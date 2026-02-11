Epstein (left) in a sweatshirt displaying his support for the genocidal IDF, alongside his former butler Valdson Vieira Cotrin,

[I read the article here]

The recent release of a tidal wave of shocking information from the Jeffrey Epstein papers confirmed a lot of things.

Top of the list has to be the utterly demonic nature of the ruling global cabal to which he belonged.

Many of us have heard this before – such as via Anneke Lucas – but these monsters really do rape, torture and murder innocent children.

It was also confirmed that Epstein was very close to the world of banking and in particular to the Rothschilds, as Escapekey sets out in detail in an excellent article.

Epstein even presented himself to Peter Thiel of Palantir by saying: “As you probably know I represent the Rothschilds…”

Escapekey notes: “Epstein sat between the Rothschild branches, owned by none, useful to all”.

He was their “fixer” in multiple realms. For instance, in 2013 when Ariane de Rothschild was irritated by the popularity of French comedian Dieudonné – and his critique of the bankster clique to which she belongs – she asked Epstein to do something about it.

A few weeks later the French authorities started banning Dieudonné’s shows and trying to silence him – a totalitarian assault on free speech that continues to this day.

Freddie Ponton of 21st Century Wire has put together a very informative piece detailing the Epstein-Rothschild connections.

He writes: “Ariane de Rothschild, the Franco-German baroness who clawed her way to the top of a centuries-old dynasty after marrying Benjamin de Rothschild in 1999, treated Epstein like a shadow advisor.

“He mediated family feuds, opined on global upheavals, and pocketed millions while her bank tangled with investigations that would culminate in a landmark money-laundering conviction tied to 1MDB. The files mention her name over 4,000 times, the bank over 1,600 – numbers that scream entanglement, not arm’s-length acquaintance.

“Dig into the files, and the financial heart of their bond emerges in stark black and white. A draft agreement from September 10, 2015 – filed as EFTA00310331 out of a deal between Epstein’s Southern Trust Company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., with Ariane signing off on it. It wasn’t chump change. It was a jackpot – tethered to the bank’s fate in a high-level US Justice Department criminal probe”.

For another good analysis I would recommend James Corbett’s recent article on what he has learned from the files.

Meanwhile, the paltry and distorted coverage by mainstream media (including the misdirection that Epstein was working for Russia rather than for the zio-globalist mafia) confirmed, as if we did not already know, by whom these propaganda outlets are controlled.

Likewise, the continuing refusal of US authorities to start arresting the paedocriminals, of whose actions and identities they are obviously fully aware, merely confirmed who it is that really pulls the strings in Washington, DC, as in so many other capital cities across the world.

And, of course, the documents connect so many dots that they confirm the very real existence of the criminocratic matrix that controls our societies.

As Escapekey says, Epstein was involved in everything from the WEF Young Global Leaders programme to impact investment (aka impact slavery).

Others have shown that Epstein participated in the hijacking of Bitcoin to serve the digital currency agenda.

Ponton concludes his article: “The story told by these emails is not just about one banker or one disgraced financier. It is about a world in which scandal, crime, and power seem to coexist without consequence – and where, time and time again, the same names rise above the wreckage untouched”.

And, as another commentator puts it: “What these files reveal is a symptom. A glimpse. A tiny crack in the surface of something much, much bigger”.

As might be expected of someone so central to the activities of the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, it also looks very much like Epstein’s 2019 “suicide” was faked and that he was in fact spirited out of the prison to go and hide in Israel with all the other child-raping “untouchables”.

A lot of dissident voices have been drawing attention to the clearly Zionist nature of Epstein’s nefarious activities. For instance, Rares Cocilnau writes in The Canary of “Epstein’s role in geopolitical manoeuvring, using intelligence networks for financial and strategic gains aligned with Israeli interests”.

But perhaps the only really surprising element in the papers – for seasoned conspiracy realists, at least – has been the frequency with which Epstein and his associates used the derogatory term “goy” and its plural “goyim” to describe non-Jews, and the sneering manner in which they expressed their misplaced conceit that they are somehow “superior” to 99.8% of the human species.

