Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
2d

THIS: “One might even think that the narrow specialization has been brought in specifically to prevent any broader and deeper understanding.”

...is part and parcel of THIS: “The old – and now forbidden – spirituality of our ancestors was about their withness to community, to nature, to the universe.”

KathyNorton
2d

Thank you for this. It is interesting that our spiritual deep connectivity to the earth and nature is being deliberately oblitterated and removed from more and more people's lives. Replaced with a plastic world of consumerism to counter that deep empty sense of loss that many don't even realise they have.

Many people's perceptions of nature are either as yet another commodity to exploit. Something to be controlled and compete against. Or as something that must be managed in order to save it. But both of these render our understanding of nature as something separate from us.

If we see Gaia as a living breathing self regulating entity. A mother to us all. A place of reconnect. Our focus shifts from that of out side. Bu until we recognise we too are within our great mother. Instead of seeing our human experience as something that is being lived from the outside. We will keep losing our roots and this makes us more maluable to allow ourselves to be sleepwalked into a state of artificial intelligence and transhumanism.

Our experiences and relationships with our world are as rooted as the trees. It is not just what is seen above with the naked eye. The millions and millions of intertwining species within the vast networks of symbiotic relationships. A world of unseen mutual cooperation that exists and connects within our world. As above so below. We are all one.

