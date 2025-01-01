by Paul Cudenec

When, in December, I wrote that “there’s only one global mafia”, I had the strong urge to add, triumphantly, “and there’s only one people’s resistance!”

Unfortunately, of course, that is far from being true.

Indeed, those who consider themselves opponents of the status quo often regard others who attack the system from a different angle as being their principal opponents, rather than the system itself.

They remind me of the group of men who, in the well-known allegorical tale, come across an elephant in the black of night.

Each reaches out an exploratory hand and from what he discovers – tusk, trunk, leg or tail – comes to a particular conclusion about what is in front of him, so that the men as a whole cannot grasp that all these diverse elements are part of one single entity.

The positive extension to this story is that eventually the sun will rise and the true nature of the beast will become apparent to all.

The one people’s resistance that will rise against the single global mafia will not be some kind of top-down organisation – if any such thing ever emerged it would undoubtedly be yet another false-flag device manufactured by the criminocracy itself.

Instead, it will be a very broad grassroots phenomenon, a “something in the air”, a wave of popular indignation and revolt gaining spiralling momentum as it surges forth across the world.

The aim that underpins and unites this resistance will be simple – the end of the full-spectrum domination of the global mafia and the restoration of popular self-determination on every level.

This belief in real democracy, rather than the fake variety served up to us for so long, renders irrelevant any specific post-liberation political programmes that could splinter the resistance.

Once the shackles of central imperialist control are removed, freed folk everywhere will have their own ideas about how exactly they now wish to organise their communities and lives.

And we can be sure that when people have the power to shape things as they wish, the resulting society will serve their interests – and those of their children and grandchildren – rather than those of the tiny venal cabal that currently dictates the global agenda.

[Audio version]