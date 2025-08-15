Over recent months I have been writing a lot about our belonging both to nature and to the living organism that is the cosmos.

I have described some of the ways in which humans have traditionally expressed their awareness of this belonging and how we can sometimes make ourselves receptive to guidance and messages from the Whole, via what is essentially its nervous system.

I went on to describe how “civilized” human cultures have progressively lost that awareness, and therefore that guidance, initially because of organised religions that reject belonging in favour of domination and deny natural law in favour of their own manufactured dogma.

These religions not only regard nature as dead matter, as a mere resource to be exploited, but also consider their own in-group to have been chosen by God and thus to be superior to the rest of humankind.

This separation process was completed by the rise of “scientific” thinking, whose sterile reduction of living beings to mere objects of utility allowed the construction of industrial society and the associated uprooting and enslavement of populations across the world.

Furthermore, I have shown how there are historical, as well as thematic, links between religions of separation and the modern secular philosophy of separation.

It seems clear to me that a deliberate programme has been carried out over many centuries to destroy traditional nature-based spirituality and lifestyles in order to impose a cruel system of imperial control and exploitation.

Everything we are seeing in the 2020s – the push for digital slavery, smart cities, transhumanism, genetic manipulation and so on – is merely the culmination of this epic and indescribably evil intergenerational conspiracy.

In the next few articles I will, as promised, try to suggest some ways in which we might restore awareness of our belonging and shake off the chains of the dominant global cabal.

The first and most important thing to do, in my opinion, is to spread the news of what has happened and what we are up against.

Otherwise, people will be working in the dark, will easily be led astray into various political dead ends and fall into the traps that the system deliberately sets so as to neuter our resistance.

Spreading the information is no easy task, given the extraordinary control that the overlord caste has gained over our sources of knowledge, our ways of thinking and even our perception of reality.

Its control of the global money supply means it can employ massive armies of people, and machines, to censor, smear and silence truth-tellers.

But the task is not a hopeless one, either.

We are already seeing encouraging signs that the official historical narrative is losing its hold on people’s minds as more and more of us realise to what extent we have been lied to.

The role of those who can see what is going on must be to do all they can, in their own particular way, to share their understanding with others.

The global mafia’s great weakness is that their toxic cause cannot call upon the direct loyalty of very many people.

They have always been obliged to advance by means of bribery, blackmail and deceit.

While the puppet leaders who front their system are held firmly in control by the first two methods, it is the third – deceit – that is the mafia’s Achilles’ heel, it seems to me.

Their physical control has always been dependent on the millions of foot soldiers who have been duped into working for them.

These people have fondly imagined that they were devoting their lives to “the nation”, to “public safety”, to “social justice”, to “health” or to “the environment”.

When – thanks to the efforts of increasing numbers of truth-tellers in the societies in which they live – they finally realise that they are in fact being used by a manipulative gang of criminals to pursue a thoroughly malevolent agenda, they are not likely to be happy.

At the very least they will not put the same effort into their work as they previously had.

At best, they will get together with colleagues and refuse to obey the illegitimate orders issued by an illegitimate global junta.

Once these fissures start appearing, and multiplying, it will not be long before the whole imperial edifice – built as it is on the hollow foundations of lies and corruption – collapses and crumbles into the dust of history.

And we will be free to lead the lives we were meant to lead!

