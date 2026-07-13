Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Marie's avatar
Marie
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Very interesting Thanks

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Red Pill Poet
21mEdited

While Tintin came in a close second, as a child Asterix was my fave. My school (a French school) seemed to have most, if not all the titles. There was nothing quite like Panoramix, Obelix and the Keystone Cop Romans … and of course, Asterix himself. Not to mention all those mouth-watering sangliers!

““In Britain, it [Celtic civilization] lasted until the sixth century AD. Driven back by the Angles and the Saxons it still lives on today, to a certain extent, in Wales and Brittany” – the same is obviously true for Scotland and Cornwall. Markale adds: “In Ireland, despite the vicissitudes of history, it never stopped existing”.“ — There is also much affinity to the culture of Galicia.

“Three months later, on February 1, came Imbolc, which marked the mid-point of the Celtic Winter. Markale explains that this event was recuperated by Christianity as Candlemas (February 2).” — Also, Groundhog Day in Canada and the USA.

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