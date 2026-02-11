Paul Cudenec

Red Pill Poet
Top-notch, as always, Thanks!

In light of this Hoahide Laws business, while much is still made of “separation of church and state”, it's perhaps worth pointing out that while accusations of hypocrisy may be levelled, technically that would be unfair. After all, the word in play is “church”, not “synagogue”.

Worth repeating … Jana Bennun: “This raises a serious question: where are the Christian voices willing to object, to clarify, or even to ask what theology is being introduced into public life under the language of shared faith and unity?”

RE: “THE EIGHTH FRONT: Israel at War with Reality” — Looks like Jonathan Greenblatt and Mark Levin want to challenge Bibi for the crown of most despicable human alive. They're dreaming … Bibi won't soon be uncrowned.

The Cosmic Onion
Paul Cudenec argues that the newly released Epstein files confirm Epstein was not an isolated criminal but a central operative within a powerful transnational elite network. He focuses on alleged financial and personal entanglements between Epstein and branches of the Rothschild banking family, citing draft agreements, email frequency references, and claims that Epstein described himself as representing their interests. From there, he argues that media minimization and the lack of high-level prosecutions indicate systemic protection, not oversight.

The article then widens sharply beyond finance into a broader thesis: that Epstein’s activities were tied to Zionist geopolitical influence, rabbinical legal doctrine, and what Cudenec sees as a gradual normalization of the Seven Noahide Laws in Western political settings. He connects congressional prayers, public invocations of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, and technocratic policy trends into a single “global cabal” framework. In his telling, Epstein is not the scandal itself but a visible crack in a much larger structure of financial, religious, and political power operating above nation-states.