As Ricky of Council Estate Media writes: “Epstein’s paedophile ring did not see the world as left versus right but Zionism versus goyim”.

He adds: “I first encountered the word ‘goyim’ during the Corbyn years when I made the mistake of engaging Zionists on the antisemitism smears. Suddenly, I was being called ‘goyim’ and ‘goy-boy’. Suddenly, I was being told to ‘stop goy-splaining’.

“I had no idea what they meant and when I Googled the words, I was taken aback. I had been perfectly nice and yet these people were using a racist slur against me! This was my first encounter with Jewish supremacy”.

It has become clear to many of us that the “Jew hatred” and “anti-semitism” that certain Jewish individuals and groups seem to detect all around them on a permanent basis is merely a projection of their own contempt for non-Jews, a contempt that they do not usually express outside of their own community, other than in this inverted form.

I therefore thought it would be useful here to share material that sheds light on an anti-Gentile racism – including the promotion of the sinister Noahide Laws – that most of us non-Jews never even imagined might exist…

When Israel is Mighty

by Yossi Gurvitz (1970-2023) in an interview with David Sheen.

Rabbinical Judaism defines only Jews who believe in the religion, and are men, as full humans. And everyone else is some level of ‘other’, that must be pushed aside or, in extreme cases, destroyed.

Rabbinical Jewish law prohibits the killing of a non-Jew, but it does not punish a person for doing so. In other words, if you kill a Jew, even a Jewish woman, even the slave of a Jew – and here it’s important to note that Orthodox Judaism has never abolished slavery – then there’s a penalty you have to pay. It could come to execution or it could be a fine…

But if you kill a non-jew you’re guilty, but there is no penalty. God will punish you. And that is – how shall I put it? – a bit problematic. When you say something is a crime, but there’s no punishment for committing it, then it’s not really a crime.

That’s the Talmud. When you come to the writers of later exegesis, especially the Shulchan Aruch, by that point he is already saying that there are situations where you can kill a non-Jew with impunity.

Of course it’s written in the 16th century, after the expulsion from Spain, so he has to write what he wants to say in coded language. So he calls them “idolaters”. But just so you know, there weren’t any [pagans] left in that part of the world – not in Europe, and not in the Muslim world.

So he calls them “idolaters” or other such terms, but everyone knows who he’s talking about [non-Jews].

The worst case, in my opinion, is the case of Maimonides, who decrees – first of all, he decrees that it is permissible to have sexual intercourse with a three-year-old girl. That age of consent is – problematic.

And second of all, he decrees that if a Jew rapes a three-year-old non-Jewish girl, then she must be executed. Her, not him – because she tempted him to sin. And for this reason, you have to treat her like an animal that puts obstacles in a person’s way, and he quotes some verse about a bull or something like that.

And the rabbis know that these parts of the religion that are misanthropic, that are discriminatory to non-Jews, pose a problem for them. Because if they try to implement them, there are some rules that are very unpleasant, like that three-year-old girl we were just talking about – if they try to implement them, there will be a pogrom.

So to avoid that situation, the Talmud defines two different states of reality. There’s one called “Darkei Shalom” [Peaceful Ways]. In other words, “This is the actual religious law, this is how you are supposed to act. However, since it would cause a huge mess, and people will die, […] you don’t act that way”.

Now, until what point does the “peaceful ways” rule still apply? Just as long as the other situation does not exist, which is “When Israel Is Mighty”. That’s when there is a Jewish regime. It is independent, and it is merciless, it can do what it likes. Under those circumstances, it’s all over, you go back to the letter of the law. No more “peaceful ways”, no more nothing.

Now, when you think about Jewish history, lots of people talk about the Hasmonean Wars, which was pretty much one of the only times that Jews wielded weapons, and they think about what the Hasmoneans did to the Hellenized Jews [who assimilated Greek culture]. Which was to make them extinct. A small genocide. And I remind people of this frequently, every time Hanukah rolls around.

