This is a news report I wrote for the latest Acorn bulletin over on the Winter Oak site. I have also included other material from that same issue, which I am sure will prove of interest to readers.

The government Inquiry into one of Britain’s worst recent tragedies, the Grenfell Tower fire, has ignored the real cause of deaths, according to a whistleblower.

The lethal role of flame retardant chemicals in furniture, imposed by legislation in the UK, is not mentioned in the September 2024 findings, says former civil servant Terry Edge.

He asks: “Is the reason for the Inquiry’s failure to address the massive influence of the failed furniture regulations on Grenfell fire toxicity because of their huge profitability as they stand and the fear that there could be huge financial repercussions once the entire population learns they are being poisoned in their own homes and at huge risk of death in a fire for no good reason other than profit?”

The deadly blaze that broke out in west London in June 2017 was the worst UK residential fire since the days of the Blitz in the Second World War.

Seventy people died at the scene and two later in hospital, with many other suffering serious long-term effects.

And it seems that behind the cover-up lies the British state’s complicity with the global chemicals industry.

Terry (pictured), who worked on the British government’s review of furniture and furnishings regulations, highlighted the scandal in our special report in The Acorn 80, in January 2023.

He warned that the Grenfell Tower disaster was just the tip of the iceberg.

Thousands of adults and children could be suffering from cancers and other serious illnesses, Terry told us.

“It is something the government had the means to put right more than ten years ago. But weak-willed and corrupt civil servants caved into industry pressure and are delaying vital safety changes”.

The toxic flame retardants in home furnishing not only poison people in their homes on a daily basis, with children particularly vulnerable, but they also worsen the overall effects of fires.

They do little to slow down the spread of a blaze and create highly toxic smoke.

Given the influence of those behind the global chemicals industry – our 2023 report reveals that this is the usual Vanguard/BlackRock mafia – Terry was not expecting great things from the official Inquiry.

But the reality was “worse than I predicted”, he says, with the crucial omissions “a terrible indictment on the Inquiry’s many years (of expensive) work”.

He explains: “The combination of upholstered furniture and flame retardant chemicals was probably the greatest contribution to the toxic fire gases that this report says were responsible for all the deaths (other than those who jumped from the tower). Yet this is not even mentioned in the report”.

The final Grenfell report states that “we can safely find that death was due in each case to the inhalation of [chemical] asphyxiant gases… including carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide” – though it points the finger at the cladding on the building, rather than at the chemically-treated furniture inside.

So, although the Inquiry found that all the deaths were due to the gases that are in abundance when furniture burns, there was, remarkably, not a single reference to either flame retardants or furniture in its final report!

UK authorities have, up to this point, always denied the chemical dimension to the fire. Terry points out that the Government and Kensington & Chelsea Council have consistently asserted to Grenfell survivors and local residents that a) the fire was not toxic and b) they are not ill from the toxicity of the fire.

He asks: “Will they now admit they were wrong, apologise and finally tell Grenfell people the truth about their illnesses?”

A 2023 report for the Fire Brigade Union revealed that firefighters are contracting cancers at rates high above the norm, almost certainly from fire toxicity.

At least 12 firefighters who attended the Grenfell fire have been diagnosed with terminal cancers (and it’s expected there will be more to come).

Asks Terry: “Given the Inquiry has concluded that the deaths were due to fire gas poisoning, will Grenfell survivors/residents not be tested for fire gas poisoning?”

The scope of corruption behind this scandal is enormous – our 2023 report details links to the tobacco industry and to Israel.

For the ruling criminocracy, the focus of attention provoked by tragedies like Grenfell Tower risks opening the door to a broader understanding of the vile nature of their global industrialist system.

We all have a responsibility to do as Terry Edge is doing – to stick out a dissenting foot and make sure that the door of truth cannot be slammed back shut.

More info on Terry’s website, www.toxicsofa.com.

9/11 and Covid: weapons of mass manipulation

The following is an extract from an article by academics Piers Robinson and Kevin Ryan, published in September 2024 by the International Center for 9/11 Justice under the title ‘A Plausibility Probe of 9/11 and COVID-19 as “Structural Deep Events”‘. The authors explain that the term “Structural Deep Event” (SDE) has been developed by Peter Dale Scott to describe “the instigation or exploitation of a real-world event by powerful actors, ones both internal and external to a state’s formal governance structures, in order to advance political-economic agendas that have structural implications for society”.

Both 9/11 and COVID-19 exhibit key features of an SDE.

Structural-level agendas that provide plausible explanations for the manipulation of both events can be clearly identified.

In the case of 9/11, the pre-existing plans to initiate a series of ‘regime change’ wars in order to shore up US hegemony in the 21st century are well evidenced with official documents and insider testimony, and provide a clear rationale for the instigation of a ‘manufactured war trigger’ or ‘false flag’.

For COVID-19, the linkages with structural-level agendas are, at least to date, less clear cut but the fact that major policy drives — the ‘Great Reset’, the ‘Going Direct’ plan and a wider biosecurity agenda — existed in parallel with the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ response is highly suggestive the event was, at the very least, exploited in order to advance these agendas.

Deep state actors can be identified in both cases.

With respect to 9/11, specific individuals associated with earlier ‘deep events’ played key roles whilst, with respect to COVID-19, multiple defence and security agencies were involved with this purported ‘public health’ crisis.

Furthermore, in addition to the involvement of national security state ‘deep state actors’, the COVID-19 event can be linked to a wide range of supranational and global-level actors, such as the WEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, all of whom are democratically unaccountable and who possess multiple conflicts of interest.

In terms of the events themselves, both involved rapid reactions by authorities.

This was most obvious in the case of 9/11, in which the US president had attributed responsibility to al-Qaeda and set out the necessary policy response — a global war on terror — literally on the same day the attacks occurred.

