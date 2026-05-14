Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Rosemary Davison's avatar
Rosemary Davison
19m

So well documented. Sadly too few are willing or able to see this reality and few have a moral compass that questions it. Head in the sand bum in the air as David Icke would say.

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currer's avatar
currer
28m

We are certainly at a crisis point.

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