But they didn’t stop there. They embarked on a campaign of looting and conquest, and at the beginning, during their first 20 years, wherever they arrived, they would destroy the local temples. It was prohibited for a place that was under Jewish rule to have a pagan temple. That’s what we’re talking about.

They also forced the Edomites to convert to Judaism on pain of death. It was a forced conversion. Something we learn the [Spanish] Inquisition did later on.

They took people and told them: “Either you’re dead, or you’re converting to Judaism”.

And things only got worse from there. Now, when religious Zionists look at reality, they say: “We’ve got a state. We’ve got weapons. We’ve got a Jewish army. This hasn’t happened for 2,000 years. What this means is that God wants us to bring about the Messiah, that God wants us to build the Temple”.

They skip over all the conditions that are imposed by the Talmud on what a Messiah must be, and they go back to Maimonides (pictured). And Maimonides says: “There is no difference between our time and the time of the Messiah, other than the subordination to kingdoms”. In other words, the only difference between the time of Maimonides – he died in 1204 – and the time of the Messiah, is who is subordinate to whom.

Are the Jews subordinate to “kingdoms”, to other nations? Or can they subordinate other nations? And that is how Maimonides begins his Book of Kings. He explains what the rules are for a king, what a king can do.

It emerges from the belief that, yes, there can be a king. You don’t first have to have a temple. You don’t need God to come down from the sky and point at someone and say, “That’s the Messiah”. You can have a king, and if he is victorious, then he’ll also be the Messiah.

And then you look at what religious Zionists are doing about this. They want a Messiah. They want him now.

There must be cleansings. Religious law prohibits contact with non-Jews. Of course, the Kosher laws prohibit you from eating with them. Other laws forbid you from treating them fairly.

You are forbidden to return a lost item to a non-Jew – except in order to “keep the peace”. There is no prohibition on stealing from a non-Jew – except in order to “keep the peace”. You can’t say “hello” to them – unless there is no alternative. And so on and so forth.

There are all kinds of prohibitions that are entirely psychotic, that are based on a religion of vengeance.

Religious Zionists have a serious problem with the fact that there are any non-Jews here. The Land of Israel is supposed to be only for Jews.

So, ironically, they would manage to get along with the Muslims, more or less, if we weren’t involved in a military conflict with them. Because according to Judaism, Muslims are not idolators.

Muslims believe in one God. They don’t have idols, they don’t have statues, they don’t have anything like that.

So ironically, during the Medieval Era, Jews got along better with Muslims than with Christians. But what can you do? We conquered a territory populated mainly by Muslims and the Muslims are fighting us – so those defences fall away.

And look, now they are starting to talk about genocide. You have the Torat Hamelech [King’s Torah], which tells you that you can kill children if there is a reason to believe that one day they could cause harm.

Now, if you killed someone’s entire family and left only him alive, he will indeed have a reason to cause harm. If you stole his lands, turned him into a refugee, tossed him to Jordan or Lebanon, he will indeed have a reason to cause harm.

Many people said that the book’s arguments are not sound according to religious law, and so on and so forth, but no one really tackled it head-on. And it’s no wonder that it became a best-seller. Because in general, what religious Zionists actually want is for the Land of Israel to be for Jews only.

Now the situation for the Christians, on the other hand, will be really bad. They are idolators, and you have to kill them, even if they do not resist Jewish rule.

In Jerusalem, religious seminary students have a despicable habit: they urinate or defecate on churches. If you go there and talk to the church staff, you’ll hear it from every church. Spitting on clergymen on the street is something that happens regularly.

If the priest has the gall to hit the person back, to slap him or something similar, then he is deported, quietly. They cancel his residence permit in the country.

If you want to justify a pogrom, all you have to do is say the words “missionary threat”.

And from that perspective, Christianity, which is the historical arch-enemy of Judaism, is going to get a serious beating once the religious Zionists are in power.

The Christian Fundamentalists who send them money apparently don’t understand what they’re dealing with.

One Nation Under Which God?

The Quiet Promotion of the Seven Noahide Laws in U.S. Government and Why Christians Should Be Paying Attention

by Jana S. Bennun

Someone recently asked me how I know that the Seven Noahide Laws are being embraced at political levels in the United States, and that they are not merely a private religious belief held quietly within Jewish synagogues.