The COVID-19 response evolved over a slightly longer period of time but still involved rapidly taken major policy decisions, including the declaration of a health emergency and pandemic in the absence of substantive scientific evidence.

Once underway, public perceptions regarding both events were maintained through the manipulation of science and official investigations.

This is documented most extensively in the 9/11 case, in which fraudulent investigations of the building ‘collapses’ in New York have now been overturned by a body of unrefuted research and evidence supporting the hypothesis the buildings were destroyed by controlled demolition.

In the case of COVID-19, mis-application of PCR tests, fraudulent counting of deaths, and absence of scientific evidence for the existence of a particularly dangerous pathogen all point towards science being corrupted in the service of power.

In support of official narratives, propaganda and mainstream media bias is evident in both cases and, especially with respect to COVID-19, propaganda has involved overt and aggressive approaches to censoring dissenting voices.

Finally, foreknowledge of both events is in evidence.

In the case of 9/11, the existence of insider trading is particularly compelling evidence that the attacks were in no way a surprise whilst, for COVID-19, the existence of table-top exercises, including the remarkably prescient Event 201, as well as actions by multiple actors prior to the ‘outbreak’, indicate foreknowledge that a supposedly unexpected catastrophic pathogen event was about to strike.

These findings support the hypothesis that 9/11 and COVID-19 were SDEs and, in terms of an initial ‘plausibility probe’, demonstrate that further detailed analysis and research is warranted.

The default dismissal of such arguments as conspiracism — irrational, poorly evidenced or pathological argumentation — is clearly not warranted in light of the evidence.

The full article can be found here.

Acorninfo

“When art is skilfully executed, it can speak more directly to the higher self or the soul, ultimately inspiring self-revelation. The revelation actually occurs within the individual, prompted by the art. That’s when art becomes sublime and ecstatic—because there’s an inner realisation of some greater truth that’s symbolised by the art, which serves as a signpost for something real and true”. A great interview with Lubomir Arsov on the Lies are Unbekoming website.

“I clearly see the parallels between the Italian-American ‘Civil Rights Movement’ and the Zionist lobby in the U.S., Canada, and other countries,” writes Crow Qu’appelle in a thought-provoking historical piece revealing how in 1970 the Italian mafia harnessed what we would now call “woke” politics in an attempt to stigmatise any exposure of their criminal activities as “discrimination” against their community.

In a useful video, Ben Rubin of Rise UK and UK Column exposes cynical UN propaganda aimed at turning young people against their elders and in favour of the globalist agenda.

“Change incessantly, this is the new mantra, change sex, body, family, bonds, places. Eternally dissatisfied, unstable, insecure, anxious. Everything must be transient, interchangeable, changeable, protean. Everything must become artificial”. So writes Italian dissident Silvia Guerini in a new article on the Resistenze al Nanomondo site.

Winter Oak contributor W.D. James hosted an enlightening video conversation with Jennifer Bilek on the transgenderism/transhumanism industry and its war on women, life and reality.

Are the global criminocrats systematically placing paedophiles and their victims in power, so they can control them? And is there a link to the Rothschilds? This is a very good video from Candace Owens.

“It is not difficult to see that the BRICS+ is a Great Reset of the world’s economy. The West is being intentionally left behind… The real culprit is the monopoly capitalists who are the architects of this Great Reset”. Spot-on observations from the World Not Enough website, which also asks “Why do all these international think-tanks have the same interior decorator? You’d almost think they are part of the same club, like a club of sociopathic interior decorator/global takeover freaks…”

“BRICS supports the leading role of the IMF in global finance. BRICS supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. BRICS supports the World Health Organization and its central coordinating role in strengthening the international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response system”. Anyone still cheering on the multi-polar new world order should look at this post on the Edward Slavsquat blog, citing official accounts of the 2024 BRICS gathering in Kazan.

The Global Infrastructure Hub, close to the World Bank, has said in a report that government needs to assist private entities to take over public infrastructure by “de-risking” investments and giving public funds to private corporations. Kate Mason continues to expose the criminocratic agenda as it is rolled out in Australia.

“Through entertainment, material wealth, and shallow pursuits, they create an illusion of happiness and prosperity while people remain ignorant of the forces behind their gradual enslavement”. The “shadow oligarchy” are nicely described on the BC1984 site.

If you’ve never seen the documentary film Human Resources- Social Engineering in the 20th Century, we highly recommend it. As filmmaker Scott Noble says, it is about “the rise of mechanistic philosophy and the exploitation of human beings under modern hierarchical systems”.

“The whole point of being in nature is to slow down and experience the Earth in her natural state”, writes Elisabeth Robson in a thoughtful October 17 2024 article entitled ‘There is a place too far’. Meanwhile, Franklin O’Kanu reveals on his Unorthodoxy blog what he learned about life and society after his Florida home town was hit by Hurricane Milton: “It was humbling to experience this moment with no electricity, just taking in the beauty of the natural world”.

“Zionist-funded US think tanks financed and ran key elements of the European ‘Counterjihad’ movement, including the English Defence League. This illustrates how the fostering of the Counterjihad movement was part of a Zionist attempt to transform the far right, to co-opt it to advance the objectives of Greater Israel”. A very good October 25, 2024, report from David Miller.

In a special October 22 edition of Geopolitics & Empire Podcast, host and producer Hrvoje Morić was joined by Etienne de la Boetie² of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Anton Bueckert (Crow Qu’appelle) of Nevermore Media and our own Paul Cudenec. They discussed the potential overlap of anarchism and voluntaryism as forms of resistance against the criminocratic, oligarchic, and kleptocratic globalist tyranny we all now face.

Acorn quote:

“Technological optimism is the snake oil of urban-industrialism”. Theodore Roszak.