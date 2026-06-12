Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
10h

It all smells so Operation Gladio-ish...

Note: James Jesus Angleton was, like the Dulles brothers, satanic in his actions and orientation. BTW, his ears are something to behold ... as if two sizes two large and stuck on his head at wrong angles by an inept and impaired sculptor.

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Dolly Dagger's avatar
Dolly Dagger
11h

As a full -blooded Italian and truth lover, I thank you for this compelling insight.

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