This is a fair question, and it deserves a documented answer.

For the record, I am posting several examples of rabbis who were invited openly into American political spaces, including rallies and Congress itself, where they publicly invoked the Seven Noahide Laws and, in some cases, explicitly mentioned Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. They took place at official political events, on public platforms, before elected officials and the American people.

What is still not widely known by most Americans is that the Seven Noahide Laws are already referenced in U.S. public law through Education Day USA. This is rarely discussed, and even many teachers are unaware of what is actually written into those proclamations. The language does not focus on math, science, or literacy, but instead praises Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson and presents the Seven Noahide Laws as universal ethics and a moral foundation for American society.

I see this as a gradual preparation of human consciousness.

Once the public psyche is conditioned, endorsement becomes much easier. Notice how these rabbis invoke the Seven Noahide Laws in government settings with complete confidence. Notice how politicians standing beside them bow their heads in prayer and acknowledge these invocations as prayer to the “one God.” Then observe how the same invocation of the Noahide Laws and of Menachem Mendel Schneerson is blended into civic language, even connected to the Pledge of Allegiance and the phrase “one nation under God.”

The implication is powerful. It suggests that the God referenced in the pledge is the same God who endorses the Noahide Laws, and there appears to be no questioning of this assumption by our political leaders. Instead, the rabbis are publicly honored, their prayers affirmed, and the events proudly announced afterward on Chabad’s own websites.

This raises a serious question: where are the Christian voices willing to object, to clarify, or even to ask what theology is being introduced into public life under the language of shared faith and unity?

Below are a few documented examples showing how these laws are being promoted in public and political life, where they can enter the public consciousness.

Prayer by Rabbi Pinchus Ciment explicitly mentioning the Seven Noahide Laws was offered on March 27, 2025, when he served as guest chaplain opening an official session of the United States House of Representatives.

It took place during a formal legislative session and is preserved verbatim in the Congressional Record and the official House Chaplain archive.

In the prayer, Rabbi Ciment clearly framed the Seven Noahide Laws as universal moral guidance for humanity and directly connected them to civil governance and lawmaking. He stated that God taught humanity “how to lead a moral, ethical, and productive life in the form of seven guiding principles, also known as the Seven Noahide Laws, and prayed that societies be governed by “just laws” grounded in the acknowledgment of God as sovereign over all nations.

He further invoked Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, crediting him with promoting the Seven Noahide Laws for all humanity and appealing to his merit within the prayer itself.

This prayer was delivered inside Congress, before elected representatives, during an official session, and it explicitly presented the Seven Noahide Laws as universal ethical principles meant to guide law and society.

Congress.gov – Rabbi Ciment Prayer Transcript (click)

Rabbi Pinchus Ciment (click)

US House Opening Prayer (click)

Another documented instance occurred at a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally in Las Vegas on October 31, 2024, where Rabbi Shea Harlig, director of Chabad of Southern Nevada, was invited to deliver a public prayer from the stage.

This was not a synagogue event or private religious gathering, but a political rally attended by thousands and broadcast publicly.

During the prayer, Rabbi Harlig explicitly invoked the Seven Noahide Laws and framed them as the moral foundation that should unite society and guide the future. He prayed for the United States, for President Donald Trump, and for Israel, and concluded by asking that the nation move forward according to “God’s values based on the Seven Noahide Laws that will unite us all together.” The prayer also included a blessing invoking the God of the biblical patriarchs and explicitly linked national unity, governance, and peace to Noahide principles.

This prayer demonstrates that the Seven Noahide Laws are not merely discussed in rabbinic literature but are being publicly articulated in American political settings, presented as universal values meant to guide nations and leadership.

Direct quotation from the prayer:

“…may we move forward together seeking to build a future that reflects the will of God and His values based on the Seven Noahide Laws that will unite us all together.”

