Red Pill Poet
Spot-on from start to finish!

At times I tilt towards despair at the thought of the apparent fruitlessness of my efforts at red-pilling those who, if not close to me, were at one time — to say nothing of people in general; also, at the thought of how modest our numbers are, here in the world of enlightened stacks and platforms.

I tilt towards despair at the thought of preaching only to the choir, while the choir hardly seems to grow. But I — as do we all — never fully despair. After all, if we did we wouldn't be here, doing what we do / what we can / what we must. Perhaps our relentless, seemingly-futile efforts at waking others up, are in fact creating cracks that are too fine to see in the base of the edifice of lies … at least that's the hope.

The Cosmic Onion
Paul writes like a man who has walked both the forest path and the back alleys of empire — and returned with a map. This is not just another political rant or historical overview; it’s a clear-eyed diagnosis of the centuries-long separation sickness that has been imposed on humanity. He strips the camouflage from the overlord caste and exposes their oldest weapon: deceit.

What I value most is how Paul frames our struggle not as a passing skirmish of the 2020s, but as the culmination of an intergenerational war on life itself — and then hands the reader the first tool for counterattack: spread the truth, in your own way, to your own circle, relentlessly.

His writing is calm, measured, but charged with moral clarity. He doesn’t leave you in despair; he leaves you with a picture of the hollow empire crumbling, and the promise of lives worth living once the dust settles. This is essential reading for anyone who senses the trap but needs the language to name it and the courage to act against it.

