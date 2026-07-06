Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
7h

Much ground covered — thanks!

With regards to Robert Crumb, I highly recommend the 1994 feature length documentary "Crumb".

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
9hEdited

Solid.

ZIM have applied industrialisation on evrything. Industrialization allow central command, central plans. Communist, facist both lead back to the Rottenshit..

Like your audio.

Thank you.

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