Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
1dEdited

The excision of a chapter (or chapters) from an author's work, without the author's consent, strikes me as manifestly sacrilegious. But it's par for course (I suppose), in these most sacrilegious of times.

Nick Griffin
1d

I used to take my copy of Story of My Heart up onto the Gogmagog hills south of Cambridge and read it looking over the rolling downs. A lovely book. Paul Kingsnorth seems to me to be the modern English writer most in tune with the older criticism of capitalist urbanistic materialism, although he's firmly Orthodox.

