pointed to the “666” notoriously included in the logo of the zio-globalist WEF.” — That one's NOWHERE near as clear-cut/obvious as the “666” in the Google Chrome logo.

Yes, the Fed really is at the heart of the Beast system. But of course, Google AI has the following normie-assuaging explanation: “The 12 stars on the Federal Reserve logo represent the twelve Federal Reserve Banks that make up the system's operating arms. The design configuration you describe—two rows of six stars atop six columns—is a stylized artistic representation of this number.”

