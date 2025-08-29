Paul Cudenec

Iain McCausland
We cannot escape ‘industrial slavery’ by continuing to use the debt based Ponzi scheme that is fiat money. This is what keeps everyone in bondage to that system, including governments. It is the perfect control mechanism.

Red Pill Poet
The Acorn never disappoints. The thing is though, it's almost too good … so much keeping-abreast-of-things homework!

Jennifer Bilek: “The LGB movement, once rooted in civil rights, has evolved into a powerful force promoting a high-tech family model, detached from biological norms, and families as we currently understand them, through the addition of TQI+ and gender ideology (marketing).” — A tangential observation: it seems to me that the ridiculous promotion of LGBTQ+ as a “community”, is a falsehood of the highest order, given that T is, by definition, a notion that works full-time to undermine and subvert L, G and B.

Gee, I wonder why I'm not surprised that the Tony Blair Institute would have its ghoulish paws in the neighbourhood of the Gaza genocide.