One Nation Under Talmud (click)

Report Discussing This Event By Vincent Bruno (click)

Another public instance occurred inside the United States House of Representatives back in 2007, where Rabbi Shea Harlig was invited to deliver an official opening prayer during a formal House session. This was an official legislative setting, with elected representatives present, and the prayer was recorded and publicly archived.

In his prayer, Rabbi Harlig explicitly invoked the Seven Noahide Laws, presenting them as universal moral commandments meant for all humanity. He then made a deliberate connection between those Noahide principles and the God referenced in American civic life, stating that this is the same God acknowledged in the Pledge of Allegiance.

By doing so, the prayer implicitly equated the Noahide framework and its theological understanding of God with the God Americans invoke when they pledge allegiance to the nation.

This is deeply uncomfortable because most Christians and Americans in the audience have no understanding of what the Seven Noahide Laws represent within rabbinic theology. They also do not realize that when a Chabad rabbi speaks of “God” in this context, it is not the same theological understanding of God held by Christians, nor is it centered on Christ.

The prayer assumes a shared definition that does not actually exist, while presenting a distinctly rabbinic legal and moral system of Noahide Laws as a universal civic foundation.

Direct quotation from the prayer:

“…one of the seven Noahide commandments, which call upon all humanity to establish a just society based on moral law… the same God we honor when we pledge allegiance to our flag…”

US House – Rabbi Shea Harlig ( click the underlined sentence to watch )

Another public instance took place in the United States Senate, where a Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi Yosef Greenberg was invited to deliver an official opening prayer at the start of a Senate session.

In this Senate invocation, the rabbi framed the moral direction of nations in terms of universal laws given after the Flood, referring to what are commonly known in rabbinic teaching as the Seven Noahide Laws. He presented these laws as guidance meant for all humanity and tied them to justice, peace, and proper governance. In connection with this, the prayer explicitly honored Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, crediting him with promoting these laws globally as a moral foundation for nations.

As with the House and rally examples, this prayer assumes a shared understanding that most Americans and Christians in attendance simply do not have. The language of “universal law,” “justice,” and “God” sounds familiar, but it is being used within a rabbinic teachings that does not include Christ and does not reflect Christian theology. Yet the setting gives the impression that these concepts are compatible with, or even equivalent to, the faith language traditionally used in American civic life.

Direct quotation from the prayer:

“…the universal moral laws given to humanity, which guide nations toward justice and peace… as taught and championed by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson…”

Rabbi Yosef Greenberg Opens Senate with Prayer (click)

Congressional Record – Senate (click)

And another Chabad report on the Senate invocation honoring Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson – I don’t have the video but I have the article:

Emissary Opens US Senate (click)

US Senate – Senior Chabad Rabbi Offers Prayer (click)

Those are just a few examples I could quickly compile here without doing extensive research, and there are many more like them.

I see this as a coordinated effort to condition the public mind for future acceptance.

Let me repeat here again the words in my introduction :

Once the public psyche is conditioned, endorsement becomes much easier. Notice how these rabbis invoke the Seven Noahide Laws in government settings with complete confidence. Notice how politicians standing beside them bow their heads in prayer and acknowledge these invocations as prayer to the “one God.” Then observe how the same invocation of the Noahide Laws and of Menachem Mendel Schneerson is blended into civic language, even connected to the Pledge of Allegiance and the phrase “one nation under God.”

The message being communicated is quiet but significant.

It suggests that the God referenced in the pledge is the same God who endorses the Noahide Laws, and there appears to be no questioning of this assumption by our political leaders or pastors.

Instead, the rabbis are publicly elevated as authoritative, their prayers unquestioned, and the events proudly broadcast by Chabad as victories.

So the question remains: where are the Christian voices willing to ask what theology is actually being brought into our public institutions?

4. The Eighth Front: Israel’s War on Reality

A short video by Harrison H. Smith.

Kurt Goldstein: an organic radical inspiration

A profile of one of several Jewish thinkers featured on the organic radicals website.

From Goldstein’s holistic perspective, everything was interconnected

Kurt Goldstein (1878-1965) was a neurologist and psychiatrist whose holistic and organic vision challenged the fragmented thinking of industrial capitalism and of the Nazi regime in his native Germany.

