I have long felt that we need not only a new political ideology to fuel our resistance to the system, but also an authentic philosophy underpinning all we say and do.

This was the idea behind organic radicalism [1] and also of the Withway, which I described in my 2022 book of that name as “an old way asking to become the new way… the eternal way, the human way within the natural and universal way”. [2]

As I have reported from time to time, others have had the same thought and have been evolving positions eminently compatible with, if not necessarily identical to, my own. [3]

The latest such initiative comes under the heading of “continuism”, which is defined as “the philosophy of human continuity”.

The continuism.org site explains: “Human continuity means carrying forward everything that defines us – culture, memory, wisdom, family, spirit, and progress itself. It’s how the future stays human”. [4]

I like the tone and the clarity of the way in which the philosophy is presented.

Its outlook is close to the stance I have been taking, notably in my two most recent articles, regarding cultural self-determination. [5]

It states: “Continuism exists because something has changed. We are being told to forget who we were, what we believed, how we lived. To erase tradition, local knowledge, limits, roots. To digitise, standardise, and become something more compliant and trackable”.

“We choose to carry forward what matters: our cultures, our memories, our limits, our wisdom, our families, our spiritual impulse and our amazing ability to progress. These are not obsolete – they are the human thread”. [6]

My fellow dissident Crow Qu’appelle has remarked to me that I manage to convey opinions often regarded as “extreme” in such a way that they “sound like common sense”.

The reason for this is that they are common sense! It is only the distortion and inversion of the global mafia’s propaganda machine that tells us otherwise.

The continuism site takes the same line by explaining that it is based simply on the desire for humans to remain human.

“It offers coherence, clarity, and calm resistance for those defending human continuity”. [7]

Continuism, it says, is for “the teacher who sees education becoming behavioural programming; the doctor who sees public health becoming surveillance; the artist who sees culture flattened by algorithms; the parent who sees childhood replaced by screens; the citizen who sees governance outsourced to systems; the spiritual person whose faith is mocked or banned; the scientist who sees truth manipulated by fear and funding”. [8]

Behind the project is freedom campaigner and blogger David Fleming, whom I was pleased to meet at the Real Left conference in London on May 3.

He has now launched the Continuity Charter, which I would urge people to take a look at. [9]

The Charter affirms the right of human beings to:

Endure through time, passing on diverse memories, stories, and wisdom without permission. Live and grow through community choice and lived experience, not a central script. See and know the truth, resisting interference in our economies, communities, and bodies. Remain human, without needing to upgrade, digitise, or justify our existence. Keep what we’ve earned and protect what we’ve inherited — from language and land to love and truth.

Fleming warns on his personal blog: “The age of innocent dreams is over. The technocratic class now possesses every tool it needs for total behavioural control: the internet for infrastructure, 5G and Wi-Fi for coverage, smartphones for tracking, and AI for simulation and enforcement. It’s not coming. It’s here”. [10]

He adds on the continuism site that what we are facing is a carefully-constructed architecture of tyrannical control.

“Global systems are being installed without consent – systems designed to reshape the world into something programmable, trackable, and post-human”. [11]

Fleming explains that the approach he is taking with the continuism project is a direct result of his personal experience, since 2020, of the manner in which all attempts at building a real opposition face constant interference and sabotage by the system.

“The last few years broke many illusions. We learned that being aware wasn’t enough. Being right wasn’t enough. Courage wasn’t enough. We watched good efforts collapse, movements get hijacked, and truth be drowned in noise.

“I’ve been in movements that were infiltrated. I’ve seen campaigns go sideways. I’ve watched people and projects I believed in get bought, redirected, or quietly neutered.

“That’s not going to happen here. The Continuity Charter has no signatories – by design. Even I have not signed it.

“Because the minute there are names, there are egos. The minute there are roles, there is politics. And the minute there’s a group, there’s a weak point that can be targeted”. [12]

Continuism is not presented as a call to action, but rather as a solid foundation, a broad statement of the values on which our opposition to global technocracy are built – values which the dominant system does not even recognise as existing.

The term was thus deliberately chosen to be “a bit boring” rather than flashy, the site explains. [13]

“Continuism is the firewall. Not a protest. Not a brand. Not a campaign. Just a firm, calm, human ‘No’. Not here. Not now. Not us”. [14]

