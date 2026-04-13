Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
44mEdited

Could Donald J (Jepstein) Trump — aka Zion Don and Bibi's Bitch — be the supreme NWO / Ab Ordo Chao chaos agent/actor/puppet? And not just that, but one whose role is/was to also pretend to be the NWO's Great Opposer, such that the ultimate effect is a spectacular humiliation ritual performed upon his hyper-betrayed supporters?

“...the proposed Loi Yadan (‘Yadan Law’) which wants to make it a criminal and “anti-semitic” offence to criticise Israel and its genocidal activities.” — What is remarkable of course, is how something so outrageously anti-free-speech and anti-common-sense is even a thing in the so-called “free world”

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
32m

Excellent!

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