Anne Harrington describes his life’s task as having been “to find a home for the democratic values of reason and individual freedom in the holistic, antimechanistic universe of Goethe”. (1)

He is credited, by Ruth Nanda Anshen, with having introduced “a new doctrine of organism which may be said to be taking the place of the materialism with which, since the seventeenth-century, science has enmeshed philosophy”. (2)

Goldstein argued that for many decades the German population’s sense of well-being had been eroded by the materialism of industrial capitalism. This was why there had such been an alarming rise in mental illness, suicide and social unrest.

As Harrington notes, he “found the chief sources of current degenerative trends in the mechanistic thinking and sterility of modern life”. (3)

Goldstein also felt that, on an intellectual level, the new obsession with scientific methodologies and interpretations was undermining the collective culture and he warned against the dangers of applying this narrow and fragmented way of thinking to other realms.

He saw specific echoes amongst his patients of this new general narrowing of the human intellect and imagination, identifying “a more primitive ‘concrete’ mental attitude”. (4)

People affected by this deficiency could, for instance, describe objects as cherry-coloured or crimson but not simply as “red”. They could not grasp a general overview, but were fixated by very specific labelling.

Goldstein wrote of such a patient: “He has only individual words, belonging to an object like other properties, e.g, color, form, etc, but he cannot use the word if it merely represents the abstract class or category under which the object in question may be classified. He cannot use the words as symbols. The words have lost meaning in themselves”. (5)

Harrington explains that, even more significantly, it turned out that such patients were “at the mercy of the actual, of what in fact was. The merely possible became for such patients inconceivable”. (6)

From Goldstein’s holistic perspective, everything was interconnected, outside and inside the individual human being. The words ‘mind’ and ‘body’, for instance, did not point to genuine entities but were just ‘symbols’, human abstractions, denoting different aspects of an overall organic reality that could not in fact be divided.

When Hitler came to power, Goldstein was thrown out of his job and was then arrested and flogged with sand-filled rubber hoses for being “a Jew” and “a Red”. He left Germany for Amsterdam and then the USA.

There, in his old age, he resumed his critique of the scientific-industrial mindset, writing in an unpublished 1965 paper: “The progress by the application of science to all fields, also those which are related to the spiritual side of man, as education, psychology, sociology, etc, seems to be so enormous that somebody who today dares to oppose even a little this trend and warns against the fateful consequences for human existence is considered either stupid or uneducated, irresponsible or prejudiced”. (7)

Acorninfo

“This is a plea – to start accepting all of the minor or less important differences between us, so we can unite in exposing the banking mafia’s lies and deceptions which they use to control everyone, and telling people what they have planned for us in the very near future – the end of anybody’s freedom to ever be different ever again”. The Light paper spells out the seriousness of the global totalitarianism facing us. Please heed their plea!

* * *

Police state methods were deployed against a meeting of the newly-formed Anti-Zionist Movement (AZM) in Birmingham, England, on Sunday February 8 2026. Palestinian reporter and activist Latifa Abouchakra, who was due to speak at the event, was tracked by cops until she was close to the venue and then arrested without colleagues or family knowing what had happened to her. Meanwhile, an online petition to the UK Parliament has been launched, calling for “a public inquiry into pro-Israel influence on politics and democracy”.

* * *

“There’s a lot of questions to be asked, because this is becoming more and more obvious that there is a hidden hand interfering in UK politics which is ultimately breaking down the whole of our constitutional and political structure and it’s not going to end well”. UK Column broadcast an important edition of their news programme on February 4 2026. There was another key one on February 9. They are doing great work!

* * *

“Let us be direct in our approaches. One: President Donald Trump is a docile and cynical puppet of the all-powerful Israeli lobby. Two: Putin is also a spokesman and instrument of the same lobby. As long as this reality is not understood in all its depth and tragedy, any attempt at geopolitical analysis will be partial and implicitly far from the truth”. Very interesting written interview with Moldovan dissident Iurie Rosca (pictured) by Edward Slavsquat.

