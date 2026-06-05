Paul Cudenec

Paul Cudenec

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Red Pill Poet's avatar
Red Pill Poet
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Love the history/geography lesson.

The opening sentence, “Imagine, if you possibly can, living in a country under foreign occupation, where the brutal power of the state is in cahoots with organised crime to keep you and your fellow citizens humiliated and controlled.”, could just as well apply to present-day USA, under Israeli/ZIM occupation. Now, but a month short of 250 years from the Declaration of Independence, there is no “independence” left to celebrate.

“Parlato says that the “libertarian, anti-militarist and revolutionary soul” of grassroots communist members in Sicily thus inspired them to fight alongside “fascists, separatists and anarchists” against a common enemy, the state.” — If only more people knew … the state is always the enemy. If only.

“It is interesting to note that communist leader Togliatti supported conscription, compulsory of course, into the armed forces of the monarchist South, in the same way as Mussolini was an avid proponent of conscription for the RSI’s forces in the North.” — Left/right, left/right, left/right … it's all the same: commie/fascist legs marching off to war.

BTW, it's not a secret that the Mob was allied with US Gov during WW2.

Google AI: ”During World War II, the US government formed a covert alliance with the Mafia, known as Operation Underworld. The U.S. Navy and military intelligence sought the mob's help to protect northeastern seaports from Axis saboteurs, prevent labor strikes, and gather crucial intelligence for the 1943 invasion of Sicily.”

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