Red Pill Poet
Kircher: “That the spiders take pleasure from a certain colour is proven by the fact that if you place them on various coloured surfaces, they choose that of a similar colour to their own”. — Triggered, I suspect, by an instinct for camouflage.

“This innate nature-awareness is born again with every child who arrives in this world and, despite our life-denying overlords’ sinister efforts, will never be eradicated.” — Which is indeed, at the very heart of our “life-denying overlords’” love of /obsession with, transhumanism.

Spiders themselves can be infected by parasites which compel the host to dance to the parasite's tune.

The Zatypota species of parasitic wasp infests the social Anelosimus eximius spider, of the Ecquadorian Amazon. It lays eggs on the abdomen of the spider. When the larva hatches, it then feeds upon its host’s blood, growing until it subsumes much of the spider’s body. As it feeds, it injects a brain-altering hormone into the spider’s blood stream. This hormone hijacks the host’s brain and behaviour, compelling it to abandon its colony and build a cocoon web. The parasitic wasp larva then devours what is left of its host and slithers into the cocoon which it uses an incubator. After it emerges as a mature wasp, the cycle begins anew.

