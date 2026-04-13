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Three political threads, in three different countries, were occupying my mind over the weekend.

The first of these was the remarkable uprising in Ireland (pictured), which I have been following on X. This very much reminds me of the Gilets Jaunes revolt that broke out here in France in 2018, and was likewise sparked by fuel prices, but was really a full-spectrum rejection of the system.

Like those “Yellow Vests” and the Canadian truckers during the Covid tyranny, these Irish rebels are already experiencing the usual police violence and media smears and I can only hope that they find the determination and public backing to make a real difference.

But even if the movement is initially thwarted, its efforts, and all the repression, could spark a massive political awakening in the younger generations. As one observer put it: “This is what the early stage of a political revolution looks like before anyone is willing to call it that”.

The second thread concerns the USA and, in particular, Candace Owens’ cutting response to President Donald Trump’s increasingly deranged online ranting.

His latest semi-literate offering denounced Candace, along with other former allies such as Tucker Carlson, as having “low IQs” and being “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS” (in the block capitals so often favoured by the unhinged), before making the astonishing claim that Brigitte Macron, the partner of French President Emmanuel Macron, is incomparably more attractive than her!

Candace questioned what could lie behind the way in which Trump, who won the support of working-class Americans, who are much like the Irish rebels, with his down-to-earth language and opposition to endless wars, has now ditched “America First” for “Israel First” and wants to send young Americans to die for that foreign power.

The third thread occupying my thoughts this weekend was, I am happy to report, offline and in the real world, as on Saturday afternoon I was able to attend an anti-Zionist protest in the city of Montpellier.

This was specifically against the proposed Loi Yadan (‘Yadan Law’) which wants to make it a criminal and “anti-semitic” offence to criticise Israel and its genocidal activities.

This has rightly been condemned by many in France (though not of course by supporters of “former” Rothschild employee Macron) as a horrific assault on free speech and a petition against it to the National Assembly is currently heading towards 700,000 signatures.

While the likes of the Irish protesters and Candace tend to be smeared by the system and its media as “far right”, here I found myself in a gathering dominated by Muslims and members of the “far left”, including local MP Nathalie Oziol of La France Insoumise, a party frequently branded “anti-semitic” by pro-Zionist politicians and media.

Speakers told of the harassment and intimidation of anti-Zionist campaigners that is already being waged by the Montpellier Establishment, which very much includes the Zionist lobby, even without the Loi Yadan yet in place – indeed I reported recently how Dieudonné’s comedy show was banned from that very city.

Now, I know that this demo would have met with disapproval from some of those supporting the Irish uprising – I noticed one such X account explicitly contrasting a patriotic concern for one’s own country with the left-wing preoccupation with events happening “elsewhere”, such as in Palestine or Lebanon.

However, the Loi Yadan project is not happening in the Middle East, but here in Europe, and its intended victims are in France!

And what, in fact, could be more offensive to a nationalistic outlook than a law being introduced, by supporters of a foreign state in high places, to criminalise criticism of that same foreign state?

It is important for “populist” rebels in Ireland, the USA, Britain and elsewhere to understand the exact nature of the shadowy globalist force that they sense has taken over their countries and is destroying their way of life, forcing them into poverty and stealing their rights and freedoms.

It is what has been called the Epstein Class, the Rothschildian criminocracy, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia (ZIM) which controls the banking system and has set up the international infrastructure and technology to ensure its sustainable and inclusive worldwide domination.

Its most obvious current victims are in the Middle East, but rest assured that this judeo-supremacist entity has equal contempt for you and your children, for your lives, values and desires.

Openly identifying it as the common enemy of more than 99% of humankind, and overcoming the divisions which it cynically promotes in our ranks, is essential if we are to stand a chance of liberating ourselves from its venal control.

As Candace remarked in her video: “I am so over the left versus the right when you can just see the evil that is sitting atop all of us”.