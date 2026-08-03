Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
5h

Wow, what nightmares!

Sorry, but thankfully I have none to report.

“...are treated as “terrorists” for taking a stance against genocide.” — Says it all, really, as far as the degree of degradation and straight-up moral depravity our “elites” champion.

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Marguerite Rothe's avatar
Marguerite Rothe
2h

Je viens de commander ce livre (traduit en français). Merci pour cet excellent article.

J'ai eu fait quelques rêves prémonitoires. C'est une chose très curieuse, que les rêves. Un curieux langage du moi intérieur, qui nous dit quelque chose de manière symbolique. Un rêve a toujours quelque chose à nous apprendre, que ce soit sur nous-même ou sur notre entourage.

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