* * *

As Rosca says, it is important to remember that the global mafia is global and, just as it controlled both sides in two world wars and the Cold War, so does it control not just “the West” but also BRICS states such as Russia. A 25-minute video from the Lift the Veil podcast looks at Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s shared connections to the Chabad movement.

* * *

Candace Owens and American-Egyptian Bassem Youssef held a remarkably frank conversation focusing on the judeo-supremacist control of the USA and whether Americans will ever break free.

* * *

“They finally got so cock-sure, so persuaded of their own brilliance, so certain of their super-powers, and their immunity from any consequences, they went ahead and dropped their masks”. Neil Oliver on the global cabal’s hubris, which will surely lead to their nemesis.

* * *

Judge Napolitano and Max Blumenthal discuss Israel, Zionism, Epstein and the “malicious assaults on free speech” from the judeo-supremacist Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “a private arm of US Federal Law Enforcement carrying out a kind of COINTELPRO operation”.

* * *

“Israel is building an entire dedicated execution complex, a shiny new death factory designed solely to hang human beings”, reports the Manufacturing Dissent site. It explains that the plan is for the mass execution of Palestinian captives it has been holding for years, starting with resistance leaders, and adds: “This is not justice. It is cold-blooded, state-sponsored murder, dressed up in bureaucratic language and enabled by a bloodthirsty new death penalty law”. How long before this sort of horror is rolled out for dissidents everywhere under the Noahide Laws and Pax Judaica?

* * *

The president of the genocidal Zionist entity is invited to Australia, people turn out to protest and are brutally attacked by mercenary thugs paid by the puppet regime managing the occupation of this supposedly “democratic” country. It is quite clear what we are looking at here.

* * *

“We live in a civilization that was built on lies, is made of lies, and is sustained by lies. As soon as the lies stop, the whole thing comes tumbling down”. Caitlin Johnstone is certainly right there and her chosen illustration is appropriate.

* * *

“The bare, cold truth is that there has been a planned, deliberate, sustained and co-ordinated attack on the nation’s health and the tentacles of that attack are so entwined and entrenched under policy, diktats, procedure and directives, as to be hidden totally whilst being in plain sight”. Blogger Cherry Anne on jabs, pills and brainwashing.

* * *

“Within an impact economy, if successfully scaled, ordinary people will be expected to perform ‘self-improvement behaviours’, to reduce their ‘debt burden’ to society, with compliance incentivised through both carrot and stick behaviourist reinforcements, but primarily tied to the coercive lever of material dependency on this system for meeting their basic survival needs. This lever is likely to become ever more critical in the wake of the anticipated mass dispossession of workers, as a result of their human labour being displaced by fourth industrial revolution technologies, principally AI and robotics”. Emily Garcia of Real Left exposes “The Great Health and Social Care Reset for the Big Data Economy: A Timeline of NHS Capture 2014-2019”.

* * *

“If coordination between policymakers, financiers, and selective agitators can be demonstrated, it could fit the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations framework: a continuing enterprise using crime (arson, fraud, coercion) to acquire property. However, the perpetrators would not appear as traditional gangsters. They’d appear as philanthropists, foundation officers, city‑planning consultants, and ESG fund managers – each performing a lawful role inside an unlawful pattern”. ParaGov Insights looks at certain similarities between Black Lives Matter riots and wildfires.

* * *

Technocracy, surveillance, global finance, Jeffrey Epstein and the Bitcoin crisis – Aaron Day joins the dots in a fascinating interview by Michael Farris of Coffee and a Mike.

* * *

“How about we go out on the streets as a unified force and protest against the trafficking, the violation and the sacrifice of children that’s now emerging from these Epstein files? Should these people be able to go in and out of their homes and live comfortably and freely? How about we protest outside of their dwelling places?” Abuse survivor Max Lowen on how we might react to the knowledge that we are governed by child rapists and killers.

* * *

Quote:

“The snow goose doesn’t need a daily bath to stay white, nor does the crow need to be stained every day to stay black”.

Chuang Tzu

(For many more like this, see the Winter Oak quotes for the